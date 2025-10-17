Listen, Being Cool in 2025 Requires Just Two Things: Loose Jeans and This “Weird” Viral Flat-Shoe Trend

Being a cool girl may seem like an elusive goal to achieve, but it’s actually simpler than you think. Charlie XCX, for example, is *the* resident cool girl. What does she wear to exude such an effortless air about her? In this week’s case, she utilized just two important factors in her closet. Number one: Wear loose-fitting jeans (preferably a mid-wash pair with a lived-in look). Number two: Wear a pair of “weird” flats, namely, extreme square-toe shoes.
Recently, while on a night out in New York City, home of the cool girls around the globe, the singer was spotted strolling out in Midtown wearing a sleek black leather jacket, a navy blue graphic T-shirt layered under it, loose distressed jeans from Acne Studios, and undeniably chic, square-toe shoes. While the silhouette isn’t a new trend, the pair of shoes Charlie wore was unconventional in style. That is the main ingredient to cool: Expressing yourself regardless of what’s trending or not. Clearly, the Brat singer knows what it means to be cool, and you can too. Keep scrolling to recreate her outfit and shop more loose-fitting jeans and square-toe shoes in an array of styles and fits.
Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.