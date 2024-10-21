Sorry, Loafers—Fashion People Are Elevating Their Jeans and Leggings With This Chic Flat Shoe Right Now

Natalie Munro
By
published
in News

The further we move into winter, the lower my tolerance for being uncomfortable drops. As such, from October until March, you're most likely to find me in jeans, leggings or soft, loose trousers and a flat, comfortable shoe.

As content as I am in this enduring state of cosiness, sometimes even I concede that it's nice to feel a little more put-together across the week or on special occasions, and as such, I've been on the lookout for a sleek almost flat shoe to revive my winter outfits without sacrificing the comfort I'm working to maintain.

Rochelle Humes wears pointed toe flats.

(Image credit: @rochellehumes)

Rising above the rest is the sleek pointed-toe-nearly-flat shoe trend I've seen on so many fashion people recently. Used to elevate their baggy jeans or comfortable leggings, this is exactly the kind of shoe I'm happy to put my money behind this season. Getting its sophisticated energy from its chic pointed-toe design, the simple trend employs a timeless silhouette void of excess frills or embellishments, making it a classic buy you can reach for season after season.

Influencer wears pointed toe flats

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Already spotted on Rochelle Humes (who is always a good temperate check on the new trends set to ripple out across the season), I suspect it won't be long until we see these shoes out en masse.

To get ahead of the rest, read on to discover our edit of the best pointed-toe, low-heel shoes here.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST POINTED-TOE, LOW-HEEL SHOES:

Faux Patent Pointed Toe Shoes
Zara
Faux Patent Pointed Toe Shoes

Simple and affordable.

Faux Suede Pointed-Toe Kitten-Heel Pumps
Charles & Keith
Faux Suede Pointed-Toe Kitten-Heel Pumps in Black Textured

These also come in silver.

Pointy Leather Pumps
Arket
Pointy Leather Pumps in Black

These also come in a light sage shade if you fancy something fresher.

Sunstone Leather Court Shoes - Sunstone / 323 599
Jones Bootmaker
Sunstone Leather Court Shoes

Style with denim or wear with stirrup leggings.

Leather High-Heel Shoes
Zara
Leather High-Heel Shoes

A versatile nude tone.

Asos Design Lavinia Heeled Ballet in Black
Asos Design
Lavinia Heeled Ballet

These also come in a leopard-print design.

Claudette Leather Point-Toe Flats
The Row
Claudette Leather Point-Toe Flats

I always come back to The Row for its understatedly elevated shoes.

Leather Pointed Pump
M&S Collection
Leather Pointed Pump

These come up a little large, so consider sizing down.

Delia Pointed-Toe Leather Heeled Courts
Aeyde
Delia Pointed-Toe Leather Heeled Courts

The fuller coverage design makes these ideal for wearing into winter.

Vagabond,

Vagabond
Vivian Pumps in Black Polished Leather

These also come in white, grey and red.

Explore More:
Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

