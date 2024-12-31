Katie Holmes Is My Queen of Easy-Chic—I've Bookmarked These 8 Jeans-and-Flats Outfits

Some celebrities take on the mantle of being the red carpet's best-dressed but you know what's more difficult (and more indicative of true personal style) than that? Being unwaveringly good at churning out casual outfits that genuinely inspire how we dress IRL. That's where Katie Holmes has become such a reliable and valuable source. No one does relaxed outfit creations quite like her in the A list world. She is photographed multiple times a week out and about in New York and her looks never feel contrived, difficult to emulate or full of trendy, faddy buys that will fast expire.

One area she particularly excels in is her laid-back denim and shoe combinations. She'll often be hitting the sidewalk in flats and loose-fitting denim but each new outfit offers a little nuanced different from the former. Since autumn set in she has generated a number of brilliant formulas for denim- and flat-shoe-lovers to replicate for the rest of the season and well on into 2025. Yes, she's also provided us with top-tier winter coat inspiration, some much-appreciated leggings guidance and introduced us to a brilliant high street handbag, but it's the denim-centric looks that I had to compile into a round-up because they are so perfect for this low-key time of year. So keep on scrolling for the jeans-and-shoes formulas Holmes has patented this winter.

WIDE-LEG JEANS + PATENT MARY JANES

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Why it works: The eclectic grandpa vibes of Katie's knit and light-wash jeans could be too serious with a loafer or brogue, so this more feminine shoe style brings a twist to the look.

COS Volume Wide Leg Jeans £95 SHOP NOW

AEYDE Uma Patent-Leather Mary Jane Ballet Flats £290 SHOP NOW

HORSEHOE JEANS + LOAFERS

(Image credit: Diamond / Backgrid)

Why it works: A directional pair of jeans needs a confident, directional shoe choice. Holmes' square-toe, ruched loafers are up to the job.

We The Free We the Free Good Luck Mid-Rise Barrel Jeans £88 SHOP NOW

ASOS DESIGN Asos Design Model Chain Loafer in Brown £20 SHOP NOW

LOOSE-FIT JEANS + RED FLATS

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Weekday Arrow Low Rise Regular Straight Leg Jeans £50 SHOP NOW

Arket Mesh Ballerinas £139 SHOP NOW

Why it works: Red shoes (even flat ones) instantly add a wow-factor to really casual denim looks.

BOOTCUT JEANS + LOAFERS

(Image credit: Getty Images)

MOTHER The Hustler Flood Fray High-Rise Bootcut Jeans £275 SHOP NOW

Massimo Dutti Soft Penny Loafers £119 SHOP NOW

Why it works: Bootcuts benefit from a small heel or being worn with smart flats when the hemline can hit just above the shoe. Any longer and it would look like a mistake but like this it's just classy.

BARREL-LEG JEANS + SOCK BOOTS

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Why it works: A sock boot helps to elongate the ankle and balance out the curved shape of a barrel-leg jean. Clever move when it's not bare-ankle season.

Whistles Black Stretch Barrel Leg Jean £95 SHOP NOW

MANGO Flat Leather Ankle Boots - Women | Mango United Kingdom £56 SHOP NOW

INDIGO JEANS + PLIMSOLLS

(Image credit: Getty Images)

H&M Wide High Cropped Jeans £28 SHOP NOW

Superga Superga 2750 Efglu Trainers £59 SHOP NOW

Why it works: Jeans and white sneakers are a match made in heaven no matter the silhouette, wash or trainer style!

STOVEPIPE JEANS + V-CUT PUMPS

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Why it works: For a preppy look some polished ballet flats look understated with straight-leg jeans.

Mint Velvet Washed Grey Wide Jeans £89 SHOP NOW

H&M Leather Ballet Pumps £55 SHOP NOW

BAGGY JEANS + BOW FLATS

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Why it works: When your outfit reads as super-chill, add some cuteness via your shoe choice—that seems to be Holmes's outfit mantra.

ZARA Trf Mid-Rise Relaxed Fit Jeans £30 SHOP NOW