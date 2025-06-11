Red Who? Sorry, But Cool Fashion People Are Only Interested in Wearing Jeans With *This* Sneaker Color
For a while there, if you wore something—anything—that was red, your outfit was immediately considered on-trend and cool, and rightfully so. The vibrant color adds a touch of the unexpected to every ensemble it's incorporated into, making people look and think and wish they'd added a red earring, sweater, or, in this case, sneaker before leaving home. But trends fade as they become more and more ubiquitous, leaving the door open for another color to rise in fashion's ranks. That new It color? Blue, and the best way to incorporate it into your summer 2025 outfits is with a great pair of sneakers. Don't believe me? Just ask Olivia Rodrigo.
On Olivia Rodrigo: Adidas Tokyo Shoes ($90)
Rodrigo was spotted in New York City on Sunday wearing the exact trending sneaker color that's booming all over Instagram this summer. Specifically, she chose a pair of the viral Adidas Tokyo sneakers in blue suede with white-and-gold accents. She styled them with high-rise, dark-wash jeans and a simple white, fitted T-shirt. Then, she added a pair of '90s-inspired black sunglasses and some understated silver jewelry, including a short pendant necklace and rings.
With such a laid-back, minimalist ensemble, you need a pop of color, which is right where Rodrigo's blue Tokyo sneakers come in. They still fit her casual vibe, but add a touch of intention and style-mindedness that would be missing without their contribution. A blue pair of sneakers—like a blue button-down shirt, barn coat, or beaded necklace—makes any outfit interesting, which is probably why everyone wants a pair in 2025. Scroll down to shop our favorite styles, from Adidas and Puma to Gola and Veja.
Shop more blue sneakers:
Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.
