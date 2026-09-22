Chic Over-50s Know That Barrel-Leg Jeans Look Most Polished With Trainers In This Timeless Shade

You don't need to wear barrel jeans with heels—fashion people know they look their chicest with this classic trainer trend.

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Halle Berry steps out of a car wearing an oversized blazer with cropped barrel-leg jeans, white trainers and an oversized shirt.
(Image credit: Backgrid)
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Yes, you can absolutely still wear jeans with trainers. Whilst the arrival of autumn makes a case for swapping out trainers for sleek leather boots and loafers, I’m not quite prepared to retire this comfortable pairing just yet. The key, to making the pairing feel dresh, as Halle Berry demonstrated this week, is choosing the right denim.

Spotted in a pair of cropped barrel-leg jeans, Halle styled hers with classic white trainers threaded with black laces. Not overly casual, the pared-back trainers balanced the volume of the jeans, whilst their bright white finish injected a fresh contrast to the dark denim.

Halle Berry steps out of a car wearing an oversized blazer with cropped barrel-leg jeans, white trainers and an oversized shirt.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Barrel-leg jeans may have taken something of a back seat this season after dominating this time last year, but their time is far from over. Their curved, voluminous silhouette gives them a more directional feel than your standard straight-leg pair, whilst the cropped hem keeps the overall look feeling polished and intentional. Paired with the contrast of a fresh white trainer and denim feels considered and chic. No need to resort to a heel, and not necessary to step out in a strict pair of loafers; I find that this pairing is as polished as the rest.

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Below, I’ve rounded up the barrel-leg jeans and white trainers I’d happily wear together this autumn.

Shop Barrel Jeans and White Trainers:

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.