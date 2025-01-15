Truth be told, it can be hard to come up with fresh outfit ideas at the start of the year. It's cold and the post-holiday hangover is real. If this has led to an outfit rut for you, you've come to the right place. Something that I’ve found to be a fact in all of my years of studying outfits for a living is that winter is chic sneaker outfit season. And sneakers paired with items such as sweaters, coats, and trousers tend to look effortlessly elegant and expensive.

As I've been scrolling through Instagram in search of outfit inspiration recently, I've come across a plethora of rich-looking sneaker outfits without even seeking them out. And all of them happen to be worn by European fashion girls. Most of these outfits feature elevated sneakers made of leather or suede as opposed to sportier styles, which was an interesting observation I made. So with that, keep scrolling to see the rich-looking outfits, shop items to help you recreate them, and shop elevated sneakers to wear with them.

The Outfit: Sweater Over a Sweater + Baggy Cuffed Jeans + Burgundy Sneakers

Something about matching your sweater to your sneakers is so eye-catching and chic—especially when the color is burgundy.

Shop the Key Pieces

Reformation Jadey Cashmere Oversized V-Neck Sweater in Chianti $298 SHOP NOW

Agolde Fran Low Slung Jeans $238 SHOP NOW

Adidas Gazelle Shoes in Collegiate Burgundy / Cloud White / Gold Metallic $100 SHOP NOW

The Outfit: Cropped Trench + Black Trousers + Leather Sneakers

One would typically think to pair this outfit with ballet flats or heels, but the unexpectedness of sneakers makes it so much cooler.

Shop the Key Pieces

Pixie Market Oversize Crop Cotton Blend Trench Jacket $250 $150 SHOP NOW

Wyeth Arlington Pants $198 SHOP NOW

Adidas Samba OG Shoes in Brown/Brown/Gum $140 SHOP NOW

The Outfit: Long Wool Coat + Half-Zip Pullover + Jeans + Chocolate Brown Sneakers

On the next chilly day (so, tomorrow), I'm copying this layered sneaker outfit piece for piece.

Shop the Key Pieces

MANGO Pocketed Virgin Wool Blend Coat $300 SHOP NOW

Everlane The Half-Zip in Everyday Cotton $128 SHOP NOW

TOTEME The Sport Suede and Shell Sneakers $450 SHOP NOW

The Outfit: Trench Coat + Scarf + Black Jeans + Leather Sneakers

A trench coat makes anything look rich and elegant—sneakers included (it doesn't hurt when the sneakers are New Balance x Miu Miu).

Shop the Key Pieces

The Frankie Shop Mavis Oversized Trench - Light Beige $345 SHOP NOW

Agolde 90's Pinch Waist: High Rise Straight Jeans $218 SHOP NOW

New Balance X Miu Miu 530 Sl Deco Calf Leather Mules $1170 SHOP NOW

The Outfit: Cable Knit Sweater + Baggy Jeans + Colorful Suede Sneakers

A cozy cable knit sweater and jeans is a go-to outfit for many of this. Next time, try pairing them with colorful sneakers.

Shop the Key Pieces

Argent Oversized Cable Sweater in Wool Nylon Cream $395 SHOP NOW

DAZE 1999 High Waist Straight Leg Jeans $98 SHOP NOW

Dries Van Noten Leather and Suede Sneakers $475 SHOP NOW

The Outfit: Brown Faux Fur Coat + Baggy Jeans + Retro Sneakers

Most of us wouldn't think to pair our chic brown faux fur coats with retro sneakers but this is your PSA to try it.

Shop the Key Pieces

Apparis Sai Coat Mink $495 SHOP NOW

Madewell The Darted Barrel Leg Jeans $148 SHOP NOW

Nike Dunk Low Basketball Sneakers $115 SHOP NOW

The Outfit: Camel Jacket + White T-Shirt + Jeans + Samba Sneakers

Want to make jeans and a T-shirt look elevated? Wear them with a camel jacket and Sambas.

Shop the Key Pieces

Adidas Samba Sneakers $100 SHOP NOW

The Outfit: Brown Trench Coat + Tan Tee and Trousers + Chunky Sneakers

Khaki trousers and chunky sneakers is right out of the '90s style playbook. Add a chocolate brown trench for a rich touch.

Shop the Key Pieces

Helsa Suede Trench Coat $1698 SHOP NOW

Reformation Mason Pants $178 SHOP NOW