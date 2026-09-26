Pause the Blue Jeans—Fashion People Will Be Reaching For This Chic Shade On Repeat Come October

Want to know the fastest way to give your wardrobe an autumnal update? Swap your pale blue jeans for a rich brown pair. Whilst pale blue denim is versatile and ubiquitous, I find that its lighter wash brings a brighter, more summery energy to a look. Switch it for an earthy chocolate-brown shade, and suddenly your outfit feels more considered and seasonally appropriate, with very little extra effort.
Putting the styling trick to the test, I spotted Gigi Hadid in Milan this week wearing an off-duty combination of a pink striped long-sleeve T-shirt and chocolate-brown jeans. Had she opted for blue denim, the pale pink would have lent her look a distinctly spring-ready feel. Instead, the darker wash grounded the colour combination and gave it a richer, more autumnal energy without making the outfit look overly heavy.
Not the only one straying from blue right now, across Fashion Month so far, I've spotted beige, khaki and brown jeans appearing alongside the usual blue styles. Perhaps even more versatile than your go-to blue pair, brown denim works well with the moodier palette we tend to reach for in the cooler months, from burgundy and olive to cream and chocolate.
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Less formal than tailored trousers but more polished than your everyday blue jeans, brown denim might just be the easiest way to make your autumn wardrobe feel a little more elevated. Read on for the chocolate-brown pairs I'm eyeing up below.
Shop Brown Jeans:
Mango
Straight Corduroy Trousers
Honestly, these look more expensive than they actually are.
Reformation
These come in short, regular and long lengths.
H&M
Wide High Waist Jeans
Style this with a striped long sleeve top to get Gigi's look.
AGOLDE
Vintage Loose High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
Agolde's jeans are a fashion person's favourite.
COS
Corduroy Straight-Leg Jeans
Just watch: fashion people will turn to these instead of blue jeans throughout the autumn months.
Marks & Spencer
The Wide-Leg Jeans
These come in four different leg lengths, so you can find your perfect fit.
FRAME
The Gray Regenerative Low-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
The low-rise jeans trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.