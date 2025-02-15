Kendall Jenner Wore the Polarizing 2000s Accessory Trend That Might Be Everywhere This Fall

The early 2000s were a wild time for fashion. People wore an inexplicable mish mash of trends co-opted from previous decades, including capri pants from the '50s and '60s, platform shoes from the '70s, and even newsboy caps from the early 1900s. I'm looking at you, Alicia Keys, Britney Spears, and Jennifer Lopez! Now, I have a feeling that newsboy caps, in particular, will see a comeback this fall thanks to two endorsements.

First, Kendall Jenner just shared an Instagram photo of herself wearing one and it quickly racked up over 2 million likes and 3400 comments. Secondly, the Khaite F/W 25 show that was presented during New York Fashion Week earlier this month featured sleek newsboy caps atop the heads of over a dozen runway models. As anyone in the fashion industry would tell you, Kendall Jenner + Khaite = a recipe for success. Scroll down for proof.

Kendall Jenner's Newsboy Cap

Newsboy Caps at Khaite F/W 25

(Image credit: Khaite)

(Image credit: Khaite)

2000s Celebrities in Newsboy Caps

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop the Trend

Lauren Ralph Lauren Wool Brim Cap $68 SHOP NOW

Free People Phoebe Slouchy Lieutenant Cap $38 SHOP NOW