How Mirror Founder Brynn Putnam Is Using Tech to Foster Connection With Her New Venture

Brynn Putnam’s journey from professional ballerina to tech innovator is a masterclass in reinvention. As a Harvard graduate and former dancer with major New York productions, Putnam has always had fitness at her core. While balancing her performances and studies, she taught workout classes to make ends meet, eventually creating her own ballet-based fitness method. This led to the opening of her boutique fitness studio, where her entrepreneurial spirit began to shine.
The spark for her groundbreaking venture, Mirror, came from a simple yet profound realization: mirrors were indispensable tools in her life. As a ballerina, they helped perfect her form; as an instructor, they ensured her students moved correctly. Despite lacking tech experience, Putnam envisioned a high-tech mirror that could deliver personalized fitness classes directly into homes. Although she had no tech experience, she cobbled together a nonfunctional prototype and pitched her idea to investors, transforming her vision into reality with Mirror's launch in 2018. The sleek, interactive fitness mirror revolutionized at-home workouts and quickly took the wellness industry by storm.
In 2020, just two years after launching, she sold Mirror to Lululemon in a staggering $500 million deal, cementing her status as a trailblazer in the fitness-tech space. But Putnam wasn’t done innovating. Her latest venture, Board, sees her diving into family-friendly gaming hardware. After the success of Mirror, and from seeing how screens were used within her own family, Putnam realized that taking screens away wasn't realistic, but that we could change the way we used them. With Board, she aims to bring friends and family together over a high-tech product that blends the magic of video games with the feel of board games.
Listen to the latest episode of Second Life to hear how Putnam continues to define what wellness should look like in a modern era.