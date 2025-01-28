I'm Sorry or You're Welcome—2025 Marks the Skinny Pants Era (8 Looks to Try)

Trouser styles, and pants, in general, tend to move at an especially glacial pace, cycling in and out a decade and some change at a time, which means that when a shift does happen for our go-to trousers, it's newsworthy. Well, you may not like what I'm about to say next, but I can state with confidence that we're entering a new era of skinny pants . Whether or not we're all ready, skinny trousers are coming for our closets once again.

After popping up on the spring 2025 runways at Prada, Sportmax, Proenza Schouler, and more, the silhouette is now starting to make its way onto the street—and therefore, also onto our feeds. If the idea still shocks you, I'd bet good money that at least one of the below eight skinny pants outfits will have you warming up to the slim-fitting look. Don't say I didn't warn you. Up ahead, see eight fresh ways to style cigarette pants that are chic, polished, approachable, and very 2025.

When it comes to styling any pair of skinny pants, it's all about creating interesting shapes. Claire Rose had the right idea pairing hers with a sculpted, peplum-hem top that gives off a beautiful silhouette even though her overall outfit is monochrome.

ALTUZARRA Simone Off-The-Shouder Ribbed-Knit Peplum Top $995 $498 SHOP NOW

MANGO Crop Skinny Pants $50 SHOP NOW

ALOHAS Eros Slingback Pointed Toe Kitten Heel Pump $150 SHOP NOW

Nordstrom 3-Pack Sheer Knee High Socks $15 SHOP NOW

SAVETTE Symmetry Pochette Suede Tote $1390 SHOP NOW

Jasmine Tookes' styling idea makes her legs looks miles long, but it's really quite simple. Opt for a pair with a high rise and tuck a billowy blouse into them, finishing it off with a sleek belt cinched at the waist. A pair of pointed-toe slingbacks brings it all together.

Helsa The Detachable Scarf Top $328 SHOP NOW

Saint Laurent Monogram Leather Belt $880 SHOP NOW

WAYF Vivienne Slim Pants $75 SHOP NOW

Larroudé X Altuzarra Pump $490 SHOP NOW

I love this idea because it's shockingly simple—just black pants and a relaxed sweater—but still so striking. Use the combo as the canvas to a few standout pieces of jewelry and a great pair of flats.

Rue Sophie Crewneck Cable Sweater $96 SHOP NOW

Favorite Daughter Suits You Stretch-Crepe Skinny Pants $220 SHOP NOW

Veronica Beard Cecile Half D'orsay Slingback Pump $376 SHOP NOW

If you are itching to add a trendy element to the mix, a cinch-waist jacket is just what the doctor ordered. Whether you opt for a Phoebe Philo-esque elasticated waistband or a belted version, it creates a nice silhouette that offsets the pants' slim fit.

Pixie Market Tie Waist Faux Leather Trench Coat $168 SHOP NOW

TOTEME Low Waist Cigarette Trousers $480 SHOP NOW

Le Monde Beryl Babouche Kitten Heel Pump $625 SHOP NOW

Of course, we can't talk about a new trouser trend without a mention to pantsuits, and this retro Staud suit is perfect in every way from its slim-fit pants to its shrunken blazer and chocolate-brown color.

Staud Brown Robert Jacket $395 SHOP NOW

STAUD Hunter Cropped Cotton-Suiting Straight-Leg Pants $295 SHOP NOW

BALENCIAGA Rodeo Medium Leather Shoulder Bag $4450 SHOP NOW

VOGUE 56mm Oval Sunglasses $78 SHOP NOW

Shoes can really make or break it here, so pay attention to styles that are ultra-sleek like a pair of pointed-toe flats.

Lioness Off Duty Denim Shirt $79 SHOP NOW

Fforme Shim Cropped Jersey Slim Pants $560 SHOP NOW

Marc Fisher LTD Gunner Ballet Flat $130 $80 SHOP NOW

Usually when wearing something fitted, I'd suggest balancing it out with something roomier, but there's something about this sleeveless turtleneck and skinny pants that just, well, works. I think the pumps and slit hems are what help keep it all looking elevated.

Petal & Pup Runie Mock Neck Sleeveless Rib Top $39 SHOP NOW

Rue Sophie Side Slit Ponti Leggings $128 SHOP NOW

Toteme Croc-Effect Leather Slingback Pumps $740 SHOP NOW

When can you really go wrong with a pair of black pants and a white shirt? Honestly never. Take notes from how Andrea Ricci finished off the tried-and-true duo with a wide waist belt to add even more dimension.

Alexa Chung for Madewell Poplin Button-Up Shirt $118 SHOP NOW

J.Crew Going-Out Slim Pant in Stretch Twill $120 SHOP NOW

Banana Republic Wide Leather Waist Belt $105 SHOP NOW