Soffe Shorts, Who? Kendall Jenner Just Wore a The Row–Like Style That's Replacing Them
I'm well aware that the fashion world operates in cycles, with trends often making a comeback sooner rather than later. However, I didn't know that the shorts style I used to wear in my teenage years would come back this soon. Honestly, I'm in shock. If you're unsure of what I'm talking about, take a look at Kendall Jenner's recent sporty-chic ensemble.
For her travel day in New York City, Jenner put together a laid-back yet sophisticated look, adding modern updates to everyday essentials. The highlight of her outfit? Her black athletic shorts. The moment I saw them, it instantly brought back memories of the classic Soffe shorts I used to adore during my middle school and summer camp days, especially how she rolled them up in a way reminiscent of what I used to do. While I had a hunch that the affordable cotton shorts would return to fashion, I didn't expect to see them on Jenner first. Nevertheless, her choice added a refined touch to this iconic style, exuding a high-end, The Row–inspired aura that she always effortlessly embodies.
Complementing her black shorts, Jenner wore a cropped red tank top, tube socks, retro sunglasses, and the ever-popular Adidas Samba sneakers. The resulting outfit struck a perfect balance between relaxed elegance and trendy flair.
While I usually avoid prematurely predicting fashion trends, I can't help but anticipate that Jenner's track shorts are on the verge of becoming a major comeback. If you're eager to emulate Kendall Jenner's outfit, continue reading to discover how she styled the shorts and where you can find a similar style.
On Kendall Jenner: Adidas Samba OG Sneakers ($100)
Shop The Row's version:
For the best in elevated sporty shorts, look no further. These are the ultimate pick!
This is the same style from The Row, but these are made with cotton and cashmere instead of silk and polyamide.
Shop the Soffe shorts I used to wear on repeat:
I was filled with nostalgia and excitement when I laid eyes on these shorts after so many years. It's as if my inner child couldn't contain the joy of rediscovering them.
Shop more athletic shorts:
The scalloped hem adds a lovely touch that accentuates and flatters the legs.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
