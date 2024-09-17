Blonde Hair Always Looks Chic, But These 4 Shades Are On Trend for Autumn

New season, new hair colour? If you're not in the mood for a whole new haircut, then refreshing your hair colour is one way to change things up as we head into autumn. And of course, colouring your hair doesn't have to mean a drastic all-over dye job. Sometimes just going a shade or two lighter or darker or adding in some highlights or lowlights can be enough to satisfy the need for change, without the risk of regret later down the line...

Since I already opted to cut my waist-length hair into a bob earlier in the year, I'm definitely done with dramatic hair changes for 2024—but that doesn't mean I'm not considering making some more subtle tweaks. I'm naturally a brunette, but have had balayage and highlights in the past and love the idea of experimenting with blonde now that my hair is shorter.

There really are so many more options when it comes to blonde hair colours—and if you're looking for something that feels particularly appropriate for autumn, you're in luck. From honey blonde to cowboy copper, the latest blonde hair colour trends are perfect for this time of year. Scroll down for all the inspiration you need.

The Best Blonde Hair Colours for Autumn

1. Honey Blonde

"I foresee this classic blonde coming back for autumn and winter 2024—it's easy going and the perfect transition shade from summer to winter," says Stéphane Ferreira, senior colourist at Live True London.

"It's ideal for people looking to move to a darker blonde from their summer shade, but keeping it warm and glossy," she adds.

2. Pearlescent White

While warm-toned shades like honey and caramel are more obvious autumn favourites, experts predict that in 2024 we’ll see a rise in cooler tones and brighter shades of blonde. Hair stylist at Live True London, Tyler Moore says, "To get this look, bleach is painted all over the hair to make the hair one shade. The hair will need to be lifted very brightly and may take two or more sessions."

“Ask your stylist for an icy platinum all over colour, but make sure to bring reference images," Moore adds. "Your stylist will advise you on the process of achieving this colour, but it could be a big commitment and take a long time to get that bright."

3. Cowboy Copper

Red- and copper-toned blonde has reigned throughout 2024, but cowboy copper is set to be the next iteration of the shade, characterised by its warm leathery tones.

"I predict that clients are going to opt for deeper red tones, moving towards plum red and even violet hues," says hairstylist Robbie Purves.

4. Dimensional Colour

According to Purves, autumn 2024 hair trends will be all about embracing colour and texture by adding dimension to hair.

“I am seeing more and more clients ask for dimensional colour," he says. "In balayage this means a more broken up placement of natural tones that are taken through to the hair ends, and taking blonde highlights slightly away from the root to allow for a softer effect, as often worn by Emilia Clarke.”

The Best Products for Blonde Hair

FFØR Re:bond Serum £28 SHOP NOW If you do opt to colour your hair, then that does mean you need to really place emphasis on prioritising your hair health. "The new FFØR Re:Bond Serum is a great at-home option to help combat any damage that may have been caused during the colouring process," says Purves.

Beauty Pie WonderBlonde Violet Toning Elixir Brightening Shampoo £12 SHOP NOW Keep bleached hair bright and cool-toned with this concentrated purple shampoo—the violet pigments have an anti-yellowing action.

Davines Heart of Glass Rich Conditioner £27 SHOP NOW Specifically formulated for blonde hair, this ultra-nourishing conditioner helps both to boost and protect colour, as well as to repair and strengthen damaged strands.

Josh Wood Colour Colour Hair Gloss Copper £10 SHOP NOW Use this pigmented solution to add shine and boost your hair colour in-between salon visits, or (if you're feeling brave) to experiment with copper—it's semi-permanent.