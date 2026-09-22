Yes, you can absolutely still wear jeans with trainers. Whilst the arrival of autumn makes a case for swapping out trainers for sleek leather boots and loafers, I’m not quite prepared to retire this comfortable pairing just yet. The key, to making the pairing feel dresh, as Halle Berry demonstrated this week, is choosing the right denim.
Spotted in a pair of cropped barrel-leg jeans, Halle styled hers with classic white trainers threaded with black laces. Not overly casual, the pared-back trainers balanced the volume of the jeans, whilst their bright white finish injected a fresh contrast to the dark denim.
Barrel-leg jeans may have taken something of a back seat this season after dominating this time last year, but their time is far from over. Their curved, voluminous silhouette gives them a more directional feel than your standard straight-leg pair, whilst the cropped hem keeps the overall look feeling polished and intentional. Paired with the contrast of a fresh white trainer and denim feels considered and chic. No need to resort to a heel, and not necessary to step out in a strict pair of loafers; I find that this pairing is as polished as the rest.
Latest Videos FromWho What Wear
Below, I’ve rounded up the barrel-leg jeans and white trainers I’d happily wear together this autumn.
Shop Barrel Jeans and White Trainers:
H&M
Barrel High Waist Jeans
These also come in nine other shades.
COS
Leather Trainers
The low profile trainer trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Free People
We the Free Good Luck Mid-Rise Barrel Jeans
These come in short, regular and long lengths, so you can find your perfect fit.
ADIDAS ORIGINALS
Japan W Suede-Trimmed Crinkled-Leather Sneakers
These suede composition gives these such an elevated edge.
& Other Stories
Relaxed Barrel-Leg Jeans
Style these with white trainers to get Halle's look.
SAINT LAURENT
Lewis Suede-Trimmed Leather Sneakers
These sleek trainers also come in black.
Marks & Spencer
Mid Rise Barrel Leg Jeans
The darker wash of these jeans make these perfect for winter styling.
ADIDAS ORIGINALS
+ Y-3 Tokyo Leather Sneakers
Every great wardrobe starts with a pair of white trainers.
Agolde
Low Curve High-Rise Barrel-Leg Jeans
Agolde's jeans are a fashion person's favourites.
DRIES VAN NOTEN
Suede-Trimmed Leather Sneakers
The scalloped tongue gives these a chic, elevated edge.
COS
Bay Barrel-Leg Jeans
These also come in six other shades including beige and pink.
ADIDAS ORIGINALS
+ Wales Bonner Karintha Leather Sneakers
Style these with jeans or use them to dress down tailored trousers.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.