Bella Hadid Wore the '90s Dress Trend That's Going to Be Major This Summer

If you've been following the Cannes Film Festival fashion, you've probably seen Bella Hadid stealing the show everywhere she goes. Since she arrived in Cannes, she's been photographed in everything from sheer dresses to string bikinis, leaving jaws dropped in every outfit. But one of my favorite looks Hadid has worn this week was one that she spotted in at her hotel yesterday.

For the daytime occasion, Hadid wore a vintage Versace dress and vintage Chanel pumps. The yellow satin mini dress stood out to me for many reasons (it's brilliant), the main one being that it was the perfect example of why a certain '90s dress trend is back: halternecks. Halter dresses—especially fitted mini ones like Hadid's—have made a comeback just like every other great '90s trend does. Hadid proves how elegant a halter dress can be, and how nicely it highlights your collarbone. If you're suddenly feeling inspired to add a halter dress to your wardrobe, keep scrolling to shop a few that'll give you that '90s cool-girl look.

Bella Hadid wearing a yellow dress at Cannes 2024

(Image credit: Stephen Crawshaw/Backgrid)

On Bella Hadid: Vintage Versace dress; vintage Chanel shoes

Bella Hadid wearing a yellow dress at Cannes 2024

(Image credit: Stephen Crawshaw/Backgrid)

Shop Chic Halter Dresses

Erina Knit Dress
Cult Gaia
Erina Knit Dress

Avielle Dress
Reformation
Avielle Dress

Affogato Twist Mini Dress
SIR.
Affogato Twist Mini Dress

Balloon Halter Dress Zw Collection
Zara
Balloon Halter Dress ZW Collection

Hadley Halter Neck Denim Minidress
Cinq à Sept
Hadley Halter Neck Denim Minidress

Haven Dress
STAUD
Haven Dress

By Marianna Gulian Vest Dress
L'Academie
By Marianna Gulian Vest Dress

Draped Halter Dress
Zara
Draped Halter Dress

Alexis Dress
Retrofete
Alexis Dress

Halter-Neck Open-Back Dress - Women
Mango
Halter-Neck Open-Back Dress

Delilah Embroidered Mini Dress
Bernadette
Delilah Embroidered Mini Dress

