Alexa Chung Knows a Good It Bag When She Sees One—This New Style Is Her Current Fave

As a fashion editor, few things pique my attention quite as much as the emergence of a new cult buy. From the initial runway show and buzzing conversations amongst fashion people to the item's eventual release and ensuing saturation, every step of the process elicits excitement and intrigue.

Having recently spotted a new cult bag making its way into fashion circles, I can't help but shout about it. Appearing in the clutches of so many of my favourite celebrities and influencers, I predict that Loewe's new Squeeze Bag is on its way to It bag status. Introduced in the A/W 23 runway collection and made available for purchase in September last year, the slouchy style was quickly swept up and styled on the streets by fashion month attendees across the autumn/winter season shows.

Spotted on Alexa Chung at a recent gallery trip, the Squeeze bag is becoming a regular on London's streets. Whilst Chung chose to hold on to hers on this occasion, the adjustable strap allows for crossbody or shoulder styling, depending on your preference.

Composed of supple nappa leather, the body of the handbag retains a relaxed and slouchy silhouette that is expertly contrasted by the gold chain handle. Available in nine colours in the small size and six in the medium—plus a summer-ready raffia style, Loewe's Squeeze is set to assert itself as one of the brand's most in-demand designs.

To shop the latest luxury bag fashion people are backing this spring, read on to discover the Loewe Squeeze.

SHOP THE LOEWE SQUEEZE BAG:

Loewe Small Squeeze Bag in Dark Burgundy Nappa Lambskin £2950 SHOP NOW The burgundy bag trend is taking off this season.

Loewe Medium Squeeze Bag in Oak Nappa Lambskin £3350 SHOP NOW Crafted from a buttery-soft nappa leather, this slouchy bag is a pleasure to carry around.

Loewe Medium Squeeze Bag in Cord And Calfskin £6500 SHOP NOW I'm banking this ahead of the summer months.

Loewe Small Squeeze Bag in Chocolate Nappa Lambskin £2950 SHOP NOW This rich chocolate shade looks so chic styled with pink and burgundy hues.

Loewe Small Squeeze Bag in Olive Nappa Lambskin £2950 SHOP NOW The adjustable strap can be worn on the shoulder, in the hand or as a crossbody.

Loewe Medium Squeeze Bag in Clay Green Nappa Lambskin £3350 SHOP NOW This soft clay shade is easy to style with a variety of colours.

Loewe Medium Squeeze Bag in Pearl Grey Nappa Lambskin £3350 SHOP NOW The medium size comes in five other colours.

Lead image: Getty