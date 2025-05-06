Women With Taste in NYC Only Wear Blazers If They Feature This One Detail

How to look expensive 101.

Jennifer Lawrence wearing a black &quot;Twilight: Breaking Dawn&quot; baseball cap, black Kallmeyer leather blazer, white pants, and a red bag in NYC.
(Image credit: Backgrid)
News

Sometimes—most of the time, actually—it's not the obvious thing that makes someone look expensive. Logos are often overrated. Minute details that take time and care to craft, however, always show what's luxurious and what's not. One such touch that never fails to look rich? When the buttons on a blazer are sewn on in close succession. Yes, it makes buttoning and unbuttoning your top layer more difficult, but boy, is it worth the extra work.

Brands like Khaite, Liberowe, and Kallmeyer get it, leaning into this subtle yet impactful detail, as does Jennifer Lawrence, who wore a leather blazer with extra-compact buttons by the latter NYC-based brand during a recent stroll through the city. The No Hard Feelings actress wore the topper, called the Warner Blazer(available in black and a cognac-camel color) effortlessly alongside a lace-trim skirt, a graphic T-shirt, a red drawstring bag, and flat toe-loop sandals. She finished off the casual-cool daytime ensemble with her go-to accessory of late, a Twilight: Breaking Dawn baseball cap.

Jennifer Lawrence wearing a black "Twilight: Breaking Dawn" baseball cap, black Kallmeyer leather blazer, white pants, and a red bag in NYC.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Jennifer Lawrence: Kallmeyer Warner Blazer ($1950)

Warner Blazer in Lambskin
Kallmeyer
Warner Blazer in Lambskin

Without her jacket, Lawrence's look is very chill and low-key, from the oversized tee to her choice of headwear. The sophisticated blazer takes it to another level, one I'm ready to mimic from now through fall and winter. Fortunately, there are plenty of brands, from the designer options listed above to more affordable alternatives, ready to supply you (and me) with elegant outerwear fastened together with close-together buttons. In fact, I already own the leather Mango option listed below, so I have firsthand knowledge of this micro-trend's net-worth-raising powers.

Scroll down to shop the blazer trend women with taste in NYC, including Lawrence, are swearing by in 2025. And don't stop at just blazers. There are trenches, vests, and dress coats featuring compact buttons, too.

Shop blazers, trenches, and more with chic, close-together buttons:

MANGO, Leather Blazer With Buttons - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Leather Blazer With Buttons

Saraphina Leather Jacket
KHAITE
Saraphina Leather Jacket

Suit Vest
H&M
Suit Vest

massimo dutti, Fitted Nappa Leather Blazer
massimo dutti
Fitted Nappa Leather Blazer

+ Net Sustain Velvet-Trimmed Wool Coat
LIBEROWE
Velvet-Trimmed Wool Coat

MANGO, Jacket With Jewel-Button Strip Collar - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Jacket With Jewel-Button Strip Collar

100% Cotton Sailor Collar Trench Coat
Massimo Dutti
100% Cotton Sailor Collar Trench Coat

Khaite, Samuelson Jacket in Black Leather
Khaite
Samuelson Jacket in Black Leather

Vania Wool Vest
LIBEROWE
Vania Wool Vest

Attersee, The Shrunken Jacket
Attersee
The Shrunken Jacket

Tailored Vest Top
& Other Stories
Tailored Vest Top

