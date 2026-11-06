Like many of us, I'm guilty of mindlessly defaulting to trainers whenever I have a day of travelling ahead. Reliable and comfortable, they're the shoes I reach for without giving it much thought. But having just spotted Nicole Kidman swanning through Sydney Airport, in one of the chicest travel-day looks I've seen, I'm finally rethinking my approach. Opting for comfortable wardrobe basics in an ever-elegant shade of black, she finished her outfit with a sleek pair of glossy, square-toe loafers.
With their slim-line soles and flat finish, leather loafers offer much the same practicality as your go-to low-profile leather trainers. The difference is that their glossy sheen and smarter, collegiate-inspired silhouette lend an outfit a far more polished feel, without sacrificing the comfort that makes trainers such a smart choice.
Paired with tailored trousers and a cosy cardigan buttoned right up to the top, Nicole's outfit works just as well stepping onto a flight as it does arriving at your destination—no need to change a thing.
Latest Videos FromWho What Wear
When navigating airport security, shoes that slip on and off with ease are always a welcome choice, while the inevitable step count that comes with traipsing through terminals makes a comfortable flat essential. And, as we settle into winter, I'd recommend adding a pair of cashmere socks for extra warmth and a cosy in-flight finishing touch.
Inspired by Nicole's always-chic approach to dressing, I've rounded up the leather loafers worth considering below.
Shop Leather Loafers:
COS
Eel-Effect Leather Loafers
Style these with white socks to give your look a preppy feel.
Marks & Spencer
Croc Slip on Block Heel Square Toe Loafers
These also come in chocolate brown.
Vagabond Shoemakers
Linn Loafers
Vagabond's loafers are a fashion person's favourites.
Free People
G.H. Bass Dawn Loafers
The square-toe finish gives these such an elevated edge.
Reformation
Francine Ruched Loafer
These also come in three other shades.
ASOS
Beny Square Toe Loafers
Wear these with jeans or dress them up with tailored trousers.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s fashion news editor and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Condé Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels, including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.