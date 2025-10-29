Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Agree: This Boot Trend Is Made for Skinny Jeans

Before we get started, I'd like to clarify one thing. I'm not here to stir up any royal drama, I'm simply reporting on similar fashion choices I observe among members of England's most famous family. In other words, I'm more concerned with millinery than marriages and suiting instead of scandals. What's making Daily Mail headlines these days? I haven't the faintest idea! I do, however, know what Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, have been wearing lately.
In a new video on her personal Instagram account, Meghan Markle shared a cute behind-the-scenes look at her family's outing at a pumpkin patch. In the Reel, the duchess wears an Anine Bing Luca Jacket (that's sadly sold out), black skinny jeans, and Co Leather Riding Boots ($1195). You know who else loves to pair flat knee-high boots with skinny jeans? Kate Middleton. In fact, it's one of her signature outfits for fall and winter. Scroll down to see how both women style the winning combo and shop it for yourself.
How Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Style Skinny Jeans and Riding Boots
