Basic Black Leather Boots Will Never Be Out, But This Trendier Alt Is Officially In for 2025
Few winter wardrobe staples are as versatile and enduring as black leather boots. This timeless style—whether ankle boots, knee-high boots, or calf-length options—transcends trends and effortlessly complements any outfit. However, as we look ahead, there's a trendy alternative that more and more fashion people are embracing: patent-leather boots.
Patent-leather boots, predominantly in black but also rich burgundy and deep chocolate brown, are capturing the attention of the style set. Recently, the fashion-forward Alexa Chung was spotted wearing a black ankle-length version with straight-leg jeans in the UK. Similarly, London-based influencer Marilyn mirrored Chung's look by styling her patent-leather ankle booties with baggy jeans.
On a different style note, influencer Christie Tyler has taken to Instagram several times over the past few months, showcasing her take on patent-leather elegance. She often dons knee-high versions, pairing them not with everyday denim but with elevated pieces such as blazer dresses and miniskirts, highlighting the luxury and refinement that patent leather exudes.
The key takeaway from these looks? Patent-leather boots go with everything and evoke a sense of chic sophistication and opulence that is incredibly appealing right now. If you're inspired to add a pair to your collection, keep scrolling. I've curated an edit of the best patent-leather boots on the market.
Shop the best patent-leather boots:
These are the perfect height and shape, and now, they're on sale.
Pair these with leggings like all the chic fashion people in NYC are doing.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
