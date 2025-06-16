Kate Middleton Just Wore the Ageless Skirt Trend Gen Z and Millennials Are Buying From the High Street

If there is any clothing item that can bridge the style divide between millennials and Gen Z, it's a lace-trim skirt. At once elegant and romantic, I've seen the trending skirt in the wardrobe rotation of almost every fashion person I know this season.

The latest to jump on board the summer look? None other than Catherine, Princess of Wales. Stepping out for an engagement in Windsor, Middleton selected a swishy pleated skirt in a bright white shade, complete with a lace-trim finish that injected the timeless piece with a distinctly fresh, new-season feel.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Styling her skirt with a neatly fitting jacket in a tonal shade of white, her outfit was imbued with a grown-up energy that made the lacy skirt feel especially smart. Layering pearl jewels, a white wide-brim hat and a small satin clutch into her ensemble, Middleton completed her outfit with tall beige heels in a textured suede finish.

While Middleton took a refined approach to her lace-trim skirt styling, I've spotted multiple influencers approach the trend through a more playful lens. Whether pairing with billowing blouses, oversized tees or chunky knits, this chameleonic piece is shaping up to become a summer 2025 staple.

A breakthrough trend that isn't showing any signs of slowing down, the high street is rife with elegant lace-trim skirts of its own. From H&M to Mango and more, read on to discover my edit of the best lace-trim skirts to shop this season.

SHOP LACE-TRIM SKIRTS: