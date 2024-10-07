Katie Holmes Just Wore the Trending Skirt I've Seen Everywhere From Prada to Zara

Dressing for autumn is no small feat. With spells of warm sunshine punctuating the frosty breeze, it can feel like you're working with an entirely different climate depending on whether you're standing in or out of the shade. To layer or not to layer is a question I ponder every morning, and it feels like no matter which decision I make, I simply cannot get it right.

Katie Holmes, on the other hand, doesn't seem to be facing the same problem. Stepping out in New York this weekend, Holmes wore an outfit perfectly primed to tackle the inconsistent weather. Styling a cosy knit with closed-toe shoes, Holmes' outfit was off to a practical start. Putting a stylish twist on her casual get-up, she paired her easy autumn ensemble with the emerging skirt trend that has fashion people buzzing this season.

A model wears a pleated skirt on the Miu Miu spring/summer 2025 runway (Image credit: Splash)

Seen at Prada and stocked at Zara amongst some of our other favourite brands, the pleated skirt is the elevated style that fashion people are backing right now. Of course, this isn't the first time pleated skirts have been on our radar; about six or so years ago, the skirt scene was dominated by concertina-style pleated midis. Now, though, the trend is defined by thick box pleats; the sort seen on school uniforms.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics / Miu Miu)

Beyond Holmes and the pavements of New York, this version of the pleated skirt appeared across spring/summer 2025 runway shows. Whilst Prada's belted pleated skirt was a talking point amongst editors for weeks, the trend was also prominent in a big way at sister brand Miu Miu, as well as at Burberry and Bottega Veneta. Guaranteed to continue its reign well into spring next year, it's no surprise that other brands have picked up on the piece this month.

A model wears a pleated skirt on the Prada spring/summer 2025 runway (Image credit: Launchmetrics / Prada)

Spotted up and down the high street as well as in the collections of several designer brands, the chic skirt has been interpreted in many ways this autumn. To shop the skirt trend that comes with Holmes' stamp of approval, read on to discover our edit of the best pleated skirts.

SHOP THE PLEATED SKIRT TREND:

H&M Pleated Wrap Skirt £45 SHOP NOW Such a versatile shade.

Mango Pinstriped Pleated Skirt in Grey £33 SHOP NOW This also comes in two other colours.

Prada Pleated Wool Skirt £2650 SHOP NOW Style with mules or knee-high boots.

Zara Box Pleat Skort With Belt £30 SHOP NOW This comes with a detachable belt, so you can style it with or without.

Miu Miu Gabardine Skirt £1270 SHOP NOW The chocolate-brown colour trend is taking off this autumn.

Patou Belted Pleated Stretch-Wool Twill Midi Skirt £990 SHOP NOW Olive green is another standout shade for the season.

Arket Pleated Wool Blend Skirt £139 SHOP NOW The wool-blend composition will keep you cosy.

Thom Browne Pleated Wool-Blend Mini Skirt £940 SHOP NOW The stripe details give this a sporty edge.

ME+EM Wool-Blend Pleated Skirt in Black £250 SHOP NOW This also comes in a warm red shade.

The Frankie Shop Blake Pleated Denim Mini Skirt £140 SHOP NOW A cute denim iteration.