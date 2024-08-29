Chrissy Teigen Just Made This Outdated Legging-and-Boot Outfit Feel 2025 Ready
You can always rely on Chrissy Teigen to make a stylish entrance. Known for her impeccable off-duty fashion sense, she often flaunts a variety of maxi dresses, miniskirts, and knee-high boots. However, during a recent outing in L.A., Teigen surprised everyone by ditching her usual pieces for a combination of leggings and boots.
Yesterday, the model and TV personality was spotted running errands, hauling around a Hulken Bag in a blue striped button-down shirt, a white sports bra, and a Gucci bag, all styled alongside black leggings and heeled ankle boots.
On Chrissy Teigen: Gucci bag; Hulken Bag ($115); Bottega Veneta Canalazzo Booties ($1300)
Throughout the years, leggings have become a casual essential that can be worn for activities other than working out. See Miu Miu's F/W 23 and Max Mara's F/W 24 shows for inspiration. However, it was Teigen's unique styling approach that made the bottoms feel different and noteworthy. In a departure from the current trend of pairing leggings with retro white sneakers or sophisticated pointed-toe kitten heels, Teigen opted for heeled black ankle boots. This unconventional choice, reminiscent of its heyday in the 2010s, surprised many and will likely be met with some resistance. Regardless, with Teigen's unparalleled influence in the world of style, I wouldn't be surprised if this pairing started popping up in the next year. It'll be 2014 all over again—minus the infinity scarves.
On that note, keep scrolling to shop the best leggings and ankle boots on the market right now so that you can re-create her fall-ready look in a modern, 2025-ready way.
Shop the best leggings and ankle boots:
These leggings are priced under $10, making them the perfect choice to buy multiples of.
"I love, love, love these boots," says a happy Nordstrom customer.
The leggings are incredibly lightweight, making it feel like you're not wearing anything at all.
Marc Fisher creates stylish, high-quality boots for budget-conscious shoppers.
The stirrup detail will help keep your leggings tucked into your boots.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
