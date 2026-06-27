Kylie Jenner's Latest Summer Looks Confirm These 6 Trends Are Taking Off

When you're Kylie Jenner, hopping on a plane (or rather, a private jet) to a tropical, far-flung destination is just another day at the office. Such was the case earlier this month, when the beauty mogul hosted a Kylie Cosmetics brand trip in her favorite vacation hotspot, Turks and Caicos. Naturally, Jenner nailed the packing list, bringing along several of summer 2026's biggest trends.
Always ahead of the sartorial curve, the youngest Kardashian-Jenner sibling essentially delivered a masterclass in warm-weather dressing over the span of just a few days. Swim skirts were on the menu, as were straw bags. Her fashion streak continued well beyond the trip, as evidenced by recent sightings of the social media star in Los Angeles and New York. Ahead, we're breaking down the summer 2026 trends that have earned Jenner's stamp of approval, along with the must-have pieces to shop. Because if she's already wearing a particular look, the masses are likely to follow suit.
Statement Jewelry
In case you haven't heard, a number of 2010s trends have been revived this year, statement jewelry included. A far cry from the pieces you may have worn during the decade (two words: bubble necklace), today's take on statement jewelry feels decidedly more luxe—look to Jenner for evidence. During the trip, she elevated a white dress with a pair of dazzling Givenchy chandelier earrings. For a subtler take on the trend, try a chunky bracelet or a seashell-adorned necklace.