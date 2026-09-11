Not Thongs, Not Briefs: *This* Chic Underwear Style Is Trending Right Now

An ethereal-looking Joey King stepped out in head-to-toe Miu Miu—including cheeky boy shorts—during the Practical Magic 2 press tour in London. Accompanied by co-stars Maisie Williams, Nicole Kidman, and Sandra Bullock, the bevy of beautiful witches was a sight to behold. But let's be honest: King's bloomers stole the show.
The actress styled her sheer dress, reminiscent of a nightgown, with a coordinating butter-yellow bra and underwear set by Miu Miu. The flirty, feminine Italian label was founded in 1993 (five years before the original Practical Magic landed in theaters) and has maintained a cult-like following of fashion lovers ever since. Known for collections featuring soft pastels, micro-mini skirts, and sweet accessories, the intentionally visible undergarments add a playful element to the magical red carpet look.
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Even if you swear by bikini briefs or can't imagine wearing anything other than a thong, it's time to consider giving boy shorts a try. They are super cute, undeniably comfortable, and can function as both sleepwear and evening attire. How's that for practical?
Keep scrolling to see Joey King's full Miu Miu look in London, then browse several pairs of boy shorts to add to your underwear drawer this season.
On Joey King: Miu Miu dress, undergarments, and heels
Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks.