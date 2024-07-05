Soffe Shorts, Who? Kendall Jenner Just Wore a The Row–Like Style That's Replacing Them

I'm well aware that the fashion world operates in cycles, with trends often making a comeback sooner rather than later. However, I didn't know that the shorts style I used to wear in my teenage years would come back this soon. Honestly, I'm in shock. If you're unsure of what I'm talking about, take a look at Kendall Jenner's recent sporty-chic ensemble.

For her travel day in New York City, Jenner put together a laid-back yet sophisticated look, adding modern updates to everyday essentials. The highlight of her outfit? Her black athletic shorts. The moment I saw them, it instantly brought back memories of the classic Soffe shorts I used to adore during my middle school and summer camp days, especially how she rolled them up in a way reminiscent of what I used to do. While I had a hunch that the affordable cotton shorts would return to fashion, I didn't expect to see them on Jenner first. Nevertheless, her choice added a refined touch to this iconic style, exuding a high-end, The Row–inspired aura that she always effortlessly embodies.

Complementing her black shorts, Jenner wore a cropped red tank top, tube socks, retro sunglasses, and the ever-popular Adidas Samba sneakers. The resulting outfit struck a perfect balance between relaxed elegance and trendy flair.

While I usually avoid prematurely predicting fashion trends, I can't help but anticipate that Jenner's track shorts are on the verge of becoming a major comeback. If you're eager to emulate Kendall Jenner's outfit, continue reading to discover how she styled the shorts and where you can find a similar style.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Kendall Jenner: Adidas Samba OG Sneakers ($100)

Shop The Row's version:

THE ROW Gunther Shell Shorts $1620 $810 SHOP NOW For the best in elevated sporty shorts, look no further. These are the ultimate pick!

THE ROW Gunther Cotton-Blend Shorts $1150 SHOP NOW This is the same style from The Row, but these are made with cotton and cashmere instead of silk and polyamide.

Shop the Soffe shorts I used to wear on repeat:

Soffe Authentic Cheer Shorts $12 SHOP NOW I was filled with nostalgia and excitement when I laid eyes on these shorts after so many years. It's as if my inner child couldn't contain the joy of rediscovering them.

Shop more athletic shorts:

H&M Linen-Blend Pull-On Shorts $18 SHOP NOW I love the linen take on the trend.

Nike Airswift Dri-Fit Running Shorts $80 SHOP NOW If your summer aesthetic is sporty chic, these fit the vibe.

P.E NATION Rematch Shorts $99 $69 SHOP NOW P.E Nation's shorts combine fashion and function seamlessly.

FP Movement Easy Tiger Shorts $48 SHOP NOW The pleated detailing is so cute.

SUZIE KONDI Cotton Shorts $275 SHOP NOW These are the perfect pair if you want to get Jenner's look spot-on.

SPORTY & RICH Good Health Appliquéd Shell Shorts $110 SHOP NOW The shell material gives these a retro feel.

LOULOU STUDIO Aurora Scalloped Broderie Anglaise Cotton Shorts $280 SHOP NOW The scalloped hem adds a lovely touch that accentuates and flatters the legs.

NILI LOTAN Frances Silk Shorts $450 SHOP NOW These are so good.