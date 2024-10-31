Katie Holmes Just Wore the Elegant Boot Color New Yorkers Are Abandoning Black For

If you've ever strolled through the bustling streets of New York during the crisp fall and winter months, you might have noticed New Yorkers' affinity for black attire, especially boots. This season, however, there’s a delightful shift as New York trendsetters like Katie Holmes are opting for warmer, earthier tone-colored boots. The hue I'm talking about is brown.

Just yesterday, Holmes was seen in New York City, fully embracing the brown boot trend. She styled her lug-sole ankle boots with straight-leg jeans and an embroidered crewneck sweater layered over a crisp white button-down shirt, all while carrying a stylish tan tote bag. Her choice seems not a solitary one; numerous fashion people across Manhattan are similarly donning brown boots, artfully combining them with denim and cozy sweaters for a chic yet relaxed look.

If this footwear trend has sparked your interest and you're eager to find a pair, keep scrolling to discover how Holmes and other fashion-forward New Yorkers are styling their brown boots. Additionally, don’t miss the opportunity to browse some standout shoe options for your wardrobe. For even more boot shopping, check out ISA, Who What Wear's new intelligent shopping assistant.)

Katie Holmes wears a navy sweater, white button-down shirt, blue straight-leg jeans, brown boots, and a tan tote bag.

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

On Katie Holmes: Lingua Franca "Harris Walz 2024" Crewneck ($380)

How other New Yorkers are wearing brown boots

Jen wears a green barn coat, brown bag, blue jeans, and brown suede boots.

(Image credit: @jen_wonders)

Telsha is wearing an army green sweatshirt, cargo pants, and brown combat boots.

(Image credit: @telshaanderson)

Nikki wears a black sweater, blue jeans, brown suede knee-high boots, and a brown bally bag.

(Image credit: @nikki.chwatt)

Ella wears jeans, brown patent leather boots, a shearling vest, and brown sweater.

(Image credit: @ellaarose)

Shop the best brown ankle boots

Chelsea Boots
H&M
Chelsea Boots

Who could say no to a chic pair of under-$50 boots?

Vegan Freeway Moto Boots
Matisse
Vegan Freeway Moto Boots

I love how these are styled with a midi dress and high socks.

Moto Ankle Boots in Suede
j.crew
Moto Ankle Boots

If you haven't heard, moto boots are back.

Split Leather Ankle Boots
ZARA
Split Leather Ankle Boots

These are so rich-looking.

Gomma Pesante Embellished Suede Ankle Boots
TOD'S
Gomma Pesante Embellished Suede Ankle Boots

Adding these to my wish list for the holiday season.

Laguna Platform Chelsea Boot
Sam Edelman
Laguna Platform Chelsea Boots

Something about chocolate-brown suede just feels so luxurious, no? 

Blanca Boot
Vagabond Shoemakers
Blanca Boots

The subtle square-toe and sleek leather upper make these look at lot more expensive than they are.

Olivia Harness Short
The Frye Company
Olivia Harness Short

Look no further than Frye for high-quality boots that don't sacrifice on style.

Bota Eagle Rock
Seychelles
Bota Eagle Rock Boots

These will add on an extra bit of height in a comfortable way.

Simaya H2o Waterproof Platform Bootie
Dolce Vita
Simaya H2o Waterproof Platform Booties

Whether you like it or not, sock boots are in.

Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.

