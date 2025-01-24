Basic Black Leather Boots Will Never Be Out, But This Trendier Alt Is Officially In for 2025

Few winter wardrobe staples are as versatile and enduring as black leather boots. This timeless style—whether ankle boots, knee-high boots, or calf-length options—transcends trends and effortlessly complements any outfit. However, as we look ahead, there's a trendy alternative that more and more fashion people are embracing: patent-leather boots.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Patent-leather boots, predominantly in black but also rich burgundy and deep chocolate brown, are capturing the attention of the style set. Recently, the fashion-forward Alexa Chung was spotted wearing a black ankle-length version with straight-leg jeans in the UK. Similarly, London-based influencer Marilyn mirrored Chung's look by styling her patent-leather ankle booties with baggy jeans.

On a different style note, influencer Christie Tyler has taken to Instagram several times over the past few months, showcasing her take on patent-leather elegance. She often dons knee-high versions, pairing them not with everyday denim but with elevated pieces such as blazer dresses and miniskirts, highlighting the luxury and refinement that patent leather exudes.

The key takeaway from these looks? Patent​​-leather boots go with everything and evoke a sense of chic sophistication and opulence that is incredibly appealing right now. If you're inspired to add a pair to your collection, keep scrolling. I've curated an edit of the best patent-leather boots on the market.

Shop the best patent-leather boots:

Jeffrey Campbell Ichabod Over the Knee Boot $215 $161 SHOP NOW Affordable, elegant, and does the job.

J.Crew Knee-High Round-Heel Boots $334 $254 SHOP NOW Style with a long skirt or dress and a mini evening bag.

Aeyde Black Roe Boots $480 SHOP NOW Be quick—these are selling like hotcakes.

Jeffrey Campbell Darling Pointed Toe Boot $215 SHOP NOW I just know I would feel rich wearing these shoes.

The Row Cyd Patent Leather Ankle Boots $1850 $1295 SHOP NOW I'm sorry—these are too good.

Toteme The Slim Leather Knee-High-Boots $1130 $791 SHOP NOW These are the perfect height and shape, and now, they're on sale.

Saint Laurent Hunt Boots in Glazed Leather in Black $1850 SHOP NOW Pair these with leggings like all the chic fashion people in NYC are doing.

Stuart Weitzman 5050 Patent Stretch Knee Boots $795 SHOP NOW Classic.

Gianvito Rossi 55 Patent Leather Knee-High Boots $1795 $1256 SHOP NOW These have "luxury" written all over them.