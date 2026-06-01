This Is What to Wear With the "Boring" Pant Trend It Girls Love

Ayo Edebiri has risen in the ranks of It girls in the past few years, and for good reason. Her personal style on and off the red carpet is always turning heads and garnering praise for her fresh takes on simple pieces, including some we don't always give a second thought to. The latest low-key piece Edebiri stepped out in is one most fashion people would deem, well, boring. She was spotted in NYC wearing a pair of baggy pinstripe pants, but her look was the complete opposite of dull. In fact, she looked like a quintessential cool city girl.
Her laid-back outfit included a dark-denim jacket layered over an oversize graphic tee and a pair of black Maison Margiela Tabi flats. She kept her accessories to a minimum with just a pair of black sunglasses, a classic baseball hat, and a slouchy leather shoulder bag. One thing about Edebiri is that she knows how to make any basic item look like an intentional styling moment and always looks effortless yet chic. The choice to wear a pair of pinstripe pants rather than plain black trousers shows she's got a keen eye for stylish details that we all need to adopt.
If you've been inspired to rethink the pinstripe-pant trend, keep scrolling to re-create this It girl–coded outfit and shop an array of baggy pinstripe pants.
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On Ayo Edebiri: Maison Margiela Tabi Flats ($1050)