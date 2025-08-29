As Seen on an It Girl in Venice, Italy: The Leather Jacket Color I'm Ordering From Banana Republic

Andrew Garfield and Monica Barbaro in Venice, Italy
(Image credit: Aissaoui Nacer/Backgrid)
Of all the new celebrity couples that have materialized in 2025, I think the likely consensus is that Monica Barbaro and Andrew Garfield is one of the cutest. And if you're a fan of the pair like I am, you'll be happy to know that the two just arrived in Italy for the Venice Film Festival. I suppose we'll soon find out if they hit the red carpet together, but in the meantime, photos were just snapped of the couple walking the streets of The Floating City.

The couple opted for casually elegant outfits for the late summer night, with Garfield wearing a button-down and trousers with sneakers, and Barbaro wearing an outfit that included an item very similar to one I've been contemplating ordering from Banana Republic's brand new fall collection (which is really, really good). The item is a dark green leather bomber jacket, which Barbaro paired with black baggy trousers and ballet flats. Once you see the outfit, I think you'll agree that her choice to trade a black bomber jacket for a green one was a very good one, as it stands out far more than the former would. I, for one, did a double-take and am even more convinced that I need to hit the place order button in my Banana Republic cart. It's also worth noting that $600 is quite good for a leather jacket as elevated and luxurious as the one I'm eyeing, as most comparable ones are well above $1k.

Keep scrolling to join the dark green leather jacket club with me and It-girl Monica Barbaro.

Andrea Garfield and Monica Barbaro at the Venice Film Festival 2025

(Image credit: Aissaoui Nacer/Backgrid)

Andrea Garfield and Monica Barbaro at the Venice Film Festival 2025

(Image credit: Aissaoui Nacer/Backgrid)

