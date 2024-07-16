Kaia Gerber Wore the Romantic LBD Trend That's Perfect for Daytime

Kaia Gerber has been spending time in New York this summer, and if you're doing the same, you know that the heat has been brutal lately. I find that dressing for NYC summers is a bit tricky, as I want to strike the balance of wearing outfits that are polished but will also keep me cool in the sweltering heat. And Gerber just provided the perfect inspiration with a dress trend that's perfect for daytime.

LBDs for nighttime are kind of a no-brainer, but for the more casual daytime, they can take a little more thought. And Gerber opted for the perfect trend for a hot summer day: a romantic full-skirt dress. Her black dress is by Dôen, one of her go-to brands, and it features puffed sleeves, a scooped neckline, and a smocked waist. And since it's made from 100% cotton, she's staying as cool as possible.

With that, keep scrolling to shop the romantic LBD trend that Gerber paired with ballet flats.

(Image credit: Gotham/Getty Images)

On Kaia Gerber: Dôen Quinn Dress ($248); Repetto Black Cendrillon Ballerina Flats ($375)

Shop Romantic LBDs

Dôen Ischia Dress in Black $328 SHOP NOW

Reformation Rhett Dress $278 SHOP NOW

Posse Amelia Broderie Anglaise Cotton Maxi Dress $379 SHOP NOW

Hill House Home Mini Matilda Dress $218 SHOP NOW

Madewell V-Neck Balloon-Sleeve Maxi Dress $148 SHOP NOW

COS Gathered-Waist Midi Dress $135 SHOP NOW

En Saison Amaya Midi Dress $156 SHOP NOW

& Other Stories Puff-Sleeve Midi Dress $139 $90 SHOP NOW

J.Crew Puff-Sleeve Elena Dress in Crepe De Chine $178 SHOP NOW

Reformation Woodson Dress $298 SHOP NOW