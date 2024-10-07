Katie Holmes Just Wore the Trending Skirt I've Seen Everywhere From Prada to Zara
Dressing for autumn is no small feat. With spells of warm sunshine punctuating the frosty breeze, it can feel like you're working with an entirely different climate depending on whether you're standing in or out of the shade. To layer or not to layer is a question I ponder every morning, and it feels like no matter which decision I make, I simply cannot get it right.
Katie Holmes, on the other hand, doesn't seem to be facing the same problem. Stepping out in New York this weekend, Holmes wore an outfit perfectly primed to tackle the inconsistent weather. Styling a cosy knit with closed-toe shoes, Holmes' outfit was off to a practical start. Putting a stylish twist on her casual get-up, she paired her easy autumn ensemble with the emerging skirt trend that has fashion people buzzing this season.
Seen at Prada and stocked at Zara amongst some of our other favourite brands, the pleated skirt is the elevated style that fashion people are backing right now. Of course, this isn't the first time pleated skirts have been on our radar; about six or so years ago, the skirt scene was dominated by concertina-style pleated midis. Now, though, the trend is defined by thick box pleats; the sort seen on school uniforms.
Beyond Holmes and the pavements of New York, this version of the pleated skirt appeared across spring/summer 2025 runway shows. Whilst Prada's belted pleated skirt was a talking point amongst editors for weeks, the trend was also prominent in a big way at sister brand Miu Miu, as well as at Burberry and Bottega Veneta. Guaranteed to continue its reign well into spring next year, it's no surprise that other brands have picked up on the piece this month.
Spotted up and down the high street as well as in the collections of several designer brands, the chic skirt has been interpreted in many ways this autumn. To shop the skirt trend that comes with Holmes' stamp of approval, read on to discover our edit of the best pleated skirts.
SHOP THE PLEATED SKIRT TREND:
Style with mules or knee-high boots.
This comes with a detachable belt, so you can style it with or without.
The chocolate-brown colour trend is taking off this autumn.
Olive green is another standout shade for the season.
Simply style this with a knit and knee-high boots for an easy autumn look.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
-
Katie Holmes Just Wore a Mall-Brand Coat in the Pretty Color Trend That's the New Camel
It's the new neutral.
By Allyson Payer
-
30 Incredibly Chic Finds I Regret Not Buying This Week From Nordstrom, H&M, and Zara
So many gems. So little time.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Alexa Chung Just Wore the Cozy Jacket Trend Fashion People Are Styling With Miniskirts and Jeans This Fall
Bundle up.
By Natalie Munro
-
It's Not You—It's Me: 5 New Trends I'm Politely Passing On
I'm shopping these instead.
By Natalie Cantell
-
I Can't Stop Obsessing Over This Pretty Skirt Trend—17 of the Chicest to Style With Your Sweaters This Fall
The perfect addition to your fall wardrobe.
By Judith Jones
-
7 New Trends People Are Already Wearing in My Very Stylish NYC Neighborhood
All the cool kids.
By Natalie Cantell
-
Gen Z Figured Out Every 2024 Shoe Trend That Looks Better With Socks
From sneakers to heels.
By Natalie Cantell
-
From Cool Flats to Elegant Kitten Heels, These Are the 36 Best Boots on the Internet
From Mango, Reformation, Khaite, and more.
By Natalie Cantell