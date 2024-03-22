I Just Got Back From Monaco—These Nordstrom Items Fit Monte Carlo's Vibe to a T

I had never been to Monaco before, but when I finally visited, it was everything I thought it would be and more. I flew from Los Angeles to Monte Carlo to spend a little more than 48 hours in the capital of the municipality, and even though the trip was short, I feel like I got a full sense of the timeless style there. The Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer (founded in 1863!) basically runs the city: It owns the main luxury hotels; two casinos, including the iconic Casino de Monte-Carlo; Michelin-star restaurants; and the Thermes Marins Monte-Carlo spa.

Luxury is *the* word that comes to mind when you think of Monte Carlo, and the same is true for the city's fashion sense. The city is equal parts vibrant and relaxing, so you can wear a simple black bikini and slides to the spa and on the same day an over-the-top sequin dress to one of the city's nightclubs or bars. It's all about balance, right? When packing for this trip, I brought out some of my more eye-catching outfits to fit the storied venues like the casino and Bar Américain inside Hôtel de Paris. I thought I was overdoing it, but luckily, I realized my style fit right in. I also noticed the women there tended to wear simpler, solid-colored bathing suits to the various pools and on their way to their spa treatments, so minimalist pieces were key here too. Below, I rounded up 34 Nordstrom items that fit the Monte Carlo vibe perfectly—and are already inspiring me to book a return flight.

The first day, I decided to explore the city wearing a sweater, my Miu Miu ballet flats, and some lightweight pants. I found that easy, versatile pieces were key, and cat-eye sunglasses gave the whole look a timeless vibe. After all, I was so close to the palace where Grace Kelly's son, aka Prince Albert II, lives, so channeling glamour was a must.

Ray-Ban Lady Burbank 55mm Cat Eye Sunglasses $182 SHOP NOW Loving the shape of these Ray-Bans.

Nordstrom Oversize Wool & Cashmere Sweater $249 SHOP NOW An oversize sweater is versatile when it comes to spring layering.

Steve Madden Payton Wide Leg Pants $69 SHOP NOW A simple pair of black wide-leg pants is a hero piece in any wardrobe.

Miu Miu Logo Strap Ballet Flat $975 SHOP NOW These flats aren't going anywhere, and the elastic strap ensures your foot won't be sliding around while walking.

Le Specs Hypnosis 50mm Cat Eye Sunglasses $65 SHOP NOW For more of an exaggerated cat-eye effect, these ones are it.

English Factory Quarter Zip Cable Knit Cotton Sweater $140 SHOP NOW A navy cable-knit just screams elegance.

Vince Pintuck Crop Flare Cotton Blend Pants $345 $259 SHOP NOW If you prefer pants with more of a crop, these have some pretty impressive reviews.

Polo Ralph Lauren Cashmere Short Sleeve Sweater $248 SHOP NOW A cashmere T-shirt is a great transitional buy for spring.

Matisse Nova Strappy Ballet Flat $125 SHOP NOW Triple-strap ballet flats are everywhere, and the square toe on these is perfection.

The Thermes Marins Monte-Carlo is definitely a highlight and made me feel like I was truly experiencing the Monaco lifestyle. It has a heated indoor pool overlooking the Mediterranean along with a hot tub, sauna, steam room, cryotherapy chamber, gym, and so many other treatment rooms. The women here were so chic, and I noticed that there weren't any loud prints on bathing suits or cover-ups. Everything they wore erred on the minimalist side, favoring solid colors and sleek sandals. The spa connects to the Hôtel Hermitage Monte-Carlo, so I would often see visitors roaming the hotel hallways in stylish cover-ups—or even their hotel robes—while on their way to the pool. I brought my go-to black Hunza G bikini but thought these other pieces would also fit the wellness scene.

Hunza G Textured Square Neck One-Piece Swimsuit $230 SHOP NOW This black one-piece is super sophisticated, from the subtle texture to the square neckline.

Tory Burch Classic Flip Flop $178 SHOP NOW Tory Burch's signature flip-flops would definitely fit in.

L Space Capistrano Long Sleeve Linen Cover-Up Tunic Dress $220 SHOP NOW This cover-up has two slits to make the silhouette even breezier.

bond-eye Mara Ribbed One-Piece Swimsuit $175 SHOP NOW A red-hot swimsuit will turn heads, but it's also one of those pieces you'll have in your closet for a long time.

Seafolly Mesh Effect Long Sleeve Cover-Up Dress $168 SHOP NOW A stylish minidress with a tie detail and long sleeves is the vibe.

TKEES Foundations Matte Flip Flop $60 SHOP NOW Sleek flip-flops to help elongate your legs that won't distract from your chic poolside outfit.

After a day filled with relaxation and spa treatments, it was time to hit up Bar Américain for jazz and a martini and Buddha Bar for dinner. Feathers, pendant earrings, and bold bags were all in the mix when I went out to these buzzy spots, and I found that my Sleeper party pajamas were super comfortable the whole night through. These pieces would definitely work if you're going out for this kind of evening in Monte Carlo.

Sleeper Party Double Feather Pajamas $273 SHOP NOW Though they are a tad pricey, these pajamas are one of the best investments I've ever made. They work for so many occasions.

Nadri Chiara Cubic Zirconia Drop Earrings $65 SHOP NOW Standout drop earrings for less than $70? Sign me up.

Bardot Karina Sequin Cowl Neck Midi Dress $169 $119 SHOP NOW Wear this sparkly number with sheer black tights if it's still a little chilly or opt to go bare-legged—it looks stunning either way.

FERRAGAMO Wanda Mini Metallic Leather Top-Handle Bag $1990 SHOP NOW Metallic bags are versatile as going-out purses and everyday ones depending on how you style them.

MANGO Sequin Strapless Midi Gown $90 SHOP NOW This strapless midi is absolutely gorgeous.

Olga Berg Polly Crystal Shoulder Bag $96 SHOP NOW Give your look a little shimmer in the form of this under-$100 shoulder bag.

LaQuan Smith Sequin Mock Neck Column Gown $2550 SHOP NOW A halterneck dress always looks amazing with an updo and statement earrings.

Tory Burch Elongated Wave Drop Earrings $348 SHOP NOW Can you tell I'm obsessed with silver?

Consider this your warning: Monte Carlo is very hilly. The city is on seaside cliffs, and there's plenty of charming yet precarious cobblestone streets, so if you're doing any walking, you want to wear outfits that work just as well with sneakers as they do heels. I brought this breezy Dôen dress and lace mules to wear to a Michelin-star dinner at Le Grill, but it also went with sneakers that didn't give my feet any blisters while walking.

Free People Butterfly Babe Polka Dot Cutout Maxi Dress $198 SHOP NOW This pretty polka-dot style is top-rated, and the lace details add a romantic flair.

Jeffrey Campbell Agent Slide Sandal $140 SHOP NOW Black slip-ons with a slightly flared heel will feel a little more stable than a stick-thin stiletto, and these can be styled in a seemingly unlimited number of ways.

Reformation Evita Denim Dress $218 SHOP NOW A dark-wash, formfitting denim dress is an easy piece to style in an elevated way or make it more casual depending on your plans.

adidas Gender Inclusive Samba Og Sneaker $100 SHOP NOW What can I say? Black Sambas are easy to pack and often the only sneakers I bring on trips.

Madewell Square Neck Midi Dress $118 $47 SHOP NOW Obsessed with the ruching on the neckline and this deep brown shade.

Of course, no visit is complete without going to the Casino de Monte-Carlo. It's more than 150 years old and has even made appearances in a couple of James Bond movies. With all the Lamborghinis, Ferraris, and Aston Martins that pull up in front of the venue, it's easy to see why. Though formalwear isn't required, I still wanted to dress up to make it more of a special occasion. I opted for a matching set from Hill House Home with silver jewelry and accessories. Though I did see people wearing jeans, there was something about seeing denim in such a historic space that felt off. I definitely suggest leaning into the glamour of it all—especially with all the luxury cars parked outside.

Jeffrey Campbell Gallery Sandal $145 SHOP NOW The thin straps and reasonable height on these heels are calling my name.

Jenny Bird Small Icon Hoop Earrings $110 SHOP NOW The only silver hoops I own. They're lightweight and just the right size.

Reformation Nelle Organic Cotton Blend Body-Con Dress $178 SHOP NOW Black-and-white is a classic combo.

Petal & Pup Keely Rosette One-Shoulder Tank & Midi Skirt Set $79 SHOP NOW A stylish matching set makes getting dressed way less stressful.

Open Edit Polished Teardrop Stud Earrings $30 SHOP NOW Add some teardrop-shaped earrings, and you'll get so many compliments.