Bella Hadid Wore the '90s Dress Trend That's Going to Be Major This Summer
If you've been following the Cannes Film Festival fashion, you've probably seen Bella Hadid stealing the show everywhere she goes. Since she arrived in Cannes, she's been photographed in everything from sheer dresses to string bikinis, leaving jaws dropped in every outfit. But one of my favorite looks Hadid has worn this week was one that she spotted in at her hotel yesterday.
For the daytime occasion, Hadid wore a vintage Versace dress and vintage Chanel pumps. The yellow satin mini dress stood out to me for many reasons (it's brilliant), the main one being that it was the perfect example of why a certain '90s dress trend is back: halternecks. Halter dresses—especially fitted mini ones like Hadid's—have made a comeback just like every other great '90s trend does. Hadid proves how elegant a halter dress can be, and how nicely it highlights your collarbone. If you're suddenly feeling inspired to add a halter dress to your wardrobe, keep scrolling to shop a few that'll give you that '90s cool-girl look.
On Bella Hadid: Vintage Versace dress; vintage Chanel shoes
Shop Chic Halter Dresses
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
