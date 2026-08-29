Mark My Words: This Breakthrough Shoe Colour Trend Will Be Everywhere This Autumn

If you thought the seasonal switch from summer to autumn meant relegating colour to the back of your wardrobe, think again. Amongst the sleek sea of neutrals ready to take off, purple is set to become autumn's most important colour trend—and shoes are proving to be the chicest way to wear it.
Affirming my prediction, I spotted model Elsa Hosk swapping her usual black slingbacks for a deep-purple pair, rendered in glossy leather. In a rich plum shade, the shoes retain all the opulence you'd expect from a winter-ready palette whilst bringing a fresh energy to her look.
A breakthrough trend from the autumn/winter 2026 runways, I'm hardly surprised that those with their fingers on the pulse have already begun weaving the shade into their rotations. Whilst Elsa gave the trend a particularly wearable spin by pairing her purple slingbacks with blue straight-leg jeans and a supple suede funnel-neck jacket in a chic khaki shade, there's no reason to reserve the colour for daytime. I'd be just as tempted to style a pair with an evening-ready look—think a long-line red dress for a particularly cool colour clash.
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An easy way to inject some new-season energy into your current rotation, purple heels are about to be everywhere. Read on to shop my edit of the chicest pairs to buy now.
Shop Purple Heels:
Mango
Block Heel Shoe
With a thick block heel, these are a comfortable addition to any shoe collection.
Reformation
Nash Heeled Sandal
The satin finish gives these such an elevated feel.
Anonymous Copenhagen
Mazy 75 Shiny Lamb Fig Purple
The peep-toe shoe trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Reformation
Enya Satin Wedge Sandal
Be quick! I can't see these staying in stock for long.
Prada
Suede Slingback Pumps
This rich purple shade is set to take off this autumn.
ZARA
Suede Slingback Shoes
The slingback shoe trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.