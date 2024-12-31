Katie Holmes Just Wore the Denim Color That Makes Any Jean Trend Look Timeless and Expensive

If you ever want a little guidance as to what type of jeans to order next, just look at what Katie Holmes is wearing lately. She’s photographed walking around NYC in jeans constantly, and they’re always perfectly on-trend. And this brings me to the jeans she just wore when arriving at a performance of her current Broadway play.

This time, I'm not here to talk about the denim trend Holmes wore, as it's one we've seen time and time again (baggy jeans). I'm here to talk about the color of the denim wash she just wore. The wash can really change the look of a pair of jeans, and in some cases make them look chicer, more, timeless, and more elegant—no matter what the trend may be. The wash I'm referring to in the case of Holmes' baggy jeans is a medium-blue wash, truly the most timeless of them all. Someone could be wearing the trendiest jeans of the season but if they're a clean, medium-blue wash, they'll look infinitely more timeless than the same pair of jeans in another wash. I've seen examples of this often over the years, but for the latest Katie Holmes example, keep scrolling to see what I mean and shop medium-blue jeans of various styles and trends for your own denim collection.

(Image credit: MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images)

(Image credit: MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images)

Shop Medium-Blue Wash Jeans

Agolde Dame Jeans High Rise Wide Leg in Enamour $258 SHOP NOW

Reformation Val 90s Mid Rise Straight Jeans in Pelican $168 SHOP NOW

Levi's Baggy Dad Jeans in Hold My Purse $108 SHOP NOW

Toteme Twisted Seam Mid-Rise Straight Jeans $350 SHOP NOW

SLVRLAKE London Sweet Memory Jeans $289 SHOP NOW

Madewell The '90s Straight Mid-Rise Jean in Osada Wash $138 SHOP NOW

COS Arch Tapered Jeans in Mid Blue $135 SHOP NOW

Citizens of Humanity Vidia Mid Rise Boot Jeans in Abalone $248 $174 SHOP NOW