Claudia Called It: This Is the Chicest Flat Shoe Trend You Can Wear With Leggings

No one makes leggings look as chic as Claudia Winkleman—I’ll be copying this smart flat shoe pairing all winter.

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Claudia Winkleman steps out in London wearing dark grey leggings with dark brown fringed monk shoes and a velvet jacket.
(Image credit: Backgrid)
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If you're looking for inspiration on how to make leggings look chic, you ought to know by now that there's little need to look further than Claudia Winkleman. Queen of the casual basic, if my time following her adventures around that Scottish castle has taught me anything, it's that it's entirely possible to make leggings look polished.

Bringing her time-tested basic all the way home, I spotted Claudia style her go-to trousers out in London this week. Pairing her dark grey leggings with a rich velvet jacket, Claudia slipped into a sleek, glossy pair of leather monk shoes to complete her look. Finished with fringed detailing and a polished strap, the shoes brought a smart, tailored feel to her outfit, immediately elevating her otherwise casual trousers.

Claudia Winkleman steps out in London wearing dark grey leggings with dark brown fringed monk shoes and a velvet jacket.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

I've always found that the right shoes can bring out the inherent sleekness of a pair of leggings, and Claudia's monk shoes did just that. Skirting the season's ubiquitous loafers and sidestepping the tried-and-tested boots pairing, she made a welcome case for a shoe combination that feels genuinely fresh.

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Elevated yet easy to recreate, read on to shop the leggings and monk shoes I'm recommending below.

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Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
Fashion News Editor

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s fashion news editor and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Condé Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels, including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.