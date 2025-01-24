Basic Black Leather Boots Will Never Be Out, But This Trendier Alt Is Officially In for 2025

Few winter wardrobe staples are as versatile and enduring as black leather boots. This timeless style—whether ankle boots, knee-high boots, or calf-length options—transcends trends and effortlessly complements any outfit. However, as we look ahead, there's a trendy alternative that more and more fashion people are embracing: patent-leather boots.

Alexa Chung wears jeans, patent leather boots, a long green jacket and scarf.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Patent-leather boots, predominantly in black but also rich burgundy and deep chocolate brown, are capturing the attention of the style set. Recently, the fashion-forward Alexa Chung was spotted wearing a black ankle-length version with straight-leg jeans in the UK. Similarly, London-based influencer Marilyn mirrored Chung's look by styling her patent-leather ankle booties with baggy jeans.

Marilyn wears a gray long coat, jeans, and patent leather booties.

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

On a different style note, influencer Christie Tyler has taken to Instagram several times over the past few months, showcasing her take on patent-leather elegance. She often dons knee-high versions, pairing them not with everyday denim but with elevated pieces such as blazer dresses and miniskirts, highlighting the luxury and refinement that patent leather exudes.

Christie wears patent leather boots and a gray jacket.

(Image credit: @christietyler)

The key takeaway from these looks? Patent​​-leather boots go with everything and evoke a sense of chic sophistication and opulence that is incredibly appealing right now. If you're inspired to add a pair to your collection, keep scrolling. I've curated an edit of the best patent-leather boots on the market.

Shop the best patent-leather boots:

Ichabod Over the Knee Boot
Jeffrey Campbell
Ichabod Over the Knee Boot

Affordable, elegant, and does the job.

Knee-High Round-Heel Boots in Patent Leather
J.Crew
Knee-High Round-Heel Boots

Style with a long skirt or dress and a mini evening bag.

Black Roe Boots
Aeyde
Black Roe Boots

Be quick—these are selling like hotcakes.

Darling Pointed Toe Boot
Jeffrey Campbell
Darling Pointed Toe Boot

I just know I would feel rich wearing these shoes.

Cyd Patent Leather Ankle Boots
The Row
Cyd Patent Leather Ankle Boots

I'm sorry—these are too good.

The Slim Leather Knee-High-Boots
Toteme
The Slim Leather Knee-High-Boots

These are the perfect height and shape, and now, they're on sale.

Women's Hunt Boots in Glazed Leather in Black
Saint Laurent
Hunt Boots in Glazed Leather in Black

Pair these with leggings like all the chic fashion people in NYC are doing.

5050 Patent Stretch Knee Boots
Stuart Weitzman
5050 Patent Stretch Knee Boots

Classic.

55 Patent Leather Knee-High Boots
Gianvito Rossi
55 Patent Leather Knee-High Boots

These have "luxury" written all over them.

Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.

