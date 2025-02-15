Kendall Jenner Wore the Polarizing 2000s Accessory Trend That Might Be Everywhere This Fall
The early 2000s were a wild time for fashion. People wore an inexplicable mish mash of trends co-opted from previous decades, including capri pants from the '50s and '60s, platform shoes from the '70s, and even newsboy caps from the early 1900s. I'm looking at you, Alicia Keys, Britney Spears, and Jennifer Lopez! Now, I have a feeling that newsboy caps, in particular, will see a comeback this fall thanks to two endorsements.
First, Kendall Jenner just shared an Instagram photo of herself wearing one and it quickly racked up over 2 million likes and 3400 comments. Secondly, the Khaite F/W 25 show that was presented during New York Fashion Week earlier this month featured sleek newsboy caps atop the heads of over a dozen runway models. As anyone in the fashion industry would tell you, Kendall Jenner + Khaite = a recipe for success. Scroll down for proof.
Kendall Jenner's Newsboy Cap
Newsboy Caps at Khaite F/W 25
2000s Celebrities in Newsboy Caps
Shop the Trend
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 14 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Kate and Meghan stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible.