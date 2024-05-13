Lily-Rose Depp Just Wore the Most Unexpected Micro-Denim Shorts and Shoe Pairing

Following in her stylish parents footsteps, actor and model Lily-Rose Depp has been busy building a reputation as one of the fashion industry's rising stars.

With a penchant for the unexpected, Depp is often seen skirting trends in favour of unique outfits that reference '00s style moments. Doing just that this weekend, Depp was spotted out in L.A. styling denim micro shorts with some round-toe heel. Whilst the runways have cemented micro shorts as a major trend for summer 2024, Depp's shoe choice was a less obvious pairing. Although pointed-toe heels have been cropping up everywhere as of late, their sister, the round-toe heel, has had a quieter season so far.

Whilst not necessarily a rising trend—round-toe heels were big back in the '50s and '60s before making a Y2K comeback in the early Noughties—they have remained a constant in the collections of footwear designers throughout the years. Whilst Depp chose to style hers with denim micro shorts, the classic shoes look polished with midi skirts and dresses, too.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Reviving the '00s shoe trend for 2024, Depp's micro shorts and heels pairing has come at just the right time for the summer season. Styling hers with a ruched shirt from Gimaguas, the unexpected ensemble tapped in to both old and new trends, for a dynamic outfit that felt entirely on-brand for the young actor.

Looking to shake up my summer style, below I've tracked down the perfect items to nail Depp's easy-to-copy look. Scroll on to discover her outfit below, as well as our favourite denim shorts and round toe heels.

SHOP LILY ROSE DEPP'S MICRO DENIM SHORTS AND ROUND TOE HEELS LOOK:

Gimaguas Lupa Smocked Cotton Shirt £90 SHOP NOW Shop the white ruched shirt that Lily loves.

Miu Miu Low Rise Denim Shorts £1007 SHOP NOW Low rise shorts are set to be a major trend this summer.

Charles & Keith Two-Tone Bow Slingback Pumps £54 SHOP NOW These elegant heels are such an easy way to dress up your style.

Chanel Pre-Owned 2005 Cambon Ligne Shoulder Bag £3064 SHOP NOW This is large enough to stow away your daily essentials.

SHOP OUR FAVOURITE DENIM SHORTS AND ROUND-TOE HEELS HERE:

Frame The Mini Short £200 SHOP NOW Style with heels or wear with a colourful trainer.

Mango Bow Leather Shoes £60 SHOP NOW The large heel makes the comfortable enough to style all day.

Agolde Parker Shorts £140 SHOP NOW I always come back to Agolde for their excellent denim.

Aeyde Off-White & Black Augusta Heels £295 SHOP NOW Style with tights when the weather calls for it.

Weekday Short Distressed Denim Shorts £39 SHOP NOW These also come in black.

Reformation Mallori Closed Toe Heel £298 SHOP NOW These also come in red and silver.

Pull & Bear Ripped Denim Shorts £26 SHOP NOW Style with cowboy boots or wear with a strappy sandal.

& Other Stories Block-Heel Leather Slingback Pumps £110 SHOP NOW Style with heels or wear with a flowing dress.

H&M Denim Shorts £22 SHOP NOW These also come in a dark blue shade.