Sorry, Loafers—Fashion People Are Elevating Their Jeans and Leggings With This Chic Flat Shoe Right Now
The further we move into winter, the lower my tolerance for being uncomfortable drops. As such, from October until March, you're most likely to find me in jeans, leggings or soft, loose trousers and a flat, comfortable shoe.
As content as I am in this enduring state of cosiness, sometimes even I concede that it's nice to feel a little more put-together across the week or on special occasions, and as such, I've been on the lookout for a sleek almost flat shoe to revive my winter outfits without sacrificing the comfort I'm working to maintain.
Rising above the rest is the sleek pointed-toe-nearly-flat shoe trend I've seen on so many fashion people recently. Used to elevate their baggy jeans or comfortable leggings, this is exactly the kind of shoe I'm happy to put my money behind this season. Getting its sophisticated energy from its chic pointed-toe design, the simple trend employs a timeless silhouette void of excess frills or embellishments, making it a classic buy you can reach for season after season.
Already spotted on Rochelle Humes (who is always a good temperate check on the new trends set to ripple out across the season), I suspect it won't be long until we see these shoes out en masse.
To get ahead of the rest, read on to discover our edit of the best pointed-toe, low-heel shoes here.
SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST POINTED-TOE, LOW-HEEL SHOES:
These also come in silver.
These also come in a light sage shade if you fancy something fresher.
Style with denim or wear with stirrup leggings.
These also come in a leopard-print design.
I always come back to The Row for its understatedly elevated shoes.
The fuller coverage design makes these ideal for wearing into winter.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
-
I'm Manifesting Rich Vibes for Fall—31 Expensive-Looking Nordstrom Sale Finds That Fit the Bill
Don't sleep on these under-$150 gems.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Brooches, Scarves, and Suede Flats: 23 Under-$75 Fall Items That Will Amp Up Your Jeans
They'll instantly elevate your outfit.
By Ana Escalante
-
My Friend Wants to Elevate Her Wardrobe—I Sent Her These 31 Nordstrom Fall Sale Finds
All have closet-staple status.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Of All the Flat Shoes You Can Style With Jeans, These 5 Look the Chicest (In My Humble Opinion)
Perfect pairings.
By Maxine Eggenberger
-
These 2 Effortless Pieces Are the Key to One of the Most Classic Outfit Combos Ever
I bet they're in your closet right now.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Kate Middleton Paired 2024's Two Biggest It Colors With Winter's Most Coveted Shoe Trend
She's the definition of seasonally appropriate.
By Allyson Payer
-
7 Flat-Shoe Trends Everyone Is Wearing in Europe
Cobblestone street approved.
By Allyson Payer
-
32 Timeless Knee-High Boots to Elevate Your Fall Wardrobe
The star of the show.
By Caitlin Burnett