Women With Taste in NYC Only Wear Blazers If They Feature This One Detail
How to look expensive 101.
Sometimes—most of the time, actually—it's not the obvious thing that makes someone look expensive. Logos are often overrated. Minute details that take time and care to craft, however, always show what's luxurious and what's not. One such touch that never fails to look rich? When the buttons on a blazer are sewn on in close succession. Yes, it makes buttoning and unbuttoning your top layer more difficult, but boy, is it worth the extra work.
Brands like Khaite, Liberowe, and Kallmeyer get it, leaning into this subtle yet impactful detail, as does Jennifer Lawrence, who wore a leather blazer with extra-compact buttons by the latter NYC-based brand during a recent stroll through the city. The No Hard Feelings actress wore the topper, called the Warner Blazer(available in black and a cognac-camel color) effortlessly alongside a lace-trim skirt, a graphic T-shirt, a red drawstring bag, and flat toe-loop sandals. She finished off the casual-cool daytime ensemble with her go-to accessory of late, a Twilight: Breaking Dawn baseball cap.
On Jennifer Lawrence: Kallmeyer Warner Blazer ($1950)
Without her jacket, Lawrence's look is very chill and low-key, from the oversized tee to her choice of headwear. The sophisticated blazer takes it to another level, one I'm ready to mimic from now through fall and winter. Fortunately, there are plenty of brands, from the designer options listed above to more affordable alternatives, ready to supply you (and me) with elegant outerwear fastened together with close-together buttons. In fact, I already own the leather Mango option listed below, so I have firsthand knowledge of this micro-trend's net-worth-raising powers.
Scroll down to shop the blazer trend women with taste in NYC, including Lawrence, are swearing by in 2025. And don't stop at just blazers. There are trenches, vests, and dress coats featuring compact buttons, too.
Shop blazers, trenches, and more with chic, close-together buttons:
Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.
