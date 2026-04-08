No, Not Black or Brown—This Is the Coolest Shoe Color to Wear With Light Jeans This Season

The light-wash-jeans buzz gets louder by the day, and celebrities are certainly doing their part to increase the popularity of the light-blue wash. One of the latest to endorse the trend is the denim-loving Gigi Hadid. A few days ago, Hadid was spotted walking around New York City wearing an outfit that provided a perfect example of how to style light-wash jeans—specifically, the ideal shoes to wear with them. Even more specifically, the ideal shoe color.
Truth be told, light-wash jeans work with pretty much any shoe color, which is one of the beautiful things about denim, but they really excel when paired with red shoes. There's something about the contrast of the vintage-y faded blue wash of the jeans and the vibrancy of the red shoes that makes for the perfect combination. With her trench coat and polo sweater, Hadid wore a pair of baggy light-wash jeans and red Miu Miu loafers. It's a combination I, for one, will be copying for the foreseeable future. Keep scrolling to join me.