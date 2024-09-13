New York Has Spoken—These Are the It Trends to Know for Spring 2025

runway models for new york fashion week
And just like that, New York Fashion Week has come to a close! Despite having a smaller-than-usual schedule this season, there was no shortage of captivating looks and star-studded moments. To name a few: Alaïa took over the iconic spiraled floors of the Guggenheim with pleated micro skirts, sculptural dresses, and, of course, Rihanna in attendance. Tommy Hilfiger showed a nautical-inspired collection on Pete Davidson and Colin Jost's ferry, finished with a surprise performance from Wu-Tang Clan. Coach took over the High Line with more big bags (clutches were the It item) and reminded everyone of the vibrant energy that runs through New York City. Toteme and Off-White departed from their usual location at Paris Fashion Week to show stateside for the very first time. Ralph Lauren brought the fashion set to the Hamptons and finished the night with a dinner at a one-night-only Polo Bar, solely built for the occasion.

Then there are designers like Tory Burch and Sandy Liang, whose shows Who What Wear eagerly await every season. Despite targeting different generations, both shows managed to capture everyone's attention, yet again. On Burch's runway, Alexa Chung walked in a sublime feather skirt, fresh off the high from her recent buzzy Madewell collaboration. Everyone was quick to raise their cameras to get a shot of her. Standout pieces included zebra-like printed dresses, pierced handbags, and the return of the Reva flat. Liang leaned into nostalgia with an ode to Totally Spies, making the older Sandy Girl a spy. There were satin suits, capri sets, and, as always, plenty of satin silhouettes.

Despite the range of designers that showed at New York Fashion Week this season, there were common themes throughout. Pale pink appeared at Khaite, Alaïa, and Brandon Maxwell while sheer fabrics came down the runways of Toteme and Tory Burch. Belts were layered and cinched in a myriad of ways at Ralph Lauren and Tibi, proving that sometimes the key to a powerful look is in the style. Keep scrolling to see the top fashion trends from New York Fashion Week for 2025.

collage of runway model imagery

Butter yellow and siren red just won't seem to quit, but there was a new fresh hue spotted on multiple runways—powder pink. Pastels aren't exactly groundbreaking for spring, but it was the array of silhouettes that designers offered in the pale tone that made the color stand out among the rest.

Juice Skirt in Ballet
Sandy Liang
Juice Skirt

Long Sleeved Cotton Shirt
Mango
Long Sleeved Cotton Shirt

Andiamo Small Intrecciato Leather Tote
Bottega Veneta
Andiamo Small Intrecciato Leather Tote

collage of runway model imagery

If you've been paying attention to Who What Wear stories, you know that the sheer trend is something we've covered extensively. (How can you not after Carven's S/S 24 collection?) This season, designers are looking to carry the sultry look into 2025 by way of gauzy knits, see-through skirts, and semi-sheer dresses.

Sheer Column Skirt
St. Agni
Sheer Column Skirt

Olina Pant
Reformation
Olina Pant

Semi-Transparent Ruffled Blouse
Mango
Semi-Transparent Ruffled Blouse

collage of runway model imagery

Capes are usually a fall style, so it was interesting to see this many in the spring collections. Instead of coats, brands like Tibi and Proenza Schouler introduced the style built into tops and dresses, which flowed and flounced as the model walked down the runway.

Wool-Blend Cape
COS
Wool-Blend Cape

Zw Collection Multi-Positional Cape
Zara
Multi-Positional Cape

Metallic Open Stitch Cape
MANGO
Metallic Open Stitch Cape

collage of runway model imagery

Last season, Coach created a lot of buzz with its Empire bag, adorned in NYC-related gems that are now on everyone's wish list. This season, the large clutches that models were holding covered in themed stickers were the talk of the town. Maria McManus and Toteme also included statement-worthy clutches in the assortment of spring looks.

Cavatelli Clutch - Leather
COS
Cavatelli Clutch

Riviera Leather Clutch
Banana Republic
Riviera Leather Clutch

T-Lock Leather Clutch
Toteme
T-Lock Leather Clutch

collage of runway model imagery

Funnel-necks are another fall trend we're surprised but still pleased to see in spring collections. Instead of the heavy-duty coats added on to jackets for chillier weather, the details were added to trench coats at Brandon Maxwell, simple knitwear at COS, and sheer tops at Khaite. The unique style is usually found on designer-only pieces, but the COS appearance is making us think there might be some more affordable iterations come spring.

Hooded Cotton Utility Jacket
COS
Hooded Cotton Utility Jacket

Lottie Wing Collar Trench Coat - Olive
The Frankie Shop
Lottie Wing Collar Trench Coat

Double-Breasted Wool Jacket
& Other Stories
Double-Breasted Wool Jacket

collage of runway model imagery

While each runway included jaw-dropping statement looks, the simple outfit combinations that featured belts also caught our attention. Tibi, Ralph Lauren, and Brandon Maxwell reminded us to never underestimate the power belts can have on an ensemble. Double them, layer them, cinch them at the waist, or hang them low at the hips. They'll elevate an outfit instantly.

Bean Belt
Heaven Mayhem
Bean Belt

Hollyhock Leather Belt
Dehanche
Hollyhock Leather Belt

Link Belt
Mango
Link Belt

