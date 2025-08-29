As Seen on an It Girl in Venice, Italy: The Leather Jacket Color I'm Ordering From Banana Republic

Of all the new celebrity couples that have materialized in 2025, I think the likely consensus is that Monica Barbaro and Andrew Garfield is one of the cutest. And if you're a fan of the pair like I am, you'll be happy to know that the two just arrived in Italy for the Venice Film Festival. I suppose we'll soon find out if they hit the red carpet together, but in the meantime, photos were just snapped of the couple walking the streets of The Floating City.
The couple opted for casually elegant outfits for the late summer night, with Garfield wearing a button-down and trousers with sneakers, and Barbaro wearing an outfit that included an item very similar to one I've been contemplating ordering from Banana Republic's brand new fall collection (which is really, really good). The item is a dark green leather bomber jacket, which Barbaro paired with black baggy trousers and ballet flats. Once you see the outfit, I think you'll agree that her choice to trade a black bomber jacket for a green one was a very good one, as it stands out far more than the former would. I, for one, did a double-take and am even more convinced that I need to hit the place order button in my Banana Republic cart. It's also worth noting that $600 is quite good for a leather jacket as elevated and luxurious as the one I'm eyeing, as most comparable ones are well above $1k.
Keep scrolling to join the dark green leather jacket club with me and It-girl Monica Barbaro.
Shop the Similar Banana Republic Jacket
Banana Republic
Oversized Distressed Leather Bomber Jacket in Olive Green
Shop More Dark Green Leather Bomber Jackets
ZARA
100% Leather Bomber ZW Collection Limited Edition in Bottle Green
THE FRANKIE SHOP
Senta Oversized Bomber Jacket in Army Green
Aritzia
Wilfred Josephine Bomber - UnReal Leather in Dark Olive
ALLSAINTS
Sofi Leather Bomber Jacket in Military Green
The Sei
Fitted Leather Jacket in Army
The Frankie Shop
Prescott Faux Leather Jacket in Moss Green
GUCCI
Embossed Leather Jacket in Army Green
LAMARQUE
Candace Leather Bomber Jacket in Dark Olive/Heather Grey
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.