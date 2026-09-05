If you spent the summer months swanning around in the season's favourite knee-length pencil skirts, then you've come to the right place. Picking up where the knee-grazing trend left off, fashion people are making a hard turn towards the maxi pencil skirt trend this autumn.
Establishing it as one of the season's new favourites, I spotted Lily Allen taking the trend for a spin just this week. She opted for a deep grey style that neatly skimmed her frame without clinging to it—as, in my opinion, the chicest pencil skirts always do. Extending well beyond the knees and cutting neatly at the ankles, the skirt created a sleek, polished silhouette. Styled with a semi-sheer blouse, Lily's look was largely covered up, but the blouse's form-skimming shape and transparent finish brought an understated sense of sexiness that made her maxi-skirt outfit feel even more evening-ready.
Casting a '90s-inspired silhouette without feeling at all dated, long-line pencil skirts retain the simplicity and fuss-free energy that made their shorter counterparts so appealing in the first place. And, much like the knee-length styles we've been wearing all summer, they work effortlessly with the wardrobe basics already in your rotation. From simple shirts—as Lily so elegantly demonstrated—to go-to T-shirts and strappy tank tops, they bring a polished, pulled-together energy to any outfit.
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So, if you lived in knee-length skirts this summer, consider these your autumn upgrade. Read on to shop my edit of the best Lily-worthy pencil skirts to add to your rotation now.
Shop Maxi Pencil Skirts:
ZARA
Midi Skirt With Belt Loops
Style with a semi-sheer shirt to get Lily's look.
Almada Label
Bay Skirt
I've always come back to Almada Label for their knitwear, but their tailoring is just as strong.
Reformation
Renee Skirt
Whilst I love this in the black, it also comes in beige and cream.
Reformation
Lydia Skirt
With a silky blouse and heels, this is a natural addition to your evening-wear rotation.
Toteme
Pocket Suit Skirt
The pencil skirt trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Matteau
Crepe Column Skirt
The wool-blend design ensures a warmer finish, making this perfect for autumn styling.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.