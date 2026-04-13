Low-Rise Jeans Look the Most Posh With This Flat-Shoe Trend (and It's Not Ballerinas)

The term "opposites attract" doesn't just apply to people—it goes for components of an outfit as well. Gigi Hadid knows this better than most, as her off-duty outfits often include pieces that most wouldn't think to wear together. Let's discuss how this pertains to an outfit she just wore in NYC, which included a Miu Miu leather jacket, a polo shirt by her own line Guest in Residence, and a pair of low-rise jeans—the denim trend It girls such as herself can't get enough of right now. While most think to pair low-rise jeans with something equally low-key, such as sneakers or thong sandals, Hadid went the opposite direction, choosing something far more polished and elegant. The flat-shoe trend I'm referring to is even more elegant than ballet flats. If you guessed loafers, you're very close. The shoe trend is ruched loafers.
The ruched loafer trend has undoubtedly proven its longevity at this point, as brands continue to put their take on the trend out into the universe after Saint Laurent's Le Loafers quickly went viral upon release (and are still going strong). When paired with ruched loafers of any price point or color, low-rise jeans take on a decidedly chicer look than they were once known for. So, if you're looking for a way to ease into the low-rise denim trend yourself, try pairing them with ruched loafers. Scroll on to see for yourself why it's a good idea, and to shop some of the chicest pairs on the internet.