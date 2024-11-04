Katie Holmes Made This Outdated Legging-and-Boot Outfit Feel Just Right For 2025

If you love the comfort of leggings yet still want to appear polished, you're certainly not alone. For several seasons now, leggings have transitioned from being purely gym wear to a fashionable staple, expertly paired with an array of boots, ranging from ankle boots to knee-high options. While this legging-and-boot outfit combination might evoke memories of 2014 celebrity style, it has made an unexpected resurgence. A prime example is Katie Holmes’ recent ensemble.

On Saturday in New York City, Holmes was seen walking around wearing none other than a pair of black leggings and brown ankle boots. In contrast to the dated combination of leggings with a short jacket and an infinity scarf, Holmes opted for a fresh approach. She grounded her look with a classic white tee, an elevated plaid trench coat, and a tan leather tote bag. What truly elevated her outfit was the balance created by the oversize trench, providing harmony with the fitted leggings, while the brown leather ankle boots introduced a chic and modern flair.

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

On Katie Holmes: Khaite Amelia Bag ($2400); Chloé boots

Beyond Holmes, other trendsetting celebrities have recently embraced the legging-and-boot pairing in a 2025-ready way. Take Chrissy Teigen, who was seen in late August in Los Angeles rocking black leggings complemented by heeled ankle boots. Though the heels were a bold choice, Teigen balanced the look with an oversize striped button-down shirt layered over a white cropped tank, evoking a relaxed yet sophisticated vibe that aligns perfectly with the preppy-chic fashion trend.

Now that Holmes is embracing this trend, I’m certain we’ll see it expanding beyond just L.A. and NYC. To stay ahead of the game, scroll down and shop some of the best leggings and ankle boots.

Shop the best ankle boots and leggings

H&M Cotton Leggings $13 SHOP NOW Trust me: Order multiple pairs of these leggings.

H&M Chelsea Boots $35 SHOP NOW I love how these brown boots have a hint of burgundy to them.

BP. High Waist Leggings $30 SHOP NOW There's a reason why these are a top seller every year.

Matisse Vegan Freeway Moto Boots $120 SHOP NOW This pair may not technically be an ankle boot, but they definitely will look good with leggings.

Wardrobe.nyc Side Zip Legging $400 SHOP NOW Style these with sock boots.

madewell The Idris Ankle Boots $188 SHOP NOW These look designer, but without the hefty price tag.

Lna Miles Stirrup Leggings $125 SHOP NOW Suddenly it seems like all fashion people are wearing stirrup leggings.

Frye Olivia Harness Short $228 SHOP NOW Moto boots are back, and I'm here for it.

Shopbop Commando Neoprene Leggings $138 SHOP NOW The neoprene automatically elevates an otherwise casual bottom.

Massimo Dutti Track Sole Ankle Boots With Penny Strap $159 SHOP NOW I can't decide whether I love the brown suede material more or the unique loafer-boot hybrid design.

Time and Tru High-Rise Ankle Knit Leggings $6 $5 SHOP NOW These affordable leggings are available in one, two, and three-packs.