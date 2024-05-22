Bella Hadid Wore the '90s Dress Trend That's Going to Be Major This Summer

If you've been following the Cannes Film Festival fashion, you've probably seen Bella Hadid stealing the show everywhere she goes. Since she arrived in Cannes, she's been photographed in everything from sheer dresses to string bikinis, leaving jaws dropped in every outfit. But one of my favorite looks Hadid has worn this week was one that she spotted in at her hotel yesterday.

For the daytime occasion, Hadid wore a vintage Versace dress and vintage Chanel pumps. The yellow satin mini dress stood out to me for many reasons (it's brilliant), the main one being that it was the perfect example of why a certain '90s dress trend is back: halternecks. Halter dresses—especially fitted mini ones like Hadid's—have made a comeback just like every other great '90s trend does. Hadid proves how elegant a halter dress can be, and how nicely it highlights your collarbone. If you're suddenly feeling inspired to add a halter dress to your wardrobe, keep scrolling to shop a few that'll give you that '90s cool-girl look.

(Image credit: Stephen Crawshaw/Backgrid)

On Bella Hadid: Vintage Versace dress; vintage Chanel shoes

(Image credit: Stephen Crawshaw/Backgrid)

Shop Chic Halter Dresses

Cult Gaia Erina Knit Dress $398 SHOP NOW

Reformation Avielle Dress $128 SHOP NOW

SIR. Affogato Twist Mini Dress $360 SHOP NOW

Zara Balloon Halter Dress ZW Collection $90 SHOP NOW

Cinq à Sept Hadley Halter Neck Denim Minidress $395 SHOP NOW

STAUD Haven Dress $295 SHOP NOW

L'Academie By Marianna Gulian Vest Dress $228 SHOP NOW

Zara Draped Halter Dress $50 SHOP NOW

Retrofete Alexis Dress $548 SHOP NOW