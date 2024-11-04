Katie Holmes Made This Outdated Legging-and-Boot Outfit Feel Just Right For 2025

If you love the comfort of leggings yet still want to appear polished, you're certainly not alone. For several seasons now, leggings have transitioned from being purely gym wear to a fashionable staple, expertly paired with an array of boots, ranging from ankle boots to knee-high options. While this legging-and-boot outfit combination might evoke memories of 2014 celebrity style, it has made an unexpected resurgence. A prime example is Katie Holmes’ recent ensemble.

On Saturday in New York City, Holmes was seen walking around wearing none other than a pair of black leggings and brown ankle boots. In contrast to the dated combination of leggings with a short jacket and an infinity scarf, Holmes opted for a fresh approach. She grounded her look with a classic white tee, an elevated plaid trench coat, and a tan leather tote bag. What truly elevated her outfit was the balance created by the oversize trench, providing harmony with the fitted leggings, while the brown leather ankle boots introduced a chic and modern flair.

Katie Holmes wears aviator sunglasses, and check-print long orange jacket, a white tank top, black leggings, and a tan tote bag.

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

On Katie Holmes: Khaite Amelia Bag ($2400); Chloé boots

Beyond Holmes, other trendsetting celebrities have recently embraced the legging-and-boot pairing in a 2025-ready way. Take Chrissy Teigen, who was seen in late August in Los Angeles rocking black leggings complemented by heeled ankle boots. Though the heels were a bold choice, Teigen balanced the look with an oversize striped button-down shirt layered over a white cropped tank, evoking a relaxed yet sophisticated vibe that aligns perfectly with the preppy-chic fashion trend.

Now that Holmes is embracing this trend, I’m certain we’ll see it expanding beyond just L.A. and NYC. To stay ahead of the game, scroll down and shop some of the best leggings and ankle boots.

Shop the best ankle boots and leggings

Cotton Leggings
H&M
Cotton Leggings

Trust me: Order multiple pairs of these leggings.

Chelsea Boots
H&M
Chelsea Boots

I love how these brown boots have a hint of burgundy to them.

High Waist Leggings
BP.
High Waist Leggings

There's a reason why these are a top seller every year.

Vegan Freeway Moto Boots
Matisse
Vegan Freeway Moto Boots

This pair may not technically be an ankle boot, but they definitely will look good with leggings.

Wardrobe.nyc Side Zip Legging
Wardrobe.nyc
Side Zip Legging

Style these with sock boots.

madewell,

madewell
The Idris Ankle Boots

These look designer, but without the hefty price tag.

Lna Miles Stirrup Leggings
Lna
Miles Stirrup Leggings

Suddenly it seems like all fashion people are wearing stirrup leggings.

Frye, Olivia Harness Short
Frye
Olivia Harness Short

Moto boots are back, and I'm here for it.

Commando Neoprene Leggings
Shopbop
Commando Neoprene Leggings

The neoprene automatically elevates an otherwise casual bottom.

Track Sole Ankle Boots With Penny Strap
Massimo Dutti
Track Sole Ankle Boots With Penny Strap

I can't decide whether I love the brown suede material more or the unique loafer-boot hybrid design.

Time and Tru Women's High-Rise Ankle Knit Leggings, Available in 1, 2, and 3-Packs, 27
Time and Tru
High-Rise Ankle Knit Leggings

These affordable leggings are available in one, two, and three-packs.

Low Heel Ankle Boots
ZARA
Low Heel Ankle Boots

The wide-ankle design is perfect for pairing with tight-fitting pants like leggings.

