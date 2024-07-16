Kaia Gerber Wore the Romantic LBD Trend That's Perfect for Daytime

Allyson Payer
Kaia Gerber has been spending time in New York this summer, and if you're doing the same, you know that the heat has been brutal lately. I find that dressing for NYC summers is a bit tricky, as I want to strike the balance of wearing outfits that are polished but will also keep me cool in the sweltering heat. And Gerber just provided the perfect inspiration with a dress trend that's perfect for daytime.

LBDs for nighttime are kind of a no-brainer, but for the more casual daytime, they can take a little more thought. And Gerber opted for the perfect trend for a hot summer day: a romantic full-skirt dress. Her black dress is by Dôen, one of her go-to brands, and it features puffed sleeves, a scooped neckline, and a smocked waist. And since it's made from 100% cotton, she's staying as cool as possible.

With that, keep scrolling to shop the romantic LBD trend that Gerber paired with ballet flats.

Kaia Gerber wearing a black Doen dress and ballet flats in NYC

(Image credit: Gotham/Getty Images)

On Kaia Gerber: Dôen Quinn Dress ($248); Repetto Black Cendrillon Ballerina Flats ($375)

Shop Romantic LBDs

Dôen, Ischia Dress -- Black
Dôen
Ischia Dress in Black

Reformation, Rhett Dress
Reformation
Rhett Dress

Amelia Broderie Anglaise Cotton Maxi Dress
Posse
Amelia Broderie Anglaise Cotton Maxi Dress

Hill House Home, Mini Matilda Dress
Hill House Home
Mini Matilda Dress

V-Neck Balloon-Sleeve Maxi Dress
Madewell
V-Neck Balloon-Sleeve Maxi Dress

Gathered-Waist Midi Dress
COS
Gathered-Waist Midi Dress

En Saison, Amaya Midi Dress
En Saison
Amaya Midi Dress

& Other Stories, Puff-Sleeve Midi Dress
& Other Stories
Puff-Sleeve Midi Dress

Puff-Sleeve Elena Dress in Crepe De Chine
J.Crew
Puff-Sleeve Elena Dress in Crepe De Chine

Reformation, Woodson Dress
Reformation
Woodson Dress

Rhode, Viviana Dress
Rhode
Viviana Dress

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

