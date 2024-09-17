Blonde Hair Always Looks Chic, But These 4 Shades Are On Trend for Autumn
New season, new hair colour? If you're not in the mood for a whole new haircut, then refreshing your hair colour is one way to change things up as we head into autumn. And of course, colouring your hair doesn't have to mean a drastic all-over dye job. Sometimes just going a shade or two lighter or darker or adding in some highlights or lowlights can be enough to satisfy the need for change, without the risk of regret later down the line...
Since I already opted to cut my waist-length hair into a bob earlier in the year, I'm definitely done with dramatic hair changes for 2024—but that doesn't mean I'm not considering making some more subtle tweaks. I'm naturally a brunette, but have had balayage and highlights in the past and love the idea of experimenting with blonde now that my hair is shorter.
There really are so many more options when it comes to blonde hair colours—and if you're looking for something that feels particularly appropriate for autumn, you're in luck. From honey blonde to cowboy copper, the latest blonde hair colour trends are perfect for this time of year. Scroll down for all the inspiration you need.
The Best Blonde Hair Colours for Autumn
1. Honey Blonde
"I foresee this classic blonde coming back for autumn and winter 2024—it's easy going and the perfect transition shade from summer to winter," says Stéphane Ferreira, senior colourist at Live True London.
"It's ideal for people looking to move to a darker blonde from their summer shade, but keeping it warm and glossy," she adds.
2. Pearlescent White
While warm-toned shades like honey and caramel are more obvious autumn favourites, experts predict that in 2024 we’ll see a rise in cooler tones and brighter shades of blonde. Hair stylist at Live True London, Tyler Moore says, "To get this look, bleach is painted all over the hair to make the hair one shade. The hair will need to be lifted very brightly and may take two or more sessions."
“Ask your stylist for an icy platinum all over colour, but make sure to bring reference images," Moore adds. "Your stylist will advise you on the process of achieving this colour, but it could be a big commitment and take a long time to get that bright."
3. Cowboy Copper
Red- and copper-toned blonde has reigned throughout 2024, but cowboy copper is set to be the next iteration of the shade, characterised by its warm leathery tones.
"I predict that clients are going to opt for deeper red tones, moving towards plum red and even violet hues," says hairstylist Robbie Purves.
4. Dimensional Colour
According to Purves, autumn 2024 hair trends will be all about embracing colour and texture by adding dimension to hair.
“I am seeing more and more clients ask for dimensional colour," he says. "In balayage this means a more broken up placement of natural tones that are taken through to the hair ends, and taking blonde highlights slightly away from the root to allow for a softer effect, as often worn by Emilia Clarke.”
The Best Products for Blonde Hair
If you do opt to colour your hair, then that does mean you need to really place emphasis on prioritising your hair health. "The new FFØR Re:Bond Serum is a great at-home option to help combat any damage that may have been caused during the colouring process," says Purves.
Keep bleached hair bright and cool-toned with this concentrated purple shampoo—the violet pigments have an anti-yellowing action.
Specifically formulated for blonde hair, this ultra-nourishing conditioner helps both to boost and protect colour, as well as to repair and strengthen damaged strands.
Use this pigmented solution to add shine and boost your hair colour in-between salon visits, or (if you're feeling brave) to experiment with copper—it's semi-permanent.
Since coloured hair can feel dry and brittle and be prone to breakage, a reparative mask like this one should be an essential addition to your haircare routine.
Grace Day is a beauty editor and content creator. She has over 10 years of beauty-industry experience, spanning editorial, retail, and e-commerce, which gives her a unique understanding into how people shop for their beauty routines. While studying for a history degree (specialising in the history of beauty) and working as a beauty adviser in department stores, Grace started writing her own beauty blog in order to share the products she discovered while dealing with acne. After graduating, she moved to Beauty Bay as beauty editor and content manager. Grace is currently a beauty contributor to Who What Wear. She has also written for Hypebae and PopSugar and works as a brand consultant and copywriter.
-
From Paris to Oslo, Stylish Europeans Are Choosing These 5 Chic Hair Colors This Fall
Salon inspo aplenty.
By Eleanor Vousden
-
Crème Brûlée Blonde! Nineties Bobs! Fiery Red! The 13 Most Major Fall Hair Trends
According to five expert hairstylists.
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
Move Over, Cowboy Copper—I Consulted the "Hairvoyant" on Fall's Most Anticipated Color Trend
The colorists have spoken.
By Jamie Schneider
-
According to Stylists, These Are the 6 Hair Colors Everyone Will Want This Season
Which one will you go for?
By Grace Lindsay
-
If You Have Color-Treated Hair, Stylists Are Begging You Not to Ignore This Product
Your hair will thank you.
By Maya Thomas
-
Kaia Gerber Just Debuted "Liquid Brunette" Hair, and TBH I'm Regretting My Highlights
So elegant.
By Jamie Schneider
-
9 Hair Trends Celebs and Fashion People Will Be Wearing Nonstop This Spring
We can't wait to try them.
By Maya Thomas
-
From the Hush Cut to Cowboy Copper Hair, This Fall's Hair Trends Are *Too* Good
I’m itching to try them.
By Maya Thomas