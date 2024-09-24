3 Sophisticated Colour Trends Kendall Jenner Has Tried Since Going Blonde

I've long looked to model Kendall Jenner for new-season styling inspiration. With unrestricted access to the fashion industry—if she's not on the runway, she's sitting in the front row, the model and reality TV start is blends her laid-back style with new-season trends, in the chicest way I've seen.

Now, having recently swapped her signature brown locks for a bright blonde shade, I'm inspired to find out exactly how Jenner will be shaking up her wardrobe to compliment her new hair colour. In the past Jenner has traditionally gravitated towards neutral shades including black, white, navy and denim—but now that she's sporting a vivid blonde shade, she'll be in need of a little wardrobe re-fresh.

Taking the new-season's colour trends into account whilst working to compliment her new golden locks, read on to discover the three colour trends that a blonde Kendall Jenner is wearing this season.

1. COOL GREY

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Style Notes: Reaching for a light grey blazer, Jenner used this pale shade to bring a fresh energy to her autumn outfit. Styling harmoniously with her new bright blonder shade, the two colours work together to create a cohesive palette that lifts her look for the moodier months.

SHOP THE COOL GREY COLOUR TREND:

2. CHOCOLATE BROWN

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: In the making of this article I spoke to a few of my blonde colleagues to hear their thoughts on the colours they enjoy and dislike wearing as blondes. To my surprise my colleagues agreed that black often feels too harsh to wear when their hair is at its lightest, and that a chocolate brown shade is far more wearable. Clearing having similar thoughts, Jenner swapped a LBD for a rich brown hue, crafting a chic autumn ensemble that didn't overwhelm her lighter colouring.

SHOP THE CHOCOLATE BROWN COLOUR TREND:

3. RED

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: In my opinion, red is one of the few colour trends that looks incredible on absolutely everyone. Wearing a vivid letterbox shade, Jenner's bright red dress brought a playful flush of colour to her outfit whilst adding depth and dimension that contrasted her new lighter locks.

SHOP THE RED COLOUR TREND:

