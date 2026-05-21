As a New Yorker, I love a classic black or tan shoe as much as anyone. But once the heat of summer rolls around, relying on the same neutrals every day gets old. The heat has arrived early this season, begging for brighter, lighter wardrobes. And thankfully, the fashion set has found the perfect middle ground for introducing color without overpowering an entire outfit: pastel heels.
Case in point? Mandy Moore’s latest look. She recently appeared on Live with Kelly and Mark wearing a vibrant lavender-and-mustard silk Victoria Beckham dress. She styled the look with pink lipstick and a pair of suede Manolo Blahniks in seafoam green, proving the versatility of pastels worn with almost any color combo.
These heels work exactly like your favorite neutrals, going with everything from crisp white linen to relaxed blue jeans. Whether you choose seafoam, pale yellow, or icy blue, it’s the easiest way to give your summer wardrobe a refreshing, colorful update. Scroll down to shop Moore's exact Manolos, plus several additional pairs of pastel heels that are perfect for summer.
Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks.