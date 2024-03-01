I Just Got Back From Aspen—4 Trends I Saw Everyone Wearing
This year Revolve / FWRD decided to take it host a pop-up in one of the hottest winter getaway spots ever: Aspen. This not only attracted a flurry of it-girls and influencers accompanied by Aspen's usual scene of celebrities shuttling their kids to ski lessons and other chic Aspen regulars, but I got the pleasure of going to check it out myself. I was particularly excited because while we all know and love Revolve / FWRD, their presence is mainly online. So to get an in-person experience with one of my favorite e-commerce heavy retailers was super exciting.
Entering the Revolve/FWRD Aspen pop-up is like walking into what I can only describe as my dream closet. I was greeted with the option of a glass of champagne or coffee branded by one of my favorite Revolve / FWRD housed brands Simkhai (I opted for the champagne but the “Simkahi” logo coffee cups were hard to resist). With racks and racks of carefully curated picks from Retrofete, Helmut Lang, Goldberg, and more. The pop-up has tons of wood shelvings that are in the perfect warm chestnut color and are all backlit with a subtle light that illuminates the merchandise beautifully.
The real show is when you head up the stairs to the world of FRWD, where you’re immediately greeted by a wall of Hermes Kelly bags followed by some of the most stylish designer ready-to-wear pieces I’ve ever seen. Not to mention a wall of luxury accessories that almost completely took me out. I went back a second time to see it again. The good news is the pop-up is still up until March 17th, 2024 so you still have time to go check it out for yourself. My time at the Revolve / FWRD Aspen pop-up, plus all of the Aspen people-watching I was doing helped me narrow down 4 trends that dominated the luxury winter vacation spot.
Keep scrolling to see which trends reigned supreme, and shop some pieces yourself.
Mob Wife Aesethtic
2024’s first TikTok trend was everywhere in Aspen. Which is to no surprise, over-the-top fur coats and Aspen sort of go hand in hand. But it wasn’t just the fur, glam gold earrings, leopard print, and sultry red lips were seen leaving Hotel Jerome and at Apres ski parties everywhere. I love the more over-the-top glam vibe in Aspen, it fits the snowy mountain scenery so well and adds to the luxe experience of visiting. I wore this look to Apres ski at The Snow Lodge, the sister property to Montauk’s Surf Lodge, and got tons of compliments on this Gucci leopard faux fur.
Rich Mom Takes Aspen
The Rich Mom aesthetic has made it to the slopes and I have to say spotting outfits like the one Cass is wearing above was some of my favorite Aspen people-watching. Think wealthy woman escapes to the mountains, drops her kids off at ski lessons, and immediately checks into the St Regis and heads to the Revolve / FWRD Pop Up for an Hermes bag and a class of bubbly. This trend is all about looking expensive, elegant, and minimal while oozing poise and polish. This white Ferragamo scarf coat Cass is wearing above absolutely nails it.
Western Chic
Aspen is known for embracing Western style and this winter was no exception. You can’t walk through the picturesque mountain town without seeing at least a few cowboy hats and boots. As someone who absolutely loves all things Western, I definitely leaned in while I was in Aspen. Especially now that Beyonce is releasing country music, my Western accessories have never been worn so much.
Lowkey Luxe
Quite luxury lovers rejoice as this timeless trend still reigns supreme in 2024 and stylish Aspen-goers got the memo. Think luxury brand pieces like The Row, Khatie, and Toteme mixed in with great denim and stellar jewelry. I often would see stylish women heading to Meat & Cheese or French Alpine Bistro for wine and fondu dressed in the most understated, stylish, lowkey looks.
Originally from Chicago, Illinois, Grace has always been a lover of all things fashion and beauty. Upon receiving her first degree in visual communications from FIDM in Los Angeles, she moved to New York City and continued her education at LIM College, majoring in fashion media with a minor in society and culture. Grace has worked for PhotoBook magazine, Insider, and Harper's Bazaar. As a writer, Grace has had pieces published covering topics including racial justice, fashion, politics, and current events. During her free time, she loves wine tasting, creating content for her social media, spending time with friends, traveling to new places, and Pilates, and has a love for reality television, especially The Real Housewives. Grace is the person in your friend group everyone goes to for recommendations for the best place to grab drinks in NYC on a Friday night or the best hotels and restaurants to try when traveling to a new city. While fashion is her main love, she loves all things wellness and lifestyle as well. Her ideal sunday is brunching with friends then walking around furniture shopping and listening to a podcast. As the assistant shopping editor at Who What Wear, Grace loves finding the best buys out there for the WWW readers.
-
31 Chic Finds for When Toteme and The Row Are the Vibe But Not in the Budget
Expensive-looking outfits are on the horizon.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Jennifer Lawrence Wore Skinny Pants to the Dior Show, and Now I Need a Pair
Goodbye, wide-leg pants.
By Eliza Huber
-
10 Styling Ideas I'm Stealing Immediately From the Fall 2024 Runways
Copy and paste.
By Eliza Huber