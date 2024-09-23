Amelia Gray Is Already Wearing the Pretty 2025 Color Trend Everyone's Discussing

(Image credit: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images)

With S/S 25 fashion month nearing its completion, we’re getting a clear picture of what the forthcoming trends are, and one of the major ones falls into the color trends category. And top model of the moment Amelia Gray was just photographed wearing it between the shows in Milan—from head to toe.

The color I’m referring to is powder pink, and it’s already bubbling for F/W 24 after making appearances on the Prada, Stella McCartney, and Chanel runways. For S/S 25, Alaïa, Khaite, and Ferragamo (among quite a few others) are continuing the pale-pink theme. Gray wore it in the form of a pair of jeans and a matching oversize button-down paired with a white tank and black loafers, bag, belt, and sunglasses. If you ever wanted to know how to look as cool as possible wearing this historically less-than-cool color, she provided the perfect example.

Keep scrolling to see some of S/S 25’s standout runway appearances (so far) and to shop some of my personal favorite pale-pink pieces.

(Image credit: Jacopo Raule/Getty Images)

On Amelia Gray: Miu Miu belt; The Kooples Amelia Bag ($565)

Powder Pink on the Runway

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Khaite S/S 25

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Prada S/S 25

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Ferragamo S/S 25

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Alaïa S/S 25

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Erdem S/S 25

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Jil Sander S/S 25

