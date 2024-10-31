Katie Holmes Just Wore the Elegant Boot Color New Yorkers Are Abandoning Black For

If you've ever strolled through the bustling streets of New York during the crisp fall and winter months, you might have noticed New Yorkers' affinity for black attire, especially boots. This season, however, there’s a delightful shift as New York trendsetters like Katie Holmes are opting for warmer, earthier tone-colored boots. The hue I'm talking about is brown.

Just yesterday, Holmes was seen in New York City, fully embracing the brown boot trend. She styled her lug-sole ankle boots with straight-leg jeans and an embroidered crewneck sweater layered over a crisp white button-down shirt, all while carrying a stylish tan tote bag. Her choice seems not a solitary one; numerous fashion people across Manhattan are similarly donning brown boots, artfully combining them with denim and cozy sweaters for a chic yet relaxed look.

If this footwear trend has sparked your interest and you're eager to find a pair, keep scrolling to discover how Holmes and other fashion-forward New Yorkers are styling their brown boots. Additionally, don't miss the opportunity to browse some standout shoe options for your wardrobe.

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

On Katie Holmes: Lingua Franca "Harris Walz 2024" Crewneck ($380)

How other New Yorkers are wearing brown boots

Shop the best brown ankle boots

H&M Chelsea Boots $35 SHOP NOW Who could say no to a chic pair of under-$50 boots?

Matisse Vegan Freeway Moto Boots $120 SHOP NOW I love how these are styled with a midi dress and high socks.

j.crew Moto Ankle Boots $297 $207 SHOP NOW If you haven't heard, moto boots are back.

ZARA Split Leather Ankle Boots $129 SHOP NOW These are so rich-looking.

TOD'S Gomma Pesante Embellished Suede Ankle Boots $1175 SHOP NOW Adding these to my wish list for the holiday season.

Sam Edelman Laguna Platform Chelsea Boots $150 SHOP NOW Something about chocolate-brown suede just feels so luxurious, no?

Vagabond Shoemakers Blanca Boots $190 SHOP NOW The subtle square-toe and sleek leather upper make these look at lot more expensive than they are.

The Frye Company Olivia Harness Short $228 SHOP NOW Look no further than Frye for high-quality boots that don't sacrifice on style.

Seychelles Bota Eagle Rock Boots $159 SHOP NOW These will add on an extra bit of height in a comfortable way.