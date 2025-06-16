Kate Middleton Just Wore the Ageless Skirt Trend Gen Z and Millennials Are Buying From the High Street
From H&M to Mango, the high street is rife with the growing skirt trend that Catherine, Princess of Wales, also happens to love. Read on to shop my edit.
If there is any clothing item that can bridge the style divide between millennials and Gen Z, it's a lace-trim skirt. At once elegant and romantic, I've seen the trending skirt in the wardrobe rotation of almost every fashion person I know this season.
The latest to jump on board the summer look? None other than Catherine, Princess of Wales. Stepping out for an engagement in Windsor, Middleton selected a swishy pleated skirt in a bright white shade, complete with a lace-trim finish that injected the timeless piece with a distinctly fresh, new-season feel.
Styling her skirt with a neatly fitting jacket in a tonal shade of white, her outfit was imbued with a grown-up energy that made the lacy skirt feel especially smart. Layering pearl jewels, a white wide-brim hat and a small satin clutch into her ensemble, Middleton completed her outfit with tall beige heels in a textured suede finish.
While Middleton took a refined approach to her lace-trim skirt styling, I've spotted multiple influencers approach the trend through a more playful lens. Whether pairing with billowing blouses, oversized tees or chunky knits, this chameleonic piece is shaping up to become a summer 2025 staple.
A breakthrough trend that isn't showing any signs of slowing down, the high street is rife with elegant lace-trim skirts of its own. From H&M to Mango and more, read on to discover my edit of the best lace-trim skirts to shop this season.
SHOP LACE-TRIM SKIRTS:
