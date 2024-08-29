Chrissy Teigen Just Made This Outdated Legging-and-Boot Outfit Feel 2025 Ready

(Image credit: Backgrid)

You can always rely on Chrissy Teigen to make a stylish entrance. Known for her impeccable off-duty fashion sense, she often flaunts a variety of maxi dresses, miniskirts, and knee-high boots. However, during a recent outing in L.A., Teigen surprised everyone by ditching her usual pieces for a combination of leggings and boots.

Yesterday, the model and TV personality was spotted running errands, hauling around a Hulken Bag in a blue striped button-down shirt, a white sports bra, and a Gucci bag, all styled alongside black leggings and heeled ankle boots.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Chrissy Teigen: Gucci bag; Hulken Bag ($115); Bottega Veneta Canalazzo Booties ($1300)

Throughout the years, leggings have become a casual essential that can be worn for activities other than working out. See Miu Miu's F/W 23 and Max Mara's F/W 24 shows for inspiration. However, it was Teigen's unique styling approach that made the bottoms feel different and noteworthy. In a departure from the current trend of pairing leggings with retro white sneakers or sophisticated pointed-toe kitten heels, Teigen opted for heeled black ankle boots. This unconventional choice, reminiscent of its heyday in the 2010s, surprised many and will likely be met with some resistance. Regardless, with Teigen's unparalleled influence in the world of style, I wouldn't be surprised if this pairing started popping up in the next year. It'll be 2014 all over again—minus the infinity scarves.

On that note, keep scrolling to shop the best leggings and ankle boots on the market right now so that you can re-create her fall-ready look in a modern, 2025-ready way.

Shop the best leggings and ankle boots:

J.Crew New Stevie Ankle Boots in Leather $147 SHOP NOW Chic and classic.

H&M Cotton Jersey Leggings $9 SHOP NOW These leggings are priced under $10, making them the perfect choice to buy multiples of.

Madewell The Dimes Kitten Heel Boots $198 SHOP NOW "I love, love, love these boots," says a happy Nordstrom customer.

Splits59 Airweight 7/8 Leggings $98 SHOP NOW The leggings are incredibly lightweight, making it feel like you're not wearing anything at all.

H&M Heeled Boots $50 SHOP NOW The wide-ankle design really flatters the leg.

Commando Control Legging $108 SHOP NOW A fan favorite.

Marc Fisher Kolton Kitten Heel Bootie $179 SHOP NOW Marc Fisher creates stylish, high-quality boots for budget-conscious shoppers.

Wolford Perfect Fit Leggings $295 SHOP NOW They're called the Perfect Fit Leggings for a reason.

Dolce Vita Azalea Pointed Toe Bootie $185 SHOP NOW The sock-like ankle design seamlessly pairs with leggings.

SET Sculptflex Leggings $72 SHOP NOW Fashion people everywhere rave about these leggings.

Tony Bianco Fomo Boots $218 SHOP NOW These are on my fall wish list.

Strut-This The Luca Ankle Legging $97 SHOP NOW The color-block design really elevates the look of these.

AEYDE Neil Leather Chelsea Boots $495 SHOP NOW The low block heels make these comfortable for everyday wear.

Norma Kamali Legging With Footie $99 SHOP NOW The stirrup detail will help keep your leggings tucked into your boots.