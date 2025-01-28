I'm Sorry or You're Welcome—2025 Marks the Skinny Pants Era (8 Looks to Try)

Trouser styles, and pants, in general, tend to move at an especially glacial pace, cycling in and out a decade and some change at a time, which means that when a shift does happen for our go-to trousers, it's newsworthy. Well, you may not like what I'm about to say next, but I can state with confidence that we're entering a new era of skinny pants. Whether or not we're all ready, skinny trousers are coming for our closets once again.

After popping up on the spring 2025 runways at Prada, Sportmax, Proenza Schouler, and more, the silhouette is now starting to make its way onto the street—and therefore, also onto our feeds. If the idea still shocks you, I'd bet good money that at least one of the below eight skinny pants outfits will have you warming up to the slim-fitting look. Don't say I didn't warn you. Up ahead, see eight fresh ways to style cigarette pants that are chic, polished, approachable, and very 2025.

outfit image of an influencer wearing the cigarette trousers trend

(Image credit: @clairerose)

When it comes to styling any pair of skinny pants, it's all about creating interesting shapes. Claire Rose had the right idea pairing hers with a sculpted, peplum-hem top that gives off a beautiful silhouette even though her overall outfit is monochrome.

Simone Off-The-Shouder Ribbed-Knit Peplum Top
ALTUZARRA
Simone Off-The-Shouder Ribbed-Knit Peplum Top

Crop Skinny Pants
MANGO
Crop Skinny Pants

Eros Slingback Pointed Toe Kitten Heel Pump
ALOHAS
Eros Slingback Pointed Toe Kitten Heel Pump

3-Pack Sheer Knee High Socks
Nordstrom
3-Pack Sheer Knee High Socks

Symmetry Pochette Suede Tote
SAVETTE
Symmetry Pochette Suede Tote

Jasmine Tookes wearing a Saint Laurent look that features cigarette trousers, slingbacks, and a cream silk top

(Image credit: @jastookes)

Jasmine Tookes' styling idea makes her legs looks miles long, but it's really quite simple. Opt for a pair with a high rise and tuck a billowy blouse into them, finishing it off with a sleek belt cinched at the waist. A pair of pointed-toe slingbacks brings it all together.

The Detachable Scarf Top
Helsa
The Detachable Scarf Top

Monogram Leather Belt
Saint Laurent
Monogram Leather Belt

Vivienne Slim Pants
WAYF
Vivienne Slim Pants

X Altuzarra Pump
Larroudé
X Altuzarra Pump

outfit image of an influencer wearing the cigarette trousers trend

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

I love this idea because it's shockingly simple—just black pants and a relaxed sweater—but still so striking. Use the combo as the canvas to a few standout pieces of jewelry and a great pair of flats.

Crewneck Cable Sweater
Rue Sophie
Crewneck Cable Sweater

Suits You Stretch-Crepe Skinny Pants
Favorite Daughter
Suits You Stretch-Crepe Skinny Pants

Cecile Half D'orsay Slingback Pump
Veronica Beard
Cecile Half D'orsay Slingback Pump

outfit image of an influencer wearing the cigarette trousers trend

(Image credit: @symphonyofsilk)

If you are itching to add a trendy element to the mix, a cinch-waist jacket is just what the doctor ordered. Whether you opt for a Phoebe Philo-esque elasticated waistband or a belted version, it creates a nice silhouette that offsets the pants' slim fit.

Tie Waist Faux Leather Trench Coat
Pixie Market
Tie Waist Faux Leather Trench Coat

Low Waist Cigarette Trousers
TOTEME
Low Waist Cigarette Trousers

Babouche Kitten Heel Pump
Le Monde Beryl
Babouche Kitten Heel Pump

outfit image of an influencer wearing the cigarette trousers trend

(Image credit: @staud)

Of course, we can't talk about a new trouser trend without a mention to pantsuits, and this retro Staud suit is perfect in every way from its slim-fit pants to its shrunken blazer and chocolate-brown color.

ssense,

Staud
Brown Robert Jacket

Hunter Cropped Cotton-Suiting Straight-Leg Pants
STAUD
Hunter Cropped Cotton-Suiting Straight-Leg Pants

Rodeo Medium Leather Shoulder Bag
BALENCIAGA
Rodeo Medium Leather Shoulder Bag

56mm Oval Sunglasses
VOGUE
56mm Oval Sunglasses

fashion influencer Anna Porte wearing cigarette trousers

(Image credit: @anna.porte)

Shoes can really make or break it here, so pay attention to styles that are ultra-sleek like a pair of pointed-toe flats.

Lioness Off Duty Denim Shirt
Lioness
Off Duty Denim Shirt

Shim Cropped Jersey Slim Pants
Fforme
Shim Cropped Jersey Slim Pants

Marc Fisher Ltd Women's Gunner Ballet Flat, Black Leather 001, 7.5
Marc Fisher LTD
Gunner Ballet Flat

fashion influencer @iliridakrasniqi wearing a pair of cigarette trousers

(Image credit: @iliridakrasniqi)

Usually when wearing something fitted, I'd suggest balancing it out with something roomier, but there's something about this sleeveless turtleneck and skinny pants that just, well, works. I think the pumps and slit hems are what help keep it all looking elevated.

Runie Mock Neck Sleeveless Rib Top
Petal & Pup
Runie Mock Neck Sleeveless Rib Top

Leggins Ponti Con Abertura Lateral
Rue Sophie
Side Slit Ponti Leggings

Croc-Effect Leather Slingback Pumps
Toteme
Croc-Effect Leather Slingback Pumps

fashion influencer Andrea Ricci wearing cigarette trousers

(Image credit: @andrea__ricci)

When can you really go wrong with a pair of black pants and a white shirt? Honestly never. Take notes from how Andrea Ricci finished off the tried-and-true duo with a wide waist belt to add even more dimension.

Alexa Chung for Madewell , Poplin Button-Up Shirt
Alexa Chung for Madewell
Poplin Button-Up Shirt

Going-Out Slim Pant in Stretch Twill
J.Crew
Going-Out Slim Pant in Stretch Twill

Banana Republic, Wide Leather Waist Belt
Banana Republic
Wide Leather Waist Belt

Anna LaPlaca
Senior Editor

