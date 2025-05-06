Women With Taste in NYC Only Wear Blazers If They Feature This One Detail

Sometimes—most of the time, actually—it's not the obvious thing that makes someone look expensive. Logos are often overrated. Minute details that take time and care to craft, however, always show what's luxurious and what's not. One such touch that never fails to look rich? When the buttons on a blazer are sewn on in close succession. Yes, it makes buttoning and unbuttoning your top layer more difficult, but boy, is it worth the extra work.

Brands like Khaite, Liberowe, and Kallmeyer get it, leaning into this subtle yet impactful detail, as does Jennifer Lawrence, who wore a leather blazer with extra-compact buttons by the latter NYC-based brand during a recent stroll through the city. The No Hard Feelings actress wore the topper, called the Warner Blazer(available in black and a cognac-camel color) effortlessly alongside a lace-trim skirt, a graphic T-shirt, a red drawstring bag, and flat toe-loop sandals. She finished off the casual-cool daytime ensemble with her go-to accessory of late, a Twilight: Breaking Dawn baseball cap.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Jennifer Lawrence: Kallmeyer Warner Blazer ($1950)

Kallmeyer Warner Blazer in Lambskin $1950 SHOP NOW

Without her jacket, Lawrence's look is very chill and low-key, from the oversized tee to her choice of headwear. The sophisticated blazer takes it to another level, one I'm ready to mimic from now through fall and winter. Fortunately, there are plenty of brands, from the designer options listed above to more affordable alternatives, ready to supply you (and me) with elegant outerwear fastened together with close-together buttons. In fact, I already own the leather Mango option listed below, so I have firsthand knowledge of this micro-trend's net-worth-raising powers.

Scroll down to shop the blazer trend women with taste in NYC, including Lawrence, are swearing by in 2025. And don't stop at just blazers. There are trenches, vests, and dress coats featuring compact buttons, too.

Shop blazers, trenches, and more with chic, close-together buttons:

MANGO Leather Blazer With Buttons $550 SHOP NOW

KHAITE Saraphina Leather Jacket $5500 SHOP NOW

massimo dutti Fitted Nappa Leather Blazer $490 SHOP NOW

LIBEROWE Velvet-Trimmed Wool Coat $3000 SHOP NOW

MANGO Jacket With Jewel-Button Strip Collar $150 SHOP NOW

Massimo Dutti 100% Cotton Sailor Collar Trench Coat $280 SHOP NOW

Khaite Samuelson Jacket in Black Leather $4200 SHOP NOW

LIBEROWE Vania Wool Vest $640 SHOP NOW

Attersee The Shrunken Jacket $1650 SHOP NOW