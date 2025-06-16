Kate Middleton Just Wore the Ageless Skirt Trend Gen Z and Millennials Are Buying From the High Street

From H&M to Mango, the high street is rife with the growing skirt trend that Catherine, Princess of Wales, also happens to love. Read on to shop my edit.

Catherine, Princess of Wales emerges from Windsor Castle wearing a white lace-trim skirt with a tonal jacket neatly fastened around her waist. She wear a wide-brim white hat, dark beige heels and carries a small satin clutch in her hands.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Natalie Munro's avatar
By
published
in News

If there is any clothing item that can bridge the style divide between millennials and Gen Z, it's a lace-trim skirt. At once elegant and romantic, I've seen the trending skirt in the wardrobe rotation of almost every fashion person I know this season.

The latest to jump on board the summer look? None other than Catherine, Princess of Wales. Stepping out for an engagement in Windsor, Middleton selected a swishy pleated skirt in a bright white shade, complete with a lace-trim finish that injected the timeless piece with a distinctly fresh, new-season feel.

Catherine, Princess of Wales emerges from Windsor Castle wearing a white lace-trim skirt with a tonal jacket neatly fastened around her waist. She wear a wide-brim white hat, dark beige heels and carries a small satin clutch in her hands.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Styling her skirt with a neatly fitting jacket in a tonal shade of white, her outfit was imbued with a grown-up energy that made the lacy skirt feel especially smart. Layering pearl jewels, a white wide-brim hat and a small satin clutch into her ensemble, Middleton completed her outfit with tall beige heels in a textured suede finish.

While Middleton took a refined approach to her lace-trim skirt styling, I've spotted multiple influencers approach the trend through a more playful lens. Whether pairing with billowing blouses, oversized tees or chunky knits, this chameleonic piece is shaping up to become a summer 2025 staple.

Influencer takes a mirror selfie instead wearing a white polkadot blouse with a black lace-trim skirt and strappy sneakerinas.

(Image credit: @rebeccaferrazwyatt)

A breakthrough trend that isn't showing any signs of slowing down, the high street is rife with elegant lace-trim skirts of its own. From H&M to Mango and more, read on to discover my edit of the best lace-trim skirts to shop this season.

SHOP LACE-TRIM SKIRTS:

Carolina Silk Skirt
Reformation
Carolina Silk Skirt

This also comes in black, blue and brown.

By Anthropologie Lace-Trim Bias-Cut Midi Slip Skirt
Anthropologie
Lace-Trim Bias-Cut Midi Slip Skirt

Style this with the matching silk top or pair it with a boxy tee.

Contrast Lace-Trimmed Skirt
Massimo Dutti
Contrast Lace-Trimmed Skirt

Style this with a roomy knit to dress down this elegant skirt.

Reclaimed Vintage Satin Midi Skirt With Lace Trim in Buttermilk Yellow
Reclaimed Vintage
Satin Midi Skirt With Lace Trim

The butter yellow colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

Lace Skirt
H&M
Lace Skirt

Be quick! I can't see this staying in stock for long.

Champagne Gold Satin Midi Skirt With Lace Trim
Next
Champagne Gold Satin Midi Skirt

This looks so much more expensive than it actually is.

MANGO, Long Lace Skirt - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango
Long Lace Skirt

The subtle pleat detailing gives beautiful movement to this lacy skirt.

Lace Midi Skirt
Zara
Lace Midi Skirt

This pretty pink shade styles so well with darker hues including browns, blacks and greys.

Elowena Lace-Trimmed Silk Midi Skirt
DÔEN
Elowena Lace-Trimmed Silk Midi Skirt

Add a pop of colour to your summer rotation.

Irene Lace-Trimmed Silk-Charmeuse Skirt
The Row
Irene Lace-Trimmed Silk-Charmeuse Skirt

Be quick! This is on its way to selling out.

Explore More:
Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸