The Ageless Color Trend Women in Their 20s and 50s Are Ditching Black For in 2025

It may surprise you, but women in their 20s and 50s share similar fashion choices, especially when it comes to color trends. How do I know? Well, 23-year-old Kaia Gerber and 58-year-old Cindy Crawford were recently spotted in navy-colored outfits.

Over the weekend, for Gerber's debut performance in Evanston Salt Costs Climbing in L.A., the mother-daughter duo was photographed in semi-matching ensembles. Gerber wore a navy T-shirt and flowy navy pants paired with a distressed brown leather jacket, while Crawford opted for wide-leg blue jeans, a navy sweater, and a coordinating blazer.

On Kaia Gerber: Reformation Veda Marco Leather Oversized Bomber ($658); Paloma Wool Philana Bag ($395); Repetto Camille Rubber Sole Ballet Flats ($324); Library Science hat

It's interesting to see how navy is gradually becoming the new go-to neutral, quietly replacing black as the versatile dark hue of choice. Although navy has always had a place in fashion, it is now emerging as a modern alternative to traditional black staples in our wardrobes. And it’s not just Gerber and Crawford making the case for this color trend; celebrities like Kate Hudson and Justine Lupe have also recently embraced the hue, wearing navy gowns at the 2025 Golden Globes.

So, whether you're in your 20s or 50s, one thing is clear: navy is the new black. And with style icons like Crawford and Gerber leading the way, it’s safe to say we can expect to see more women turning to this timeless yet fresh shade.

Shop the best navy pieces

Reformation Dusk Knit Top $58 SHOP NOW This top looks flattering on all body shapes and sizes.

ZARA Basic V-Neck Knit Sweater $50 SHOP NOW I'm adding this expensive-look sweater to my cart ASAP.

Madewell The Darted Barrel-Leg Jean in Garment-Dyed Denim $138 SHOP NOW All the fashion girls are wearing dark-wash jeans in 2025.

ZARA Soft Interlock Asymmetric Top $36 SHOP NOW Date night top, found.

H&M Midi Skirt $30 SHOP NOW So many styling possibilities.

Eterne Short Sleeve Baby Tee $75 SHOP NOW Celebs like Hailey Bieber and Emily Ratajkowski love Eterne's basics.

H&M Fitted Blazer $40 SHOP NOW Pair with baggy jeans and a tee.

j.crew Stratus Pant in Textured Satin $130 SHOP NOW A fashion editor-favorite.