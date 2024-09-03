16 Fresh Looks That Prove London Street Style Is (and Always Will Be) Elite

Call me bias, but I've always said that London's street style scene is one of the best in the world. And now, I'm here to show you that this isn't just pure conjecture on my part, but solid fact, as our latest street style shoot, which took place this September in our nation's glorious capital, is one of the best on Who What Wear record.

The start of September is always an excellent time for fashion in London as a summer of (very) changeable weather can lead to a lot of outfit confusion. Sundresses are often worn with rain macs in fear that there may be a sudden downpour and sandals are paired with cosy knits and jeans in an attempt to embrace the season, all resulting in a bit of a mishmash of looks. Then September rolls around and everything falls into a pleasant and cohesive style rhythm.

Early autumn presents the opportunity to once again experiment with chic layering combinations without the primary need of keeping you warm, the focus being more on how things look when worn together. It's a time where wearing jeans is a novelty again after prioritising other items like skirts and shorts for so long. That said, while most shorts seem to have fled London's streets, 2024's appreciation of the skirt endures for September, with several people thinking up fun and new seasonally-appropriate ways to wear theirs now. A moment, too, for the eternally chic trench coat—an emblem of true London style that we spotted being worn in a multitude of ways on our days-long scout.

So, if you're looking for some new-season wardrobe inspiration or simply fancy having a nosy at what people are wearing right now, scroll below to see the 16 London street style outfits we really rated on our September 2024 shoot.

16 London Street Style Outfits That Wowed Us in September 2024

1. Suede Trench Coat + White Jeans

Style Notes: Suede outerwear is proving to be a key buy this season, with both boxy blazers and trench coat styles coming through as the need-to-know silhouettes. A tan or brown iteration worn with white denim makes for one of the freshest combinations.

ASOS DESIGN Premium Suede Trench Coat in Tan £250 SHOP NOW I just know this ASOS style will fly.

2. Puffball Skirt + Slingbacks

Style Notes: One of the biggest overarching trends of the season has been that of the skirt and, naturally, we've seen many offshoots of it since it started peaking in popularity. My favourite? The playful mini puffball, which looks especially cute styled with '80s-harking slingback shoes (also another major 2024 trend player).

ASOS DESIGN Sriracha Bow Slingback Mid Heeled Shoes in Red £30 SHOP NOW From the colour to the bow, these shoes are almost too cute for words.

3. Statement Knit + Trainers

Style Notes: One discernible difference between this street style shoot and our last is knitwear, specifically how much more of it we saw while we were out and about. This look, featuring an American flag sweater and green Adidas kicks stood out for all the right reasons.

Ralph Lauren Flag Cotton Crewneck Jumper £349 SHOP NOW This sweater also comes in a creamy colourway.

4. White Dress + Distressed Leather Jacket

Style Notes: Londoners are excellent transseasonal dressers because, well, they have to be. Seasons tend to blur here and, if you want to get decent wear out of your summer items, you're going to have to get creative. This pairing of a distressed leather jacket and a white dress is precisely the sort of creativity I'm talking about.

COS Voluminous Sleeveless Midi Dress £85 SHOP NOW The drop waistline creates such a beautiful silhouette.

5. Rain Jacket + Jeans

Style Notes: Wearing a rain jacket and jeans has to be the most British-looking September outfit I've seen. However, choose a jacket with a honed shape and in a chic colour, and you'll find it can elevate even the simplest of jeans looks.

Varley Alyssa Rain Jacket £230 SHOP NOW The drawstring waist makes this jacket look all the more premium.

6. Blue Striped Shirt + Jeans

Style Notes: One pairing you're guaranteed to see on every major London street is that of a blue striped shirt and jeans. That's no bad thing, however, especially when you choose to style yours with personality pieces such as a tan suede belt, stacked jewellery and a bag in trending leopard print.

ZARA Basic Poplin Shirt £23 SHOP NOW Zara does a great striped shirt that comes in so many colours.

7. Maxi Skirt + Tote Bag

Style Notes: Another excellent skirt outfit which is made all the more unique with the addition of a secondhand Guess canvas tote, which I've interestingly seen a few of this season on London's streets.

GUESS Secondhand Cloth Handbag £78 SHOP NOW Thrifting these sorts of bags only adds to their charm.

8. Graphic Top + Denim Skirt

Style Notes: The best thing about London is that you can never predict the outfits you'll find during each shoot, and this one set the bar in terms of originality and rizz. Everything from the statement flame-print top to selecting a denim skirt with a different silhouette to the standard pencil makes this look all the more unique.

COS Panelled Flared Denim Skirt £85 SHOP NOW Fishtail denim skirts are going to be big this season—mark my words.

9. Sports Top + Printed Trousers

Style Notes: Between the Euros, the Olympics and now the Paralympics, sporting has certainly had an influence on our style this year, but the thing that makes this particular look stand out is how it's been styled with trending python trousers.

Mint Velvet Snake Print Cargo Straight Jeans £99 SHOP NOW These won't hang around for long, let me tell you.

10. Full Skirt + Trainers

Style Notes: As we've already talked about, skirts have dominated the trend agenda for 2024, and this entire shoot effectively serves as a testament to that. Here, the pretty colour of this skirt drew our eye, as did the equally pretty orange blossom-hued trainers.

Sister Jane Bubble Bliss Skirt £88 SHOP NOW This looks so much more expensive than it is.

11. Hourglass Jacket + Statement Earrings

Style Notes: Of all the jewellery options out there, nothing can add quite as much personality to a look as that of a large, statement earring. The cameos feel very fresh and something I reckon we'll see a whole lot more of this season. The addition of a skirt and a fitted, short sleev jacket make this look feel incredibly demure.

Avalaya Vintage Inspired Sepia Coloured Cameo With White Acrylic Bead Long Earrings £17 SHOP NOW An earring style I haven't considered before.

12. Graphic Tee + Horseshoe Jeans

Style Notes: While there's a lot to be said about the choice of top, bag and sunglasses here, another interesting attribute of this look is the horseshoe jean; a shape we keep seeing crop up on the coolest outfits this season (much like the above).

Free People We the Free Good Luck Mid-Rise Barrel Jeans £88 SHOP NOW These come in so many washes, but the dark blue denim feels especially on-trend.

13. Trench Coat + Wide-Leg Trousers

Style Notes: The moment September rolls around, trench coats come back into the mainstream, making London looks chicer in the process. And yet, there's still a whole lot of chicness going on underneath this trench—the wide-leg trousers, pointed-toe heels and logo-trimmed sunglasses all feel elegant in their own right.

14. Cardigan + Slip Dress

Style Notes: Who knew we'd see an outfit as French-looking as this in central London? The polkadots nod to the overarching spotty trend that's only going to ramp up this season but in a way that feels utterly timeless and polished. The cute cardigan and heeled ballet shoes are the perfect finishing touches.

Ghost Palm Spot Midi Dress £95 SHOP NOW I own this Ghost dress in other colours, and it's so easy to style.

15. Tiered Dress + Cowboy Boots

Style Notes: Another stylish way to make your summertime pieces work for autumn in London? Adding a cowboy boot into the equation not only ups the overall warmth of your outfit, but it makes it look incredibly trendy in the process.

GANNI Black Mid Shaft Embroidered Western Boots £625 SHOP NOW Ganni's western boots are a fashion-person favourite.

16. Kilt + Loafers

Style Notes: As a Scot, my patriotism bubbles to the surface whenever I see someone wearing tartan and, in this instance, so fashionably! Loafers make for a great shoe option for a kilt, and the yellow hue of this pair is a welcome curveball from classic black.

