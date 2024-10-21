Sorry, Loafers—Fashion People Are Elevating Their Jeans and Leggings With This Chic Flat Shoe Right Now

The further we move into winter, the lower my tolerance for being uncomfortable drops. As such, from October until March, you're most likely to find me in jeans, leggings or soft, loose trousers and a flat, comfortable shoe.

As content as I am in this enduring state of cosiness, sometimes even I concede that it's nice to feel a little more put-together across the week or on special occasions, and as such, I've been on the lookout for a sleek almost flat shoe to revive my winter outfits without sacrificing the comfort I'm working to maintain.

Rising above the rest is the sleek pointed-toe-nearly-flat shoe trend I've seen on so many fashion people recently. Used to elevate their baggy jeans or comfortable leggings, this is exactly the kind of shoe I'm happy to put my money behind this season. Getting its sophisticated energy from its chic pointed-toe design, the simple trend employs a timeless silhouette void of excess frills or embellishments, making it a classic buy you can reach for season after season.

Already spotted on Rochelle Humes (who is always a good temperate check on the new trends set to ripple out across the season), I suspect it won't be long until we see these shoes out en masse.

To get ahead of the rest, read on to discover our edit of the best pointed-toe, low-heel shoes here.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST POINTED-TOE, LOW-HEEL SHOES:

Zara Faux Patent Pointed Toe Shoes £36 SHOP NOW Simple and affordable.

Charles & Keith Faux Suede Pointed-Toe Kitten-Heel Pumps in Black Textured £59 SHOP NOW These also come in silver.

Arket Pointy Leather Pumps in Black £189 SHOP NOW These also come in a light sage shade if you fancy something fresher.

Jones Bootmaker Sunstone Leather Court Shoes £89 SHOP NOW Style with denim or wear with stirrup leggings.

Zara Leather High-Heel Shoes £50 SHOP NOW A versatile nude tone.

Asos Design Lavinia Heeled Ballet £26 SHOP NOW These also come in a leopard-print design.

The Row Claudette Leather Point-Toe Flats £1060 SHOP NOW I always come back to The Row for its understatedly elevated shoes.

M&S Collection Leather Pointed Pump £40 SHOP NOW These come up a little large, so consider sizing down.

Aeyde Delia Pointed-Toe Leather Heeled Courts £270 SHOP NOW The fuller coverage design makes these ideal for wearing into winter.

Vagabond Vivian Pumps in Black Polished Leather £130 SHOP NOW These also come in white, grey and red.