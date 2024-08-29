7 Pretty Fall Color Trends Everyone Is Wearing in Paris

Contrary to popular belief, French women are game to experiment with trends, especially color trends, which are known for being the easiest way to look on-trend during a particular season. The beauty of color trends is that they're universal and the climate you live in is irrelevant to whether or not you can wear them. Color trends are often the first trends to break for a coming season, so I've been taking notes this summer and have noticed some patterns among what colors residents of the City of Light are wearing. Let's discuss.

Parisians love the classics like black, beige, and camel, but recently, they've been infusing some new pretty hues into their wardrobes. And if you want your fall wardrobe to look as trend-forward as the chicest Parisians, keep scrolling to shop the color trends they're currently endorsing. Some may not be all that surprising, but some are fresh off the runways.

Burgundy

Given that burgundy is the color trend of the season, it's hardly surprising that French people are already embracing it. (Consider this your PSA to pair it with gray.)

Shop Pretty Burgundy Pieces

Levi's 501 90s Jeans in Imbued Windsor Wine $98 SHOP NOW

Madewell The Essential Belt in Chocolate Raisin $52 SHOP NOW

Zimmermann Silk Corset Dress in Burgundy $775 SHOP NOW

Butter Yellow

Butter yellow may seem like more of a spring and summer trend, but trust me, it'll still be everywhere once the leaves change.

Shop Pretty Butter-Yellow Pieces

Reformation Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan in Parmesan $198 SHOP NOW

J.Crew Textured Sweater Lady Jacket in Aged Parchment $178 $105 SHOP NOW

Everlane The Boxy Polo in Everyday Cotton in Parsnip $118 $89 SHOP NOW

Charcoal Gray

Gray doesn't usually get lumped into the "pretty color" category, but I happen to think that of all the grays, charcoal gray is quite lovely. And French women have been trading black for it lately.

Shop Pretty Charcoal Gray Pieces

Reformation Mina Regenerative Merino Pleated Skirt in Mid Grey $198 SHOP NOW

Mango Short Dress With Lapel in Medium Heather Grey $80 SHOP NOW

Aritzia Wilfred Risette Ponte Vest in Charcoal $88 SHOP NOW

Red

Yes, we're still all obsessed with red—French women included. And this might be the prettiest way to wear it.

Shop Pretty Red Pieces

& Other Stories Asymmetric Hem Satin Midi Skirt in Red Medium $139 SHOP NOW

Posse Ruben Gilet in Cherry $269 SHOP NOW

Helsa The Stephanie Dress $298 SHOP NOW

Espresso Brown

One of the richest-looking color trends is undoubtedly espresso brown. This classic color trend is an excellent investment.

Shop Pretty Espresso-Brown Pieces

Reformation Lydia Silk Dress in Cafe $278 SHOP NOW

Aritzia Babaton The Slouch Coat New in Burnt Cedar $375 SHOP NOW

Staud Wally Ankle Boots in Espresso $395 SHOP NOW

Pale Pink

Like butter, pale pink may seem like more of a summer trend, but it was prominent on the F/W 24 runways (including at Prada).

Shop Pretty Pale-Pink Pieces

Rue Sophie Kat Satin Midi Skirt in Cantaloupe $148 SHOP NOW

J.Crew 1988 Rollneck Sweater in Cotton in Powdered Blossom $98 $77 SHOP NOW

Manolo Blahnik Maysale Suede Point-Toe Flats $825 SHOP NOW

Sage Green

Soothing sage green is a fresh neutral that French women have been pairing with other neutrals. I'll be doing the same this fall.

Shop Pretty Sage-Green Pieces

St. Agni Cupro Jersey Mini Dress in Smokey Olive $319 SHOP NOW

Reformation Classic Crew Tee in Lichen $38 SHOP NOW