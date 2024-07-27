It's a Fact, So Many Celebs and Fashion People Are Wearing Trainers in Trending Colour

You might have noticed that there's a colourful common thread running through the shoe collections of very adept dressers right now. Step outside in London or scroll on your feed and it won't be long until your eye is drawn to this bright sneaker trend as, everywhere I look, fashion people are styling yellow trainers with all of their best outfits.

The easiest way to breathe new life into your staples, the yellow trainer trend is a fast-becoming one of the biggest shoe movements of 2024. Ensuring a comfortable stride and an eye-catching silhouette, the trend is taking off and celebrities and fashion people have shown their commitment.

A playful retort to the more serious kitten heels and mary janes that have taken off this year, the yellow trainer trend offers a practical alternative that works with casual outfits of jeans and shorts but also more directional items, too; think printed dresses and "strange" skirts.

Catapulted into popularity by Japanese footwear brand Onitsuka Tiger whose viral Mexico 66 trainers were one of the hardest sneakers to get your hands on last year and, indeed, for much of this year, too. This demand meant it wasn't long before other brands starting coming up with yellow trainers of their own.

@amaka.hamelijnck wears Ontisuka Tiger Mexico 66 trainers.

While Ontisuka Tigers are still very much a thing, Adidas now hosts a compelling collection of bright yellow designs across its iconic silhouettes, and Salomon has experimented with the sunny shade, too.

Now that I've pointed the trend out, I know this is one you'll start to see more of as you go about your day—so much so, I have a feeling you'll be tempted to invest in a pair of your own (if you haven't already done so, that is). So, I've assembled the best yellow trainers on the market right now, so you can peruse them and find your perfect pair.

Scroll on to see our edit of the best yellow trainers from a myriad of brands.

SHOP THE YELLOW TRAINER TREND

Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 £130 SHOP NOW Shop the pair that started it all.

New Balance 574 Trainers in Yellow £95 £57 SHOP NOW New Balance trainers are known for being some of the most comfortable on the market.

Genesis G-Volley Mesh Sunny Yellow Vegan Trainers £110 SHOP NOW How great do these look with light-wash denim?

Adidas Originals Bermuda Trainers £90 SHOP NOW The soft yellow accented with a more vibrant tone is just gorgeous.

Loewe + on Cloudtilt Stretch Recycled-Knit Sneakers £425 SHOP NOW These are a favourite within fashion crowds.

Adidas + Wales Bonner Sl76 Leather-Trimmed Brushed-Suede and Mesh Sneakers £160 SHOP NOW These retro-inspired trainers are destined to sell out.

Nike Cortez Trainers £80 SHOP NOW Style with blue jeans or wear with black trousers.

Adidas Samba Trainers £100 SHOP NOW These also come in blue and white.

Anthropologie Gola Race Leather Trainers £90 SHOP NOW The easiest way to add a splash of colour to your daily rotation.