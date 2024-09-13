New York Has Spoken—These Are the It Trends to Know for Spring 2025

And just like that, New York Fashion Week has come to a close! Despite having a smaller-than-usual schedule this season, there was no shortage of captivating looks and star-studded moments. To name a few: Alaïa took over the iconic spiraled floors of the Guggenheim with pleated micro skirts, sculptural dresses, and, of course, Rihanna in attendance. Tommy Hilfiger showed a nautical-inspired collection on Pete Davidson and Colin Jost's ferry, finished with a surprise performance from Wu-Tang Clan. Coach took over the High Line with more big bags (clutches were the It item) and reminded everyone of the vibrant energy that runs through New York City. Toteme and Off-White departed from their usual location at Paris Fashion Week to show stateside for the very first time. Ralph Lauren brought the fashion set to the Hamptons and finished the night with a dinner at a one-night-only Polo Bar, solely built for the occasion.

Then there are designers like Tory Burch and Sandy Liang, whose shows Who What Wear eagerly await every season. Despite targeting different generations, both shows managed to capture everyone's attention, yet again. On Burch's runway, Alexa Chung walked in a sublime feather skirt, fresh off the high from her recent buzzy Madewell collaboration. Everyone was quick to raise their cameras to get a shot of her. Standout pieces included zebra-like printed dresses, pierced handbags, and the return of the Reva flat. Liang leaned into nostalgia with an ode to Totally Spies, making the older Sandy Girl a spy. There were satin suits, capri sets, and, as always, plenty of satin silhouettes.

Despite the range of designers that showed at New York Fashion Week this season, there were common themes throughout. Pale pink appeared at Khaite, Alaïa, and Brandon Maxwell while sheer fabrics came down the runways of Toteme and Tory Burch. Belts were layered and cinched in a myriad of ways at Ralph Lauren and Tibi, proving that sometimes the key to a powerful look is in the style. Keep scrolling to see the top fashion trends from New York Fashion Week for 2025.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Butter yellow and siren red just won't seem to quit, but there was a new fresh hue spotted on multiple runways—powder pink. Pastels aren't exactly groundbreaking for spring, but it was the array of silhouettes that designers offered in the pale tone that made the color stand out among the rest.

Sandy Liang Juice Skirt $325 SHOP NOW

Mango Long Sleeved Cotton Shirt $50 SHOP NOW

Bottega Veneta Andiamo Small Intrecciato Leather Tote $4500 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

If you've been paying attention to Who What Wear stories, you know that the sheer trend is something we've covered extensively. (How can you not after Carven's S/S 24 collection?) This season, designers are looking to carry the sultry look into 2025 by way of gauzy knits, see-through skirts, and semi-sheer dresses.

St. Agni Sheer Column Skirt $279 SHOP NOW

Reformation Olina Pant $158 SHOP NOW

Mango Semi-Transparent Ruffled Blouse $80 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Capes are usually a fall style, so it was interesting to see this many in the spring collections. Instead of coats, brands like Tibi and Proenza Schouler introduced the style built into tops and dresses, which flowed and flounced as the model walked down the runway.

MANGO Metallic Open Stitch Cape $60 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Last season, Coach created a lot of buzz with its Empire bag, adorned in NYC-related gems that are now on everyone's wish list. This season, the large clutches that models were holding covered in themed stickers were the talk of the town. Maria McManus and Toteme also included statement-worthy clutches in the assortment of spring looks.

COS Cavatelli Clutch $190 SHOP NOW

Banana Republic Riviera Leather Clutch $180 SHOP NOW

Toteme T-Lock Leather Clutch $990 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Funnel-necks are another fall trend we're surprised but still pleased to see in spring collections. Instead of the heavy-duty coats added on to jackets for chillier weather, the details were added to trench coats at Brandon Maxwell, simple knitwear at COS, and sheer tops at Khaite. The unique style is usually found on designer-only pieces, but the COS appearance is making us think there might be some more affordable iterations come spring.

COS Hooded Cotton Utility Jacket $170 SHOP NOW

The Frankie Shop Lottie Wing Collar Trench Coat $275 SHOP NOW

& Other Stories Double-Breasted Wool Jacket $299 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

While each runway included jaw-dropping statement looks, the simple outfit combinations that featured belts also caught our attention. Tibi, Ralph Lauren, and Brandon Maxwell reminded us to never underestimate the power belts can have on an ensemble. Double them, layer them, cinch them at the waist, or hang them low at the hips. They'll elevate an outfit instantly.

Heaven Mayhem Bean Belt $190 $133 SHOP NOW

Dehanche Hollyhock Leather Belt $250 SHOP NOW