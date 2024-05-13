Lily-Rose Depp Just Wore the Most Unexpected Micro-Denim Shorts and Shoe Pairing

Natalie Munro
By
published

Following in her stylish parents footsteps, actor and model Lily-Rose Depp has been busy building a reputation as one of the fashion industry's rising stars.

With a penchant for the unexpected, Depp is often seen skirting trends in favour of unique outfits that reference '00s style moments. Doing just that this weekend, Depp was spotted out in L.A. styling denim micro shorts with some round-toe heel. Whilst the runways have cemented micro shorts as a major trend for summer 2024, Depp's shoe choice was a less obvious pairing. Although pointed-toe heels have been cropping up everywhere as of late, their sister, the round-toe heel, has had a quieter season so far.

Whilst not necessarily a rising trend—round-toe heels were big back in the '50s and '60s before making a Y2K comeback in the early Noughties—they have remained a constant in the collections of footwear designers throughout the years. Whilst Depp chose to style hers with denim micro shorts, the classic shoes look polished with midi skirts and dresses, too.

Lily Rose Depp style micro shorts and heels.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Reviving the '00s shoe trend for 2024, Depp's micro shorts and heels pairing has come at just the right time for the summer season. Styling hers with a ruched shirt from Gimaguas, the unexpected ensemble tapped in to both old and new trends, for a dynamic outfit that felt entirely on-brand for the young actor.

Looking to shake up my summer style, below I've tracked down the perfect items to nail Depp's easy-to-copy look. Scroll on to discover her outfit below, as well as our favourite denim shorts and round toe heels.

SHOP LILY ROSE DEPP'S MICRO DENIM SHORTS AND ROUND TOE HEELS LOOK:

Lupa Smocked Cotton Shirt
Gimaguas
Lupa Smocked Cotton Shirt

Shop the white ruched shirt that Lily loves.

denim shorts
Miu Miu
Low Rise Denim Shorts

Low rise shorts are set to be a major trend this summer.

two tone heels
Charles & Keith
Two-Tone Bow Slingback Pumps

These elegant heels are such an easy way to dress up your style.

2005 Cambon Ligne Shoulder Bag
Chanel
Pre-Owned 2005 Cambon Ligne Shoulder Bag

This is large enough to stow away your daily essentials.

SHOP OUR FAVOURITE DENIM SHORTS AND ROUND-TOE HEELS HERE:

The Mini Short -- Victoria
Frame
The Mini Short

Style with heels or wear with a colourful trainer.

heels.
Mango
Bow Leather Shoes

The large heel makes the comfortable enough to style all day.

Agolde Parker Shorts
Agolde
Parker Shorts

I always come back to Agolde for their excellent denim.

heels.
Aeyde
Off-White & Black Augusta Heels

Style with tights when the weather calls for it.

Short Distressed Denim Shorts
Weekday
Short Distressed Denim Shorts

These also come in black.

heels
Reformation
Mallori Closed Toe Heel

These also come in red and silver.

Ripped Denim Shorts
Pull & Bear
Ripped Denim Shorts

Style with cowboy boots or wear with a strappy sandal.

Block-Heel Leather Slingback Pumps
& Other Stories
Block-Heel Leather Slingback Pumps

Style with heels or wear with a flowing dress.

shorts
H&M
Denim Shorts

These also come in a dark blue shade.

heels
Prada
Patent-Leather Slingback Pumps

These also come in cream.

Lily-Rose Depp
Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

