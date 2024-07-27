It's a Fact, So Many Celebs and Fashion People Are Wearing Trainers in Trending Colour

Natalie Munro
You might have noticed that there's a colourful common thread running through the shoe collections of very adept dressers right now. Step outside in London or scroll on your feed and it won't be long until your eye is drawn to this bright sneaker trend as, everywhere I look, fashion people are styling yellow trainers with all of their best outfits.

Influencer wears yellow trainers.

(Image credit: @aude_julie)

The easiest way to breathe new life into your staples, the yellow trainer trend is a fast-becoming one of the biggest shoe movements of 2024. Ensuring a comfortable stride and an eye-catching silhouette, the trend is taking off and celebrities and fashion people have shown their commitment.

Kaia Gerber wears yellow trainers.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

A playful retort to the more serious kitten heels and mary janes that have taken off this year, the yellow trainer trend offers a practical alternative that works with casual outfits of jeans and shorts but also more directional items, too; think printed dresses and "strange" skirts.

Influencer wears yellow trainers.

(Image credit: @mimi.orere)

Catapulted into popularity by Japanese footwear brand Onitsuka Tiger whose viral Mexico 66 trainers were one of the hardest sneakers to get your hands on last year and, indeed, for much of this year, too. This demand meant it wasn't long before other brands starting coming up with yellow trainers of their own.

Influencer wears yellow trainers.

(Image credit: @amaka.hamelijnck)

@amaka.hamelijnck wears Ontisuka Tiger Mexico 66 trainers.

While Ontisuka Tigers are still very much a thing, Adidas now hosts a compelling collection of bright yellow designs across its iconic silhouettes, and Salomon has experimented with the sunny shade, too.

Influencer wears yellow trainers.

(Image credit: @abimarvel)

Now that I've pointed the trend out, I know this is one you'll start to see more of as you go about your day—so much so, I have a feeling you'll be tempted to invest in a pair of your own (if you haven't already done so, that is). So, I've assembled the best yellow trainers on the market right now, so you can peruse them and find your perfect pair.

Rita Ora wears yellow trainers.

(Image credit: @ritaora)

Scroll on to see our edit of the best yellow trainers from a myriad of brands.

SHOP THE YELLOW TRAINER TREND

Onitsuka Tiger, Mexico 66
Onitsuka Tiger
Mexico 66

Shop the pair that started it all.

New Balance 574 Trainers in Yellow
New Balance
574 Trainers in Yellow

New Balance trainers are known for being some of the most comfortable on the market.

Genesis G-Volley Mesh Sunny Yellow Vegan Trainers | Oliver Bonas
Genesis
G-Volley Mesh Sunny Yellow Vegan Trainers

How great do these look with light-wash denim?

Adidas Originals Bermuda Women's
Adidas Originals
Bermuda Trainers

The soft yellow accented with a more vibrant tone is just gorgeous.

+ on Cloudtilt Stretch Recycled-Knit Sneakers
Loewe
+ on Cloudtilt Stretch Recycled-Knit Sneakers

These are a favourite within fashion crowds.

+ Wales Bonner Sl76 Leather-Trimmed Brushed-Suede and Mesh Sneakers
Adidas
+ Wales Bonner Sl76 Leather-Trimmed Brushed-Suede and Mesh Sneakers

These retro-inspired trainers are destined to sell out.

Nike W Cortez Txt Sneaker
Nike
Cortez Trainers

Style with blue jeans or wear with black trousers.

Samba Og Mesh, Suede and Leather Sneakers
Adidas
Samba Trainers

These also come in blue and white.

trainers
Anthropologie
Gola Race Leather Trainers

The easiest way to add a splash of colour to your daily rotation.

Converse Run Star Trainers in Yellow
Converse
Converse Run Star Trainers in Yellow

These also come in four other shades.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

