7 Pretty Fall Color Trends Everyone Is Wearing in Paris
Contrary to popular belief, French women are game to experiment with trends, especially color trends, which are known for being the easiest way to look on-trend during a particular season. The beauty of color trends is that they're universal and the climate you live in is irrelevant to whether or not you can wear them. Color trends are often the first trends to break for a coming season, so I've been taking notes this summer and have noticed some patterns among what colors residents of the City of Light are wearing. Let's discuss.
Parisians love the classics like black, beige, and camel, but recently, they've been infusing some new pretty hues into their wardrobes. And if you want your fall wardrobe to look as trend-forward as the chicest Parisians, keep scrolling to shop the color trends they're currently endorsing. Some may not be all that surprising, but some are fresh off the runways.
Burgundy
Given that burgundy is the color trend of the season, it's hardly surprising that French people are already embracing it. (Consider this your PSA to pair it with gray.)
Shop Pretty Burgundy Pieces
Butter Yellow
Butter yellow may seem like more of a spring and summer trend, but trust me, it'll still be everywhere once the leaves change.
Shop Pretty Butter-Yellow Pieces
Charcoal Gray
Gray doesn't usually get lumped into the "pretty color" category, but I happen to think that of all the grays, charcoal gray is quite lovely. And French women have been trading black for it lately.
Shop Pretty Charcoal Gray Pieces
Red
Yes, we're still all obsessed with red—French women included. And this might be the prettiest way to wear it.
Shop Pretty Red Pieces
Espresso Brown
One of the richest-looking color trends is undoubtedly espresso brown. This classic color trend is an excellent investment.
Shop Pretty Espresso-Brown Pieces
Pale Pink
Like butter, pale pink may seem like more of a summer trend, but it was prominent on the F/W 24 runways (including at Prada).
Shop Pretty Pale-Pink Pieces
Sage Green
Soothing sage green is a fresh neutral that French women have been pairing with other neutrals. I'll be doing the same this fall.
Shop Pretty Sage-Green Pieces
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
