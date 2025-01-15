8 European-Girl Sneaker Outfits That Look Undeniably Rich

Truth be told, it can be hard to come up with fresh outfit ideas at the start of the year. It's cold and the post-holiday hangover is real. If this has led to an outfit rut for you, you've come to the right place. Something that I’ve found to be a fact in all of my years of studying outfits for a living is that winter is chic sneaker outfit season. And sneakers paired with items such as sweaters, coats, and trousers tend to look effortlessly elegant and expensive.

As I've been scrolling through Instagram in search of outfit inspiration recently, I've come across a plethora of rich-looking sneaker outfits without even seeking them out. And all of them happen to be worn by European fashion girls. Most of these outfits feature elevated sneakers made of leather or suede as opposed to sportier styles, which was an interesting observation I made. So with that, keep scrolling to see the rich-looking outfits, shop items to help you recreate them, and shop elevated sneakers to wear with them.

The Outfit: Sweater Over a Sweater + Baggy Cuffed Jeans + Burgundy Sneakers

Something about matching your sweater to your sneakers is so eye-catching and chic—especially when the color is burgundy.

Influencer wearing chic sneaker outfit

(Image credit: @leasy_inparis)

Shop the Key Pieces

Jadey Cashmere Oversized V-Neck Sweater
Reformation
Jadey Cashmere Oversized V-Neck Sweater in Chianti

Agolde Fran Low Slung Jeans
Agolde
Fran Low Slung Jeans

Gazelle Shoes
Adidas
Gazelle Shoes in Collegiate Burgundy / Cloud White / Gold Metallic

The Outfit: Cropped Trench + Black Trousers + Leather Sneakers

One would typically think to pair this outfit with ballet flats or heels, but the unexpectedness of sneakers makes it so much cooler.

Influencer wearing chic sneaker outfit

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Shop the Key Pieces

Oversize Crop Cotton Blend Trench Jacket
Pixie Market
Oversize Crop Cotton Blend Trench Jacket

Wyeth Arlington Pants
Wyeth
Arlington Pants

Samba Og Shoes
Adidas
Samba OG Shoes in Brown/Brown/Gum

The Outfit: Long Wool Coat + Half-Zip Pullover + Jeans + Chocolate Brown Sneakers

On the next chilly day (so, tomorrow), I'm copying this layered sneaker outfit piece for piece.

Influencer wearing chic sneaker outfit

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Shop the Key Pieces

Pocketed Virgin Wool Blend Coat
MANGO
Pocketed Virgin Wool Blend Coat

Everlane, The Half-Zip in Everyday Cotton
Everlane
The Half-Zip in Everyday Cotton

The Sport Suede and Shell Sneakers
TOTEME
The Sport Suede and Shell Sneakers

The Outfit: Trench Coat + Scarf + Black Jeans + Leather Sneakers

A trench coat makes anything look rich and elegant—sneakers included (it doesn't hurt when the sneakers are New Balance x Miu Miu).

Influencer wearing chic sneaker outfit

(Image credit: @annabelrosendahl)

Shop the Key Pieces

Mavis Oversized Trench - Light Beige
The Frankie Shop
Mavis Oversized Trench - Light Beige

Agolde 90's Pinch Waist: High Rise Straight Jeans
Agolde
90's Pinch Waist: High Rise Straight Jeans

New Balance X Miu Miu 530 Sl Deco Calf Leather Mules
New Balance X Miu Miu
530 Sl Deco Calf Leather Mules

The Outfit: Cable Knit Sweater + Baggy Jeans + Colorful Suede Sneakers

A cozy cable knit sweater and jeans is a go-to outfit for many of this. Next time, try pairing them with colorful sneakers.

Influencer wearing chic sneaker outfit

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

Shop the Key Pieces

Oversized Cable Sweater in Wool Nylon | Cream
Argent
Oversized Cable Sweater in Wool Nylon Cream

1999 High Waist Straight Leg Jeans
DAZE
1999 High Waist Straight Leg Jeans

Leather and Suede Sneakers
Dries Van Noten
Leather and Suede Sneakers

The Outfit: Brown Faux Fur Coat + Baggy Jeans + Retro Sneakers

Most of us wouldn't think to pair our chic brown faux fur coats with retro sneakers but this is your PSA to try it.

Influencer wearing chic sneaker outfit

(Image credit: @claire_most)

Shop the Key Pieces

Sai Coat Mink
Apparis
Sai Coat Mink

The Darted Barrel Leg Jeans
Madewell
The Darted Barrel Leg Jeans

Dunk Low Basketball Sneaker
Nike
Dunk Low Basketball Sneakers

The Outfit: Camel Jacket + White T-Shirt + Jeans + Samba Sneakers

Want to make jeans and a T-shirt look elevated? Wear them with a camel jacket and Sambas.

Influencer wearing chic sneaker outfit

(Image credit: @slipintostyle)

Shop the Key Pieces

H&M, Napped Jacket
H&M
Napped Jacket

Fitted T-Shirt
H&M
Fitted T-Shirt

Gender Inclusive Samba Sneaker
Adidas
Samba Sneakers

The Outfit: Brown Trench Coat + Tan Tee and Trousers + Chunky Sneakers

Khaki trousers and chunky sneakers is right out of the '90s style playbook. Add a chocolate brown trench for a rich touch.

Influencer wearing chic sneaker outfit

(Image credit: @tamaramory)

Shop the Key Pieces

Suede Trench Coat
Helsa
Suede Trench Coat

Mason Pant
Reformation
Mason Pants

Asics Gt-2160 Unisex Sneakers
Asics
GT-2160 Unisex Sneakers

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

