Amelia Gray Is Already Wearing the Pretty 2025 Color Trend Everyone's Discussing
With S/S 25 fashion month nearing its completion, we’re getting a clear picture of what the forthcoming trends are, and one of the major ones falls into the color trends category. And top model of the moment Amelia Gray was just photographed wearing it between the shows in Milan—from head to toe.
The color I’m referring to is powder pink, and it’s already bubbling for F/W 24 after making appearances on the Prada, Stella McCartney, and Chanel runways. For S/S 25, Alaïa, Khaite, and Ferragamo (among quite a few others) are continuing the pale-pink theme. Gray wore it in the form of a pair of jeans and a matching oversize button-down paired with a white tank and black loafers, bag, belt, and sunglasses. If you ever wanted to know how to look as cool as possible wearing this historically less-than-cool color, she provided the perfect example.
Keep scrolling to see some of S/S 25’s standout runway appearances (so far) and to shop some of my personal favorite pale-pink pieces.
On Amelia Gray: Miu Miu belt; The Kooples Amelia Bag ($565)
Powder Pink on the Runway
Khaite S/S 25
Prada S/S 25
Ferragamo S/S 25
Alaïa S/S 25
Erdem S/S 25
Jil Sander S/S 25
Shop Cool Powder-Pink Pieces
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
