A Citi Bike and *These* Shoes? Only Kylie Jenner...

What happens when a suburban L.A. person dates a born-and-bred New Yorker? Well, for Kylie Jenner, that means getting coaxed out of her Range Rover–sized comfort zone. Calabasas residents like Jenner are typically glued to their cars, but Hell's Kitchen natives like Timothée Chalamet certainly know how to get around without four wheels. In New York City today, Jenner and Chalamet opted for one particularly popular mode of public transportation: Citi Bikes.
Now, you didn't think Jenner would wear just anything on a Citi Bike, did you? Of course not! She wore the most fashion-person shoe choice imaginable: Maison MargielaTabi Ballerina Flats ($1050). A genius decision, really. The shoes are practical enough for pedaling yet still true to her luxe personal style. She styled the shoes with her favorite Guizio Perfect Classic Tank Top ($38), a pair of cropped black pants, and Otra Eyewear Kenny Sunglasses ($65). Scroll down to see Jenner's version of a bike-ride outfit in New York City.