Katie Holmes Just Wore the Elegant Boot Color New Yorkers Are Abandoning Black For
If you've ever strolled through the bustling streets of New York during the crisp fall and winter months, you might have noticed New Yorkers' affinity for black attire, especially boots. This season, however, there’s a delightful shift as New York trendsetters like Katie Holmes are opting for warmer, earthier tone-colored boots. The hue I'm talking about is brown.
Just yesterday, Holmes was seen in New York City, fully embracing the brown boot trend. She styled her lug-sole ankle boots with straight-leg jeans and an embroidered crewneck sweater layered over a crisp white button-down shirt, all while carrying a stylish tan tote bag. Her choice seems not a solitary one; numerous fashion people across Manhattan are similarly donning brown boots, artfully combining them with denim and cozy sweaters for a chic yet relaxed look.
If this footwear trend has sparked your interest and you're eager to find a pair, keep scrolling to discover how Holmes and other fashion-forward New Yorkers are styling their brown boots. Additionally, don’t miss the opportunity to browse some standout shoe options for your wardrobe. For even more boot shopping, check out ISA, Who What Wear's new intelligent shopping assistant.)
On Katie Holmes: Lingua Franca "Harris Walz 2024" Crewneck ($380)
How other New Yorkers are wearing brown boots
Shop the best brown ankle boots
If you haven't heard, moto boots are back.
Adding these to my wish list for the holiday season.
Something about chocolate-brown suede just feels so luxurious, no?
The subtle square-toe and sleek leather upper make these look at lot more expensive than they are.
Look no further than Frye for high-quality boots that don't sacrifice on style.
Whether you like it or not, sock boots are in.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
