I'm Sorry or You're Welcome—2025 Marks the Skinny Pants Era (8 Looks to Try)
Trouser styles, and pants, in general, tend to move at an especially glacial pace, cycling in and out a decade and some change at a time, which means that when a shift does happen for our go-to trousers, it's newsworthy. Well, you may not like what I'm about to say next, but I can state with confidence that we're entering a new era of skinny pants. Whether or not we're all ready, skinny trousers are coming for our closets once again.
After popping up on the spring 2025 runways at Prada, Sportmax, Proenza Schouler, and more, the silhouette is now starting to make its way onto the street—and therefore, also onto our feeds. If the idea still shocks you, I'd bet good money that at least one of the below eight skinny pants outfits will have you warming up to the slim-fitting look. Don't say I didn't warn you. Up ahead, see eight fresh ways to style cigarette pants that are chic, polished, approachable, and very 2025.
When it comes to styling any pair of skinny pants, it's all about creating interesting shapes. Claire Rose had the right idea pairing hers with a sculpted, peplum-hem top that gives off a beautiful silhouette even though her overall outfit is monochrome.
Jasmine Tookes' styling idea makes her legs looks miles long, but it's really quite simple. Opt for a pair with a high rise and tuck a billowy blouse into them, finishing it off with a sleek belt cinched at the waist. A pair of pointed-toe slingbacks brings it all together.
I love this idea because it's shockingly simple—just black pants and a relaxed sweater—but still so striking. Use the combo as the canvas to a few standout pieces of jewelry and a great pair of flats.
If you are itching to add a trendy element to the mix, a cinch-waist jacket is just what the doctor ordered. Whether you opt for a Phoebe Philo-esque elasticated waistband or a belted version, it creates a nice silhouette that offsets the pants' slim fit.
Of course, we can't talk about a new trouser trend without a mention to pantsuits, and this retro Staud suit is perfect in every way from its slim-fit pants to its shrunken blazer and chocolate-brown color.
Shoes can really make or break it here, so pay attention to styles that are ultra-sleek like a pair of pointed-toe flats.
Usually when wearing something fitted, I'd suggest balancing it out with something roomier, but there's something about this sleeveless turtleneck and skinny pants that just, well, works. I think the pumps and slit hems are what help keep it all looking elevated.
When can you really go wrong with a pair of black pants and a white shirt? Honestly never. Take notes from how Andrea Ricci finished off the tried-and-true duo with a wide waist belt to add even more dimension.
Anna is an editor on the fashion team at Who What Wear and has been at the company for over five years, having begun her career in the Los Angeles office before relocating to New York, where she's currently based. Having always been passionate about pursuing a career in fashion, she built up her experience interning at the likes of Michael Kors, A.L.C., and College Fashionista before joining the team as a post-graduate assistant editor. Anna has penned a number of interviews with Who What Wear's cover stars over the years, including A-listers Megan Fox, Issa Rae, and Emma Chamberlain. She's earned a reputation for scouting new and emerging brands from across the globe and championing them to our audience of millions. While fashion is her main wheelhouse, Anna led the launch of WWW Travels last year, a new lifestyle vertical that highlights all things travel through a fashion-person lens. She is passionate about shopping vintage, whether it be at a favorite local outpost or an on-the-road discovery, and has amassed a wardrobe full of unique finds. When she's not writing, you can find her shooting street imagery on her film camera, attempting to learn a fourth or fifth language, or planning her next trip across the globe.
