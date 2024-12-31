Katie Holmes Just Wore the Denim Color That Makes Any Jean Trend Look Timeless and Expensive

If you ever want a little guidance as to what type of jeans to order next, just look at what Katie Holmes is wearing lately. She’s photographed walking around NYC in jeans constantly, and they’re always perfectly on-trend. And this brings me to the jeans she just wore when arriving at a performance of her current Broadway play.

This time, I'm not here to talk about the denim trend Holmes wore, as it's one we've seen time and time again (baggy jeans). I'm here to talk about the color of the denim wash she just wore. The wash can really change the look of a pair of jeans, and in some cases make them look chicer, more, timeless, and more elegant—no matter what the trend may be. The wash I'm referring to in the case of Holmes' baggy jeans is a medium-blue wash, truly the most timeless of them all. Someone could be wearing the trendiest jeans of the season but if they're a clean, medium-blue wash, they'll look infinitely more timeless than the same pair of jeans in another wash. I've seen examples of this often over the years, but for the latest Katie Holmes example, keep scrolling to see what I mean and shop medium-blue jeans of various styles and trends for your own denim collection.

Katie Holmes wearing a suede jacket and jeans

(Image credit: MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images)

Katie Holmes wearing a suede jacket and jeans

(Image credit: MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images)

Shop Medium-Blue Wash Jeans

Agolde Dame Jeans High Rise Wide Leg
Agolde
Dame Jeans High Rise Wide Leg in Enamour

Val 90s Mid Rise Straight Jeans
Reformation
Val 90s Mid Rise Straight Jeans in Pelican

Levi's Baggy Dad Jeans
Levi's
Baggy Dad Jeans in Hold My Purse

Twisted Seam Mid-Rise Straight Jeans
Toteme
Twisted Seam Mid-Rise Straight Jeans

Slvrlake London Sweet Memory Jeans
SLVRLAKE
London Sweet Memory Jeans

Madewell, The '90s Straight Mid-Rise Jean in Osada Wash
Madewell
The '90s Straight Mid-Rise Jean in Osada Wash

COS, Arch Tapered Jeans in Mid Blue
COS
Arch Tapered Jeans in Mid Blue

Citizens of Humanity, Vidia Mid Rise Boot Jeans in Abalone
Citizens of Humanity
Vidia Mid Rise Boot Jeans in Abalone

Agolde 90s Pinch Waist Crop Jeans
Agolde
90s Pinch Waist Crop Jeans in Solace

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

