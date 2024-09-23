Amelia Gray Is Already Wearing the Pretty 2025 Color Trend Everyone's Discussing

Allyson Payer
By
published
in News

Amelia Gray wearing a leather jacket and sunglasses

(Image credit: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images)

With S/S 25 fashion month nearing its completion, we’re getting a clear picture of what the forthcoming trends are, and one of the major ones falls into the color trends category. And top model of the moment Amelia Gray was just photographed wearing it between the shows in Milan—from head to toe.

The color I’m referring to is powder pink, and it’s already bubbling for F/W 24 after making appearances on the Prada, Stella McCartney, and Chanel runways. For S/S 25, Alaïa, Khaite, and Ferragamo (among quite a few others) are continuing the pale-pink theme. Gray wore it in the form of a pair of jeans and a matching oversize button-down paired with a white tank and black loafers, bag, belt, and sunglasses. If you ever wanted to know how to look as cool as possible wearing this historically less-than-cool color, she provided the perfect example.

Keep scrolling to see some of S/S 25’s standout runway appearances (so far) and to shop some of my personal favorite pale-pink pieces.

Amelia Gray wearing all-pink

(Image credit: Jacopo Raule/Getty Images)

On Amelia Gray: Miu Miu belt; The Kooples Amelia Bag ($565)

Powder Pink on the Runway

Khaite S/S 25

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Khaite S/S 25

Prada S/S 25

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Prada S/S 25

Ferragamo S/S 25

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Ferragamo S/S 25

Alaia S/S 25

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Alaïa S/S 25

Erdem S/S 25

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Erdem S/S 25

Jil Sander S/S 25

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Jil Sander S/S 25

Shop Cool Powder-Pink Pieces

Zara, 100% Plain Cashmere Cardigan
Zara
100% Plain Cashmere Cardigan

Lovell Skirt
Reformation
Lovell Skirt

H&M, Washed Twill Cap
H&M
Washed Twill Cap

Mapache Tube Flair Top
Susana Monaco
Mapache Tube Flair Top

Long-Sleeve Sweater-Polo in Supersoft Yarn
J.Crew
Long-Sleeve Sweater-Polo in Supersoft Yarn

Madewell x MN Dye Studio, Denim Chore Coat
Madewell x MN Dye Studio
Denim Chore Coat

Long Sleeved Cotton Shirt
Mango
Long Sleeved Cotton Shirt

Oversized Mohair-Blend Sweater
H&M
Oversized Mohair-Blend Sweater

Gucci, Wool-Jacquard Blazer
Gucci
Wool-Jacquard Blazer

Sheer Merino Top
& Other Stories
Sheer Merino Top

7/8 High-Waist Airbrush Leggings
Alo Yoga
7/8 High-Waist Airbrush Leggings

Explore More:
Model Off Duty Models Color Trends
Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸