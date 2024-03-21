Alexa Chung Knows a Good It Bag When She Sees One—This New Style Is Her Current Fave

By Natalie Munro
published

As a fashion editor, few things pique my attention quite as much as the emergence of a new cult buy. From the initial runway show and buzzing conversations amongst fashion people to the item's eventual release and ensuing saturation, every step of the process elicits excitement and intrigue.

Loewe squeeze bag

(Image credit: @oliviamarcus)

Having recently spotted a new cult bag making its way into fashion circles, I can't help but shout about it. Appearing in the clutches of so many of my favourite celebrities and influencers, I predict that Loewe's new Squeeze Bag is on its way to It bag status. Introduced in the A/W 23 runway collection and made available for purchase in September last year, the slouchy style was quickly swept up and styled on the streets by fashion month attendees across the autumn/winter season shows.

Loewe squeeze bag

(Image credit: @alexachung)

Spotted on Alexa Chung at a recent gallery trip, the Squeeze bag is becoming a regular on London's streets. Whilst Chung chose to hold on to hers on this occasion, the adjustable strap allows for crossbody or shoulder styling, depending on your preference.

loewe squeeze bag

(Image credit: @lindatol_)

Composed of supple nappa leather, the body of the handbag retains a relaxed and slouchy silhouette that is expertly contrasted by the gold chain handle. Available in nine colours in the small size and six in the medium—plus a summer-ready raffia style, Loewe's Squeeze is set to assert itself as one of the brand's most in-demand designs.

Loewe squeeze bag

(Image credit: SZYMON BRZÓSKA/THE STYLE STALKER)

To shop the latest luxury bag fashion people are backing this spring, read on to discover the Loewe Squeeze.

SHOP THE LOEWE SQUEEZE BAG:

Squeeze bag
Loewe
Small Squeeze Bag in Dark Burgundy Nappa Lambskin

The burgundy bag trend is taking off this season.

squeeze bag
Loewe
Medium Squeeze Bag in Oak Nappa Lambskin

Crafted from a buttery-soft nappa leather, this slouchy bag is a pleasure to carry around.

Squeeze bag
Loewe
Medium Squeeze Bag in Cord And Calfskin

I'm banking this ahead of the summer months.

squeeze bag
Loewe
Small Squeeze Bag in Chocolate Nappa Lambskin

This rich chocolate shade looks so chic styled with pink and burgundy hues.

squeeze bag
Loewe
Small Squeeze Bag in Olive Nappa Lambskin

The adjustable strap can be worn on the shoulder, in the hand or as a crossbody.

squeeze bag
Loewe
Medium Squeeze Bag in Clay Green Nappa Lambskin

This soft clay shade is easy to style with a variety of colours.

squeeze bag
Loewe
Medium Squeeze Bag in Pearl Grey Nappa Lambskin

The medium size comes in five other colours.

Lead image: Getty

Explore More:
Loewe
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸