Katie Holmes Is My Queen of Easy-Chic—I've Bookmarked These 8 Jeans-and-Flats Outfits
Some celebrities take on the mantle of being the red carpet's best-dressed but you know what's more difficult (and more indicative of true personal style) than that? Being unwaveringly good at churning out casual outfits that genuinely inspire how we dress IRL. That's where Katie Holmes has become such a reliable and valuable source. No one does relaxed outfit creations quite like her in the A list world. She is photographed multiple times a week out and about in New York and her looks never feel contrived, difficult to emulate or full of trendy, faddy buys that will fast expire.
One area she particularly excels in is her laid-back denim and shoe combinations. She'll often be hitting the sidewalk in flats and loose-fitting denim but each new outfit offers a little nuanced different from the former. Since autumn set in she has generated a number of brilliant formulas for denim- and flat-shoe-lovers to replicate for the rest of the season and well on into 2025. Yes, she's also provided us with top-tier winter coat inspiration, some much-appreciated leggings guidance and introduced us to a brilliant high street handbag, but it's the denim-centric looks that I had to compile into a round-up because they are so perfect for this low-key time of year. So keep on scrolling for the jeans-and-shoes formulas Holmes has patented this winter.
WIDE-LEG JEANS + PATENT MARY JANES
Why it works: The eclectic grandpa vibes of Katie's knit and light-wash jeans could be too serious with a loafer or brogue, so this more feminine shoe style brings a twist to the look.
HORSEHOE JEANS + LOAFERS
Why it works: A directional pair of jeans needs a confident, directional shoe choice. Holmes' square-toe, ruched loafers are up to the job.
LOOSE-FIT JEANS + RED FLATS
Why it works: Red shoes (even flat ones) instantly add a wow-factor to really casual denim looks.
BOOTCUT JEANS + LOAFERS
Why it works: Bootcuts benefit from a small heel or being worn with smart flats when the hemline can hit just above the shoe. Any longer and it would look like a mistake but like this it's just classy.
BARREL-LEG JEANS + SOCK BOOTS
Why it works: A sock boot helps to elongate the ankle and balance out the curved shape of a barrel-leg jean. Clever move when it's not bare-ankle season.
INDIGO JEANS + PLIMSOLLS
Why it works: Jeans and white sneakers are a match made in heaven no matter the silhouette, wash or trainer style!
STOVEPIPE JEANS + V-CUT PUMPS
Why it works: For a preppy look some polished ballet flats look understated with straight-leg jeans.
BAGGY JEANS + BOW FLATS
Why it works: When your outfit reads as super-chill, add some cuteness via your shoe choice—that seems to be Holmes's outfit mantra.
Hannah Almassi is the Editor in Chief of Who What Wear UK. Hannah has been part of the the Who What Wear brand since 2015, when she was headhunted to launch the UK sister site and social channels, implement a localised content strategy and build out the editorial team. She joined following a seven-year tenure at Grazia magazine, where she led front-of-book news, fashion features and shopping specials as fashion news and features editor. With experience in both print and digital across fashion and beauty, Hannah has over 16 years in the field as a journalist, editor, content strategist and brand consultant. Hannah has interviewed industry heavyweights such as designers including Marc Jacobs and Jonathan Anderson through to arbiters of taste including Katie Grand and Anna Dello Russo. A skilled moderator and lecturer specialising in the shift to digital media and e-commerce, Hannah’s opinion and work has been sought by the likes of CNBC, BBC, The Sunday Times Style, The Times, The Telegraph and MatchesFashion.com, among many others. Hannah is often called upon for her take on trends, becoming known as a person with their finger of the pulse of what’s happening in the fashion space for stylish Brits. Hannah currently resides in Eastbourne with her photographer husband, incredibly busy son and highly Instagrammable cat.
