If You're Going to Wear Flat Sandals in September, This Is the Exact Outfit to Copy

While it’s still a little warm, I’ll be taking a page out of Hailey Bieber’s book of outfits for fall. She wore an unlikely shoe in L.A., at a basketball game, just as we are approaching September: flat sandals. You would think open-toe shoes in September wouldn’t be trending, but on the contrary, celebrities like Bieber are not ready to let them go.
While I had already stored away most of my open-toe shoes in preparation for the colder months on the East Coast, this L.A., cool-girl-approved outfit has been on my mind, rent-free. Her look is reminiscent of the simplicity of ‘90s fashion, minimalist yet glamorous and elegant all at once. Her dark-wash jeans and black leather jacket were layered over her basic cropped tank top effortlessly, and made me realize that I need to dust off my flat sandals for September. This outfit is just too easy to recreate. If you’re looking for an early fall uniform, keep scrolling to copy Bieber’s look.
Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.