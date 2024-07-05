Soffe Shorts, Who? Kendall Jenner Just Wore a The Row–Like Style That's Replacing Them

By
published

I'm well aware that the fashion world operates in cycles, with trends often making a comeback sooner rather than later. However, I didn't know that the shorts style I used to wear in my teenage years would come back this soon. Honestly, I'm in shock. If you're unsure of what I'm talking about, take a look at Kendall Jenner's recent sporty-chic ensemble.

For her travel day in New York City, Jenner put together a laid-back yet sophisticated look, adding modern updates to everyday essentials. The highlight of her outfit? Her black athletic shorts. The moment I saw them, it instantly brought back memories of the classic Soffe shorts I used to adore during my middle school and summer camp days, especially how she rolled them up in a way reminiscent of what I used to do. While I had a hunch that the affordable cotton shorts would return to fashion, I didn't expect to see them on Jenner first. Nevertheless, her choice added a refined touch to this iconic style, exuding a high-end, The Row–inspired aura that she always effortlessly embodies.

Complementing her black shorts, Jenner wore a cropped red tank top, tube socks, retro sunglasses, and the ever-popular Adidas Samba sneakers. The resulting outfit struck a perfect balance between relaxed elegance and trendy flair.

While I usually avoid prematurely predicting fashion trends, I can't help but anticipate that Jenner's track shorts are on the verge of becoming a major comeback. If you're eager to emulate Kendall Jenner's outfit, continue reading to discover how she styled the shorts and where you can find a similar style.

Kendall Jenner wearing black shorts, a red tank top, and a Bottega Veneta duffle bag.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Kendall Jenner: Adidas Samba OG Sneakers ($100)

Shop The Row's version:

Gunther Shell Shorts
THE ROW
Gunther Shell Shorts

For the best in elevated sporty shorts, look no further. These are the ultimate pick!

Gunther Cotton-Blend Shorts
THE ROW
Gunther Cotton-Blend Shorts

This is the same style from The Row, but these are made with cotton and cashmere instead of silk and polyamide.

Shop the Soffe shorts I used to wear on repeat:

Soffe Womens Fashion Juniors' Authentic Cheer Shorts - Black - Medium
Soffe
Authentic Cheer Shorts

I was filled with nostalgia and excitement when I laid eyes on these shorts after so many years. It's as if my inner child couldn't contain the joy of rediscovering them.

Shop more athletic shorts:

Linen-Blend Pull-On Shorts
H&M
Linen-Blend Pull-On Shorts

I love the linen take on the trend.

Airswift Dri-Fit Running Short
Nike
Airswift Dri-Fit Running Shorts

If your summer aesthetic is sporty chic, these fit the vibe.

Rematch Shorts
P.E NATION
Rematch Shorts

P.E Nation's shorts combine fashion and function seamlessly.

Easy Tiger Shorts
FP Movement
Easy Tiger Shorts

The pleated detailing is so cute.

Cotton Shorts
SUZIE KONDI
Cotton Shorts

These are the perfect pair if you want to get Jenner's look spot-on.

Good Health Appliquéd Shell Shorts
SPORTY & RICH
Good Health Appliquéd Shell Shorts

The shell material gives these a retro feel.

Aurora Scalloped Broderie Anglaise Cotton Shorts
LOULOU STUDIO
Aurora Scalloped Broderie Anglaise Cotton Shorts

The scalloped hem adds a lovely touch that accentuates and flatters the legs.

Frances Silk Short
NILI LOTAN
Frances Silk Shorts

These are so good.

Match Point Short - Black
Alo
Match Point Shorts

A highly reliable purchase.

Explore More:
Shorts Kendall Jenner
Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸