If Looking Cool and Trendy Is Your Goal, Copy Hailey Bieber's White-T-Shirt Outfit

If the number one thing you're looking forward to wearing this fall is a leather jacket and you want some outfit inspiration, Hailey Bieber is your girl. I can't think of another celebrity in modern times who has a better leather jacket collection than her. And the style she's worn more often than not over the past year is leather bomber jackets, which is hardly surprising, as it's the biggest leather jacket trend of 2025 by a mile. In fact, I'd even say Bieber has had a lot to do with the trend's popularity. But I'm here to talk about her latest leather bomber jacket outfit, which included the basic everyone owns: a white T-shirt.
While heading out to dinner in the West Village last night, Bieber was photographed wearing her white tee with a black oversize leather bomber jacket and an item you wouldn't expect: mesh gym shorts. While you may have expected to see this outfit with jeans or baggy trousers, Bieber's decision to wear mini athletic shorts instead was inspired, and it actually proved to be the perfect outfit to conquer this awkward summer-to-fall transitional time. To finish things off, in true Bieber fashion, she wore a pair of open-toed Saint Laurent stilettos.
If you want to copy this cool, trendy T-shirt outfit, keep scrolling to shop everything you need to do so.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.