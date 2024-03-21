Alexa Chung Knows a Good It Bag When She Sees One—This New Style Is Her Current Fave
As a fashion editor, few things pique my attention quite as much as the emergence of a new cult buy. From the initial runway show and buzzing conversations amongst fashion people to the item's eventual release and ensuing saturation, every step of the process elicits excitement and intrigue.
Having recently spotted a new cult bag making its way into fashion circles, I can't help but shout about it. Appearing in the clutches of so many of my favourite celebrities and influencers, I predict that Loewe's new Squeeze Bag is on its way to It bag status. Introduced in the A/W 23 runway collection and made available for purchase in September last year, the slouchy style was quickly swept up and styled on the streets by fashion month attendees across the autumn/winter season shows.
Spotted on Alexa Chung at a recent gallery trip, the Squeeze bag is becoming a regular on London's streets. Whilst Chung chose to hold on to hers on this occasion, the adjustable strap allows for crossbody or shoulder styling, depending on your preference.
Composed of supple nappa leather, the body of the handbag retains a relaxed and slouchy silhouette that is expertly contrasted by the gold chain handle. Available in nine colours in the small size and six in the medium—plus a summer-ready raffia style, Loewe's Squeeze is set to assert itself as one of the brand's most in-demand designs.
To shop the latest luxury bag fashion people are backing this spring, read on to discover the Loewe Squeeze.
SHOP THE LOEWE SQUEEZE BAG:
The burgundy bag trend is taking off this season.
Crafted from a buttery-soft nappa leather, this slouchy bag is a pleasure to carry around.
This rich chocolate shade looks so chic styled with pink and burgundy hues.
The adjustable strap can be worn on the shoulder, in the hand or as a crossbody.
This soft clay shade is easy to style with a variety of colours.
Lead image: Getty
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends.
