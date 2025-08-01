Leggings at the Airport Just Make Sense—in This Chic Colour, They Look Much More Elevated

I've seen the case made for floaty skirts and I've watched crowds file through security in baggy jeans, but when it comes to airport dressing, I stand firmly in favour of leggings. They’re comfortable, low-maintenance and—especially when styled in this elegant autumnal shade—they suddenly feel so elevated.
Spotted navigating the terminal, Lindsay Lohan made my point this week, as I spotted the actor swap classic black leggings for a deep navy pair, styling them with a fresh white tee and a light, roomy shirt.
Navy might not be the obvious choice, but that’s exactly what makes them feel so fresh. Just as versatile as black, navy lends more depth and dimension to off-duty outfits, particularly when paired with coordinating tones. Lohan’s striped shirt, woven with royal blue, echoed the leggings’ hue, creating a sense of cohesion that black leggings couldn't have achieved.
Finishing off her look, Lohan reached for a pair of white trainers—arguably the smartest footwear decision for a day of gate-hopping. Together, the look hit all of my airport-style benchmarks: comfortable, easy and elevated.
With navy set to become a defining colour trend of the new season, I'll be following Lohan's lead right now. If you will, too, scroll on to discover my edit of the best navy leggings to shop now.
Shop Navy Leggings:
H&M
Sports Leggings
These also come in 13 other colour ways.
Marks & Spencer
High Waisted Leggings
These come in short, regular and long lengths, so you can find your perfect fit.
Oysho
Comfortlux High-Rise Ankle-Length Leggings
Style with a boxy tee to get Lohan's look.
Lululemon
Align™ High-Rise Pant 31"
Energise your off-duty wardrobe with this comfortable trouser trend.
Varley
Freesoft™️ Jersey Leggings
Style with the matching sports bra for a chic, yoga-ready look.
Sweaty Betty
All Day Leggings
These also come in a 7/8 length design, for a chic cropped finish.
Alo Yoga
Airbrush Flared Leggings
Style with classic white trainers or update your look with a trending sneakerina.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.