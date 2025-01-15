8 European-Girl Sneaker Outfits That Look Undeniably Rich
Truth be told, it can be hard to come up with fresh outfit ideas at the start of the year. It's cold and the post-holiday hangover is real. If this has led to an outfit rut for you, you've come to the right place. Something that I’ve found to be a fact in all of my years of studying outfits for a living is that winter is chic sneaker outfit season. And sneakers paired with items such as sweaters, coats, and trousers tend to look effortlessly elegant and expensive.
As I've been scrolling through Instagram in search of outfit inspiration recently, I've come across a plethora of rich-looking sneaker outfits without even seeking them out. And all of them happen to be worn by European fashion girls. Most of these outfits feature elevated sneakers made of leather or suede as opposed to sportier styles, which was an interesting observation I made. So with that, keep scrolling to see the rich-looking outfits, shop items to help you recreate them, and shop elevated sneakers to wear with them.
The Outfit: Sweater Over a Sweater + Baggy Cuffed Jeans + Burgundy Sneakers
Something about matching your sweater to your sneakers is so eye-catching and chic—especially when the color is burgundy.
Shop the Key Pieces
The Outfit: Cropped Trench + Black Trousers + Leather Sneakers
One would typically think to pair this outfit with ballet flats or heels, but the unexpectedness of sneakers makes it so much cooler.
Shop the Key Pieces
The Outfit: Long Wool Coat + Half-Zip Pullover + Jeans + Chocolate Brown Sneakers
On the next chilly day (so, tomorrow), I'm copying this layered sneaker outfit piece for piece.
Shop the Key Pieces
The Outfit: Trench Coat + Scarf + Black Jeans + Leather Sneakers
A trench coat makes anything look rich and elegant—sneakers included (it doesn't hurt when the sneakers are New Balance x Miu Miu).
Shop the Key Pieces
The Outfit: Cable Knit Sweater + Baggy Jeans + Colorful Suede Sneakers
A cozy cable knit sweater and jeans is a go-to outfit for many of this. Next time, try pairing them with colorful sneakers.
Shop the Key Pieces
The Outfit: Brown Faux Fur Coat + Baggy Jeans + Retro Sneakers
Most of us wouldn't think to pair our chic brown faux fur coats with retro sneakers but this is your PSA to try it.
Shop the Key Pieces
The Outfit: Camel Jacket + White T-Shirt + Jeans + Samba Sneakers
Want to make jeans and a T-shirt look elevated? Wear them with a camel jacket and Sambas.
Shop the Key Pieces
The Outfit: Brown Trench Coat + Tan Tee and Trousers + Chunky Sneakers
Khaki trousers and chunky sneakers is right out of the '90s style playbook. Add a chocolate brown trench for a rich touch.
Shop the Key Pieces
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
