7 Pretty Fall Color Trends Everyone Is Wearing in Paris

Contrary to popular belief, French women are game to experiment with trends, especially color trends, which are known for being the easiest way to look on-trend during a particular season. The beauty of color trends is that they're universal and the climate you live in is irrelevant to whether or not you can wear them. Color trends are often the first trends to break for a coming season, so I've been taking notes this summer and have noticed some patterns among what colors residents of the City of Light are wearing. Let's discuss.

Parisians love the classics like black, beige, and camel, but recently, they've been infusing some new pretty hues into their wardrobes. And if you want your fall wardrobe to look as trend-forward as the chicest Parisians, keep scrolling to shop the color trends they're currently endorsing. Some may not be all that surprising, but some are fresh off the runways.

Burgundy

Given that burgundy is the color trend of the season, it's hardly surprising that French people are already embracing it. (Consider this your PSA to pair it with gray.)

French woman wearing a gray jacket and jeans in Paris

(Image credit: @leasy_inparis)

Shop Pretty Burgundy Pieces

Levi's, 501 90s Jeans in Imbued Windsor Wine
Levi's
501 90s Jeans in Imbued Windsor Wine

Madewell, The Essential Belt in Chocolate Raisin
Madewell
The Essential Belt in Chocolate Raisin

Silk Corset Dress
Zimmermann
Silk Corset Dress in Burgundy

Butter Yellow

Butter yellow may seem like more of a spring and summer trend, but trust me, it'll still be everywhere once the leaves change.

French woman wearing a silky blouse and white shorts

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Shop Pretty Butter-Yellow Pieces

Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan
Reformation
Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan in Parmesan

Textured Sweater Lady Jacket
J.Crew
Textured Sweater Lady Jacket in Aged Parchment

The Boxy Polo in Everyday Cotton
Everlane
The Boxy Polo in Everyday Cotton in Parsnip

Charcoal Gray

Gray doesn't usually get lumped into the "pretty color" category, but I happen to think that of all the grays, charcoal gray is quite lovely. And French women have been trading black for it lately.

French woman wearing a gray dress

(Image credit: @erinoffduty)

Shop Pretty Charcoal Gray Pieces

Mina Regenerative Merino Pleated Skirt
Reformation
Mina Regenerative Merino Pleated Skirt in Mid Grey

Short Dress With Lapel
Mango
Short Dress With Lapel in Medium Heather Grey

Aritzia, Wilfred Risette Ponte Vest in Charcoal
Aritzia
Wilfred Risette Ponte Vest in Charcoal

Red

Yes, we're still all obsessed with red—French women included. And this might be the prettiest way to wear it.

French woman wearing a red Helsa dress

(Image credit: @emmanuellek_)

Shop Pretty Red Pieces

Asymmetric Hem Satin Midi Skirt
& Other Stories
Asymmetric Hem Satin Midi Skirt in Red Medium

Ruben Gilet
Posse
Ruben Gilet in Cherry

The Stephanie Dress
Helsa
The Stephanie Dress

Espresso Brown

One of the richest-looking color trends is undoubtedly espresso brown. This classic color trend is an excellent investment.

French woman wearing a brown outfit

(Image credit: @slipintostyle)

Shop Pretty Espresso-Brown Pieces

Lydia Silk Dress
Reformation
Lydia Silk Dress in Cafe

The Slouch™ Coat New
Aritzia
Babaton The Slouch Coat New in Burnt Cedar

Wally Ankle Boots
Staud
Wally Ankle Boots in Espresso

Pale Pink

Like butter, pale pink may seem like more of a summer trend, but it was prominent on the F/W 24 runways (including at Prada).

French woman wearing a pink cardigan and white skirt

(Image credit: @aude_julie)

Shop Pretty Pale-Pink Pieces

Kat Satin Midi Skirt
Rue Sophie
Kat Satin Midi Skirt in Cantaloupe

1988 Rollneck™ Sweater in Cotton
J.Crew
1988 Rollneck Sweater in Cotton in Powdered Blossom

Maysale Suede Point-Toe Flats
Manolo Blahnik
Maysale Suede Point-Toe Flats

Sage Green

Soothing sage green is a fresh neutral that French women have been pairing with other neutrals. I'll be doing the same this fall.

French woman wearing a brown blazer and olive green pants

(Image credit: @frannfyne)

Shop Pretty Sage-Green Pieces

Cupro Jersey Mini Dress
St. Agni
Cupro Jersey Mini Dress in Smokey Olive

Classic Crew Tee
Reformation
Classic Crew Tee in Lichen

Loewe, Squeeze Small leather shoulder bag in Eucalyptus Green
Loewe
Squeeze Small leather shoulder bag in Eucalyptus Green

