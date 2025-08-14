The Bourgeois Yuppie Will Be Back From the '80s This Fall

In 2025 alone, there are upwards of a dozen new creative directors taking the helm at the biggest fashion houses. While we wait to see all of their new ideas and how these will shape the future of fashion, we already have a taste of what is to come. In July, we witnessed Michael Rider’s first collection for Celine when it was shown during Men’s Fashion Week in Paris and the runway show immediately got the industry buzzing.
While there were plenty of talking points, one of the biggest takeaways was the return of the bourgeois style on the runway. Preppy fashion was central to the collection, styled with pieces like satin scarves, polo tops, colorful knits, and layers of gold jewelry. The looks harken back to the ‘80s preppy yuppie—a pivot we’ve already been seeing on the rise in fashion that is now set to grow even further. Ahead, key pieces of the style aesthetic.
